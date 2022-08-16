Read full article on original website
Related
Winterville event to have a backpack and school supply giveaway
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A summer block party will take place Saturday in Winterville. The Summer Block Party will be held from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. at the Winterville Free Will Baptist Church. At this free event there will be inflatables, games, corn hole and a backpack and school supply giveaway. The event will be […]
WITN
Eastern Carolina business raises money for children’s hospital
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina business is asking for the public’s help to raise a large amount of money for a children’s hospital. Askew’s Ace Hardware is asking people to go and vote for them on their Facebook page in a national competition called the Miracle Bucket Display Contest.
WITN
Farmville museum to host third Music in the Park
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A museum in Farmville will host a free concert Thursday night. The third Music at the Park event will be at the May Museum from 5 to 9 p.m. The concert, which is hosted by the Friends of the May Museum, will feature live music from the band 28 West, food from Anita’s and The Rock food truck, East Carolina Italian Ice, as well as local vendors and businesses.
Seven areas fail latest Swim Guide water test
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Four sites on the Lower Neuse and three on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week, Sound Rivers reported Friday. “If a site fails recreational water-quality standards, that means you should limit contact with the water there,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director. “You’re going to want to keep […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Back-to-school jamboree coming Saturday to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday, Greater Vision Christian Church is holding a back-to-school Jamboree from 4 – 6 p.m. The event will have books and school supplies with food there as well. Special guests will be Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and artist Cappello. There will also be a family vacation giveaway. The event […]
Craven County construction worker calls $250,000 win ‘game changer’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – After a long day at work, Kirk Nyberg Jr. got a pretty sweet reward to end his day. After working all day in the sun, Nyberg, who lives in New Bern, stopped by the store for cigarettes, added a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize. “It’s a game changer for […]
WITN
Seven sites on Lower Neuse & Tar-Pamlico fail Sound Rivers Swim Guide test
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Four sites on the Lower Neuse and three on the Tar-Pamlico have failed the Sound Rivers Swim Guide test this week. The Lower Neuse sites that did not pass the safety standards are Glenburnie, Bridgeton, Lawson Park, and Slocum Creek in Havelock. The Tar-Pamlico sites that...
WITN
Funeral home fire heavily damages Greenville landmark
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire at a funeral home in Greenville has been ruled accidental. A 911 call came in for a fire at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at 1026 W. 5th Street at 2:47 p.m. Thursday. Greenville Fire/Rescue says about 25 firefighters were on the scene that blocked off West 5th Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Dinosaur Adventure comes to Greenville this weekend
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Families will get to experience some prehistoric fun this weekend in Greenville. Organizers say the Dinosaur Adventure is an exhibit with big dinosaurs and lots of family fun. The event will be at the Greenville Convention Center Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday...
WITN
Fire at Greenville funeral home blocks off West Fifth Street
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire at a funeral home in Greenville has blocked off West Fifth Street in both directions. The fire is at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at 1026 W. Fifth Street. Several fire trucks and police vehicles are at the scene. Greenville Fire/Rescue says...
WITN
POLICE: Goldsboro child missing
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.
WITN
Pet of the Week: Cornbread
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Pet of the Week for August 17 is Cornbread. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says she will be a large dog when she is fully grown. She came to the society along with 13 other dogs too. She has been in foster care and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Trauma-informed training at New Bern convention center
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A coalition is hosting a trauma-informed training session Thursday in New Bern. The Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention is hosting the summit offering training for schools and law enforcement by field experts. The training, which organizers say is much needed is taking place at the...
newbernnow.com
Weekend Happenings Around Greater New Bern Area: August 18 – 21, 2022
Join Jenna’s Just-In Boutique and Bites on Board Charcuterie on August 20 at 10 a.m. for Soft Opening where you can eat, sip and shop at 2027 S. Glenburnie Road. 18th: Zumba in the Park, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at City Park, 198 Cunningham Boulevard, Havelock. Call 252-671-2678.
WITN
Uncle Kracker to kick off 2022 Freeboot Friday season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 2022 Freeboot Friday season is set to kick off on Sept. 2 and the headliner has just been announced. Uptown Greenville posted on Facebook that singer Uncle Kracker will kick off the season. The free concert will be held in Five Points Plaza from 5:30...
WITN
Snow Hill American Legion still fighting for headquarters
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans with an American Legion in Snow Hill have been trying to get a headquarters for years. They feel it’s only fair they get help from Greene County, since they say the county helped another legion in town secure a building. However, as WITN...
Man killed crossing intersection in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was killed Thursday night while crossing the street, police there said. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and Park Avenue. Bernard Grant, 50, was crossing the street when officials said he was hit by a Nissan sedan driven […]
‘It was all gone in a blink of eye’; Local family loses everything in house fire, reaches out to community for help
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A family in Jacksonville is picking up the pieces after a recent fire destroyed their home and all of their belongings. Charred remains are all that’s left of the family’s home. With school right around the corner, they’re reaching out for help to get back on their feet. “I pretty much […]
WITN
Escaped Wayne County inmate caught in Wake County
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An inmate who escaped from the Wayne County jail by driving away in a food service van has been caught in Wake County. Michael Glover was in jail for obtaining property by false pretenses. Deputies say the jailbreak happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. The 33-year-old Glover...
Comments / 0