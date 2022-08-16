ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Scorer's Tent: Golf league and tournament results from around Polk County

By Staff Report
The Ledger
The Ledger
 3 days ago

LEAGUE RESULTS

Results from golf league play around Polk County through Aug. 15 with format, date, event and winners by flight or class in alphabetical order.

Cleveland Heights Men's Wednesday, Aug. 10: Green Flight - Meese Ratly plus 7, John Doherty and Jim Younkin tied at plus 1, Pete Demerski and Walt Wilson both at even; Yellow - Ted Thrasher plus 15, Woody Blades plus 1, Ron Berry even. Closest to pin: Green - Meese Ratly

Cleveland Heights Tuesday Men's, Draw and Quota Points, Aug. 9: Jim Richardson/Jamiee Edwards/Bob Mehocic/Phil Perri plus 11, JR Richardson/Clark DeGroat/Greg Spooner/Dennis Compton plus 5, Kevin Mimbs/Joe Albright/Mike Rickels/Jim Wallick even. Closest to pin: No. A2 - Jim Richardson; No. A9 - Mike Rickels; No. C8 - Chuck Smith. Best Over Quote: A - Phil Perri plus 1; C - JR Richardson plus 9.

Hamptons Friday Snowball League, Stableford, Aug. 12: Front plus 6 - Tom Vennard; Back plus 5 - Dick Hunnicutt and Dick O'Hora; Overall plus 9 - Dick O'Hora. Closest to pin: Front No. 3 and No. 6 - Bill Spivey; Back No. 11 - Billy Stalilonis; No. 15 - Bill Carlin. Best Score: Jim Carter 58.

Hamptons Monday Snowball League, Stableford, Aug. 8: Front plus 2 - Billy Stalilonis/Mike Ready/Jeff Snowball; Back plus 3 and Overall plus 4 - Mike Ready/Jeff Snowball. Closest to pin: Front No. 5 - Joe Schultz; No. 7 - Bill Colclaser; Back No. 12 - Dave Trombley; No. 13 - Mike Ready. Best Score: Billy Stalilonis 64.

Hamptons Tuesday Men's, Net Stroke Play, Aug. 9: A - Joe Schultz 55, Gary Stewart and Bill Colclaser both at 57. Closest to pin: Front No. 6 - Terry Foster; Back No. 11 and No. 12 - Gary Stewart.

Hamptons Wednesday Stableford, Aug. 10: Front plus 8 - Larry Baker/Mike Ready/Don Livingston/Bill Burton plus 8, Back plus 7 - Bill Cloclaser/Jim Carter/Joe Schultz/Rich Regan; Overall plus 15 - Larry Baker/Mike Ready/Don Livingston/Bill Burton. Closest to pin: Front No. 2 - Bill Spivey; No. 6 - Don Livingston; Back No. 11 - Colclaser; No. 15 - Gary Stewart. Best Score: Jim Carter and Don Livingston both at 61.

Lake Ashton Ladies 18-Holers, Four-Player Scramble, 15 Holes, Gross/Net, Aug. 9: Gross - Carole Ferrieri/Char Walter/Alina Lindstrom/Pat Hodges minus 4, Lisa Kennedy/Alex Latuk/Patti Adame/Kay Hwang minus 1; Net - Donna Lund/Kathy Ryan/Janice Kipp/Cecily Harmon minus 14.3, Terese Utting/Shearly Simpson/Joanne McKinley/Mary Donaldson, Bev Hines/Lynne Abbott/Nancy Testa/Sandy Fleischmann and Mary Lou Wheat/Mary Anne Stadfeld/Dawn Neigh/Dori Krogman all at minus 12.9. Closest to pin: No. 2 - Lisa Kennedy; No. 17 - Sandy Fleischmann.

Lake Ashton Ladies Niners, Four-Player Scramble, Low Gross/Net, Aug. 9: Gross - Karen Ferrande/Mary Lou Jameson/Marti Schmidt/Sharon Brooks 37, Ann Lake/Janet Luke/Renee Schupp 39; Net - Sandy Papineau/Sharron Murphy/Chris Bundridge/Sue Koyish 26.4, Jane Poole/Carole Erickson/Carol Gillespie/Sharon Stuaffer 29. Closest to pin: No. 12 West - Vivian Owens.

Lake Bess Friday Men's Scramble, Random Team Draw, Aug. 12: Bob Bridges/Dan Amburgey/Adan Villa/Pete Holte minus 6. Closest to pin: No. 3 - Dan Burnham; No. 7 - Bob Bridges.

Lakeland Elks Lodge 1291 Monday League, Lake Bernadette, Aug. 15: Jim Howell plus 8, Scott Pickett plus 5, Carl Hatfield plus 4. Closest to pin: No. 6 - Carl Hatfield; No. 11 - Jim Howell (50/50).

Lakeland Men's Senior, Bartow, Aug. 15: Flight A - Dean Fleming plus 3, Glenn Harrison plus 2 on a match of cards over Bob Box; B - Pete Casella plus 6, Mike Wyatt plus 4, Joe Stevens plus 3. Closest to pin: No. 3 - Joe Stevens; No. 7 - Dan Shirts; No. 13 and No. 15 - Dean Fleming. Low Gross: Glenn Harrison 73.

Schalamar Creek Couples', Scramble, Aug. 10: Net - Tim Lancaster/Sandra Lancaster/Kervin Craig/Sherry Hand 30.99.

Schalamar Creek Men's, One Best Ball Net A/B Plus One Best Ball Net C/D: Aug. 8: David Wilder/Bill Olson/Greg Waldorff/Ed Herring 128, Dan Heinzerling/Mike Tinch/Rob Weber/Joe McElhenny and Tim Lancaster/Rich Janson/Pat McGee/Terry Phalen tied at 133.

ACE

Don Burdett, Southern Dunes, No. 14, 131 yards, nine-iron, Aug. 9.

TOURNAMENTS & LEAGUES

BARTOW INDIVIDUAL POINTS, Wednesdays, nine holes, make up your own foursome, $17 ($12 green fee and cart), pays all plus scores, night specials in the lounge. Call 863-533-9183.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS MEN’S, tee times available 7:30-8:30 a.m. Wednesday through Monday and Friday, groups or individuals welcome, quota points with skins optional, eight to 10 groups now play. Call Paul Boeh at 863-738-4129.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS TUESDAY WOMEN’S, every Tuesday, tee times start at 8:30 a.m. Call Shirley Kalck at 863-853-9566.

HAMPTONS TUESDAY MEN'S LEAGUE, accepting new players. Call 844-882-8157 for more information.

HUNTINGTON HILLS TWO-ASIDE, Saturdays, 18-Hole Points Quota. Check in by 8:15 a.m. Contact Terri White at 863-5594082 or eagle-2par@aol.com.

HUNTINGTON HILLS WHY WORRY WEDNESDAYS, Nine-Hole Quota Points, 5:15 p.m. shotgun start. Contact Terri White at 863-559-4082 or eagle-2par@aol.com.

LAKELAND MEN’S SENIOR GOLF, 7:30 a.m. shotgun starts, Mondays, play against golfers within your handicap. Call Dave Brown at 419-656-5747.

LPGA AMATEUR GOLF ASSOCIATION is looking for women to play in weekly Wednesday league and every other Saturday at various courses in the Winter Haven/Lakeland/Orlando and other areas. For more information, email Kathy Mannahan at pjacobs21@tampabay.rr.com.

OAKWOOD MEN'S, 6:30 a.m. sign in. Points, skins and five closest to pins. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Charlie Walden at ctw55@yahoo.com.

POLO PARK MEN’S TUESDAY SCRAMBLE, 7:30 a.m. sign in. Random team draw. 18-Hole. For more information, call Polo Park Pro Shop at 863-424-3341.

POLO PARK MEN’S SATURDAY SCRAMBLE, 7:30 a.m. sign in. Random team draw. 18-Hole. For more information, call Polo Park Pro Shop at 863-424-3341.

E-mail results of local golf tournaments, aces and upcoming tournaments to mquinn@theledger.com or features@theledger.com. Include complete scores and league names. Deadline is Monday at 5 p.m.

Comments / 0

