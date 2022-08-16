Read full article on original website
Darius Campbell Danesh death updates – Tributes flood in as Pop Idol singer passes away age 41 with cause unknown
FORMER Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh has died aged 41. The 41-year-old music legend was found dead in his apartment on August 11, with the cause of death unknown, his family revealed. Since the news of his passing broke, tributes have flooded in from his fans and loved ones...
BBC
Darius: The singer who turned down Simon Cowell and still got to No1
Darius Campbell Danesh was the singer who came third on Pop Idol, behind Will Young and Gareth Gates, and looked to have the musical world at his feet. So industry experts were stunned when he turned down a lucrative record deal from the show's creator Simon Cowell. But rather than...
realitytitbit.com
Darius Campbell Danesh dead: Pop Idol star found inside his US apartment aged 41
Pop Idol icon Darius Campbell Danesh has been found dead in his US apartment, aged 41, his family has said in a statement. The singer was found in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota. His cause of death remains unknown. The singer-songwriter rose to fame after appearing on Popstars in 2001...
'It's just so awful. There are no words': Tearful friends pay tribute to Darius Campbell Danesh as they leave flowers outside his family home in Glasgow after Pop Idol star's shock death in the US
A close friend of Darius Campbell Danesh today paid tribute to the Pop Idol star as she laid flowers at his family home in Glasgow. Anne Ferguson said she had 'no words' to describe her sadness at the Scottish singer and actor's sudden death aged 41 after he was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11.
Darius Danesh: Gerard Butler ‘devastated’ after sudden death of ‘brother in arms’
Gerard Butler has said he is “devastated” after the death of his friend Darius Danesh.The Scottish singer-songwriter and actor, who rose to fame on the talent shows Popstars and Pop Idol, died at his home in the US aged 41 on 11 August.Paying tribute to his “brother in arms”, Butler shared a photo on Instagram of the pair smiling, along with the caption: “I am devastated by the sudden passing of my dear friend Darius, a true brother in arms. My thoughts and love go to his wonderful mum and dad Avril and Booth and his two brilliant brothers...
Darius Campbell Danesh: Simon Cowell pays tribute to Pop Idol singer
Simon Cowell has paid tribute to the late Pop Idol contestant Darius Campbell Danesh, following the star’s death aged 41.The singer and actor was found dead in his apartment in Minnesota on 11 August, his family said.Mr Campbell Danesh came in third place in the 2002 season of Pop Idol, behind Will Young and Gareth Gates."He was charismatic, funny and just a great person to be with. His passing, for someone so young, is an absolute tragedy," Mr Cowell told the Press Association.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Pop Idol star Darius Danesh dies aged 41Angelina Jolie praises the "strength" and "resilience" of Afghan womenTV anchor parents spoof newborn baby in news segment
