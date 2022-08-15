Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Stimulus money available for renters and homeowners in DetroitJake WellsDetroit, MI
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Dream cruise, orchard tours and a Greek fest: 5 things to do in metro Detroit
Mid-August in metro Detroit brings colorful celebrations of cultural heritage, collector cars, the approaching fall harvest and the upcoming return to school. This annual celebration hosted by a St. Clair Shores church offers four days of authentic Greek food and entertainment. Festival highlights include performances of the Hellenic Society for...
MetroTimes
Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion
It’s been 10 years since the Michigan State Fair was relocated to the ’burbs, following its 160-year-run in Detroit. (Former Governor Jennifer Granholm vetoed legislation to provide funding to the festival in 2009, citing other priorities, and the fair was reborn in Novi a few years later.) Apparently, things are going good with the festival’s new incarnation; last year, organizers say the fair drew a record 280,000 attendees, a 62% increase since 2019, the last time the fair was held before it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Most Beautiful Festival of the Year is Back at Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill
Get ready to snap the perfect selfie and coolest photos because the annual Blake's Sunflower Festival is back. Sunflowers for as far as the eye can see will be the backdrop to Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill in Armada, Michigan. Always a Michigan favorite spot, Blake's is known for their Michigan Cider Dayze Festival, taking place August 27th & 28th this year, and their season fall activities on their 800-acre farm and orchard. Last year the popular destination added a new event centered around sunflowers.
hourdetroit.com
8 Spots to Get Your Birria Fix in Metro Detroit
Birria, a traditional stew usually made from goat — but also beef, chicken, and other meats — from the Mexican state of Jalisco, has found its way into tacos, quesadillas, and even ramen. Here are a few spots around town to satisfy your cravings. Antojitos Southwest. This food...
MetroTimes
Sugar Factory announces opening date for Detroit location and is taking reservations
The wait is over: Sugar Factory has finally announced the date for its grand opening in downtown Detroit, and they're currently taking reservations. The candy-themed restaurant chain will open its doors in Detroit on Monday, Aug. 29, according to an announcement made on its social media pages. It was announced...
MetroTimes
Get ready to burn your ass on Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit again when it reopens Friday
If you didn’t burn your hands going down the giant slide on Belle Isle as a kid, then you didn’t grow up in Detroit. After being closed for several years during the pandemic, the slide will reopen on Friday, Aug. 19. It’s only open for a limited time...
tmpresale.com
Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly & The Isley Brotherss concert in Detroit, MI Dec 31, 2022 – presale code
We have the Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly & The Isley Brothers presale code!! During this Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly & The Isley Brothers pre-sale everyone who has the password has a fantastic opportunity to buy presale tickets before the general public. Don’t miss this fantastic chance to go and see...
1051thebounce.com
It’s National Thrift Shop Day: Great Thrift Stores in Metro Detroit
Now Macklemore may have recently made thrifting popular with the kids, but we all know they’ve been a source of great deals and that they’ve helped out communities for a very, very long time! And you really can find some pretty great items on their shelves. Whether you’re looking for random art, old vinyl records, cookware or clothing items on a budget they certainly have you covered. Plus a lot of the organizations give back to the community with the money they receive from those resale purchases so be sure to visit a shop and be a part of this good deed!
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
Americajr.com
SEMA Garage Detroit opens in Plymouth, MI
Plymouth, Mich. — The SEMA Garage-Detroit grand opening was held Thursday, August 18, 2022. The new 45,000 square foot building is located on Jib Road in Plymouth, Mich. This is a facility where they utilize aftermarket parts companies and develop technology and test equipment. It features a research and...
Big Sean bringing back DON weekend to Detroit with block party, other events
Detroit rapper Big Sean is bringing back Detroit's On Now (DON) weekend later this month, bringing a large block party to Detroit's west side.
Labor Day march down Michigan Avenue canceled
The annual Labor Day march down Michigan Avenue in Detroit has been canceled this year amid COVID amid monkeypox concerns.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Michigan
What is your favorite thing to eat? If the answer is seafood and you also happen to be living in Michigan then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places have outstanding service and absolutely delicious food and are known to offer a five-start experience at affordable prices. Are you curious to see what these seafood restaurants are? Here is the complete list.
More Guests Announced for October’s Motor City Comic Con in Novi
Motor City Comic Con continues to announce new guests for October. Motor City Comic Con returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan in November. As that particular weekend gets closer and closer, more celebrity guests are being announced. Motor City Comic Con will take place Friday, October 14th...
Cruising Alaskan Malamute dog duo brought joy to Dearborn community and beyond
With a ride like a 1949 CJ-A Willys-Overland Jeep, it’s easy to assume that was the sole reason Rich Margittay, for years, has turned heads around the city of Dearborn.
New winter forecast from NOAA says better have a snowblower, especially Ann Arbor, Detroit
NOAA issued a winter forecast yesterday. It has a very interesting precipitation pattern for this winter. Right now, let’s just look at the pure winter months of December, January and February. Later on we can go back at look at the fringe months of November, March and April. The...
MetroTimes
PJ’s Lager House announces ‘End of an Era’ concert with performances by workers and their family
PJ’s Lager House has announced the details for its third “End of an Era” concert series show before it gets sold to new owners. The show is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13 and will feature all performers who worked at the long-standing Corktown bar and music venue over the years, or their family, organizers say.
deadlinedetroit.com
Grilled cheese stand slings the classic with a twist outside Detroit's Shinola Hotel
A walk-up window with a simple, but inspired menu of grilled cheeses and spiked homemade lemonades has opened in downtown Detroit's Parker's Alley. Better Half Grilled Cheese Company offers twists on the classic sandwich of cheese blends, including spicy (pepperjack, havarti and buffalo sauce), bacony (cheddar and onion jam), and pizza-style (pepperoni and mozzarella). Off-menu but available on occasion is a mac and cheese option with shells in sandwich.
Smoke cigars, sample ‘island-inspired’ cocktails at new Ann Arbor lounge
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new cigar and cocktail lounge is set to open in Ann Arbor, bringing tapas-style eats and a smoke lounge to the city. Havana Cigar and Cocktail Lounge, 207 N. Main St., Ann Arbor, will host a grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 27. The cigar and cocktail lounge will offer a variety of cigar brands, including its own, as well as a variety of food.
Echo online
Ypsi flea market offers rare finds on every budget
Amanda Gaytan is no stranger to the world of antiques and vintage items as the organizer of the weekly Ypsi Flea and Swap market. While the market is only a few years old, Gaytan has been involved in flea markets most of her life. When Gaytan was six, her mother...
