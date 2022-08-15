ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MetroTimes

Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion

It’s been 10 years since the Michigan State Fair was relocated to the ’burbs, following its 160-year-run in Detroit. (Former Governor Jennifer Granholm vetoed legislation to provide funding to the festival in 2009, citing other priorities, and the fair was reborn in Novi a few years later.) Apparently, things are going good with the festival’s new incarnation; last year, organizers say the fair drew a record 280,000 attendees, a 62% increase since 2019, the last time the fair was held before it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
NOVI, MI
Cars 108

The Most Beautiful Festival of the Year is Back at Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill

Get ready to snap the perfect selfie and coolest photos because the annual Blake's Sunflower Festival is back. Sunflowers for as far as the eye can see will be the backdrop to Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill in Armada, Michigan. Always a Michigan favorite spot, Blake's is known for their Michigan Cider Dayze Festival, taking place August 27th & 28th this year, and their season fall activities on their 800-acre farm and orchard. Last year the popular destination added a new event centered around sunflowers.
ARMADA, MI
hourdetroit.com

8 Spots to Get Your Birria Fix in Metro Detroit

Birria, a traditional stew usually made from goat — but also beef, chicken, and other meats — from the Mexican state of Jalisco, has found its way into tacos, quesadillas, and even ramen. Here are a few spots around town to satisfy your cravings. Antojitos Southwest. This food...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Royal Oak, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
City
Royal Oak, MI
1051thebounce.com

It’s National Thrift Shop Day: Great Thrift Stores in Metro Detroit

Now Macklemore may have recently made thrifting popular with the kids, but we all know they’ve been a source of great deals and that they’ve helped out communities for a very, very long time! And you really can find some pretty great items on their shelves. Whether you’re looking for random art, old vinyl records, cookware or clothing items on a budget they certainly have you covered. Plus a lot of the organizations give back to the community with the money they receive from those resale purchases so be sure to visit a shop and be a part of this good deed!
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#The Zoo#Ne Detroit Zoo#Arts And Crafts#Mental Health#The Detroit Zoo
Americajr.com

SEMA Garage Detroit opens in Plymouth, MI

Plymouth, Mich. — The SEMA Garage-Detroit grand opening was held Thursday, August 18, 2022. The new 45,000 square foot building is located on Jib Road in Plymouth, Mich. This is a facility where they utilize aftermarket parts companies and develop technology and test equipment. It features a research and...
PLYMOUTH, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Halloween
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Michigan

What is your favorite thing to eat? If the answer is seafood and you also happen to be living in Michigan then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places have outstanding service and absolutely delicious food and are known to offer a five-start experience at affordable prices. Are you curious to see what these seafood restaurants are? Here is the complete list.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

More Guests Announced for October’s Motor City Comic Con in Novi

Motor City Comic Con continues to announce new guests for October. Motor City Comic Con returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan in November. As that particular weekend gets closer and closer, more celebrity guests are being announced. Motor City Comic Con will take place Friday, October 14th...
NOVI, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Grilled cheese stand slings the classic with a twist outside Detroit's Shinola Hotel

A walk-up window with a simple, but inspired menu of grilled cheeses and spiked homemade lemonades has opened in downtown Detroit's Parker's Alley. Better Half Grilled Cheese Company offers twists on the classic sandwich of cheese blends, including spicy (pepperjack, havarti and buffalo sauce), bacony (cheddar and onion jam), and pizza-style (pepperoni and mozzarella). Off-menu but available on occasion is a mac and cheese option with shells in sandwich.
DETROIT, MI
Echo online

Ypsi flea market offers rare finds on every budget

Amanda Gaytan is no stranger to the world of antiques and vintage items as the organizer of the weekly Ypsi Flea and Swap market. While the market is only a few years old, Gaytan has been involved in flea markets most of her life. When Gaytan was six, her mother...
ROYAL OAK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy