2022 BMW Championship predictions, expert picks, golf odds, field rankings, best bets for FedEx Cup Playoffs

Alvarez was removed from Friday's game in Atlanta with an apparent injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The 25-year-old went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before leaving the field during the middle of an at-bat with Atlanta at the plate during the fifth inning. It's unclear what prompted Alvarez's exit, and he should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO