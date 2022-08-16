Read full article on original website
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Teen Dead, Another Injured Following Golf Cart Crash In Mt. Pleasant
MT. PLEASANT (CBS DETROIT) – One teen is dead and another injured after a crash involving a golf cart early Tuesday morning. Police responded to Horizon Park around 3:30 a.m. near the Chase Run apartments in Mt. Pleasant and found a rolled golf cart and a deceased man. Police say the deceased victim was identified as a 16-year-old from Mt. Pleasant. A 16-year-old girl was also involved in the crash. She sustained minor scrapes and bruises and is expected to be okay. No word on what caused the crash and the identities of the victims have yet to be released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 989-779-9111 or Central Dispatch 989-773-1000. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Grand Rapids man, 72, found dead in the water at marina
SPRING LAKE, MI – Police found a missing Grand Rapids man dead in the water Friday night at a Spring Lake marina. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Holiday Isle Marina at a Holiday Inn around 8:24 p.m. on Aug. 19 for a reported missing person.
Woman seriously injured in Tuscola Co. crash
AKRON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A woman was seriously injured after losing control of her vehicle and crashing into a group of trees, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were sent to the crash on M-25 near Bradleyville Road in Akron Township on Wednesday, Aug. 17 about 12:41 p.m.
Pivotal hearing delayed again in Patrick Lyoya’s killing by ex-Grand Rapids police officer
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The probable cause hearing for the former police officer charged with murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya has been pushed back yet again. The defense team for former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr again requested the hearing delay, this time to receive and review what they say are pertinent police training and procedures documents that the city hasn’t yet turned over.
Sheriff: Man arrested on five counts of burglary
SHIAWASSEE Co. Mich. (WNEM) – A Man was arrested and arraigned on five counts of burglary and two counts of home invasion in the second degree with a potential additional felony for having contraband in jail. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 31-year-old Lyle William Warner was arrested by Detective Lt....
Fire Destroys Barn in Gladwin County
Bay County ‘s Mt. Forest Township Fire Department was dispatched to help combat a barn fire in Gladwin County just after 9:10 Thursday night. The barn was burning in the area of Neuman and Klender roads. A few minutes later, Bay County ‘s Gibson & Garfield Township Fire units were dispatched for tankers and manpower. The Bay County departments were able to clear from the barn fire in Gladwin County a little after 10:30 pm.
Two ejected into rock wall when boat crashes at high speed, Michigan police say
Three people were injured in a late-night boating crash off Lake Michigan, according to authorities in Michigan. The trio left Harbor Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to go boating, according to a news release from Michigan State Police. A 26-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Michigan, piloted the boat, with a Florida woman, 21, and Massachusetts man, 41, as passengers, police said.
Cedar Springs Man Charged with Stealing Trailer, Tools from Green Lake Township Fire Department Construction Site
A 30-year-old Cedar Springs man is facing larceny charges after the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says he stole a trailer from a construction site at the new Green Lake Township Fire Department. On May 16, 2022, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a stolen trailer...
Rapid bus system makes route changes after Byron Township axes contract
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Rapid bus system is making changes to a route in southern Kent County after Byron Township eliminated its contract with the transportation provider. Starting Aug. 29, The Rapid’s Route 10 will no longer pick up or drop off riders at 9 stops along Division Avenue between 54th Street and 68th Street. Three stops on 68th Street SE between Clyde Park and Division will also be eliminated.
58-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lakeview (Lakeview, MI)
According to the Lakeview Police Department, a multi-vehicle collision occurred on M-46 on Monday afternoon. Lakeview Police Chief Darin Dood stated that a 58-year-old [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Police recover assault rifle, pistol, tactical vest after man crashes into 3 cars in Bay County
BANGOR TWP, MI — On a busy Sunday for Bay County Sheriff’s deputies, two drivers crashed their cars, abandoned them, then fled on foot before getting arrested. In one of the jettisoned cars, deputies recovered an assault rifle, a mismatched pistol, and a bulletproof vest. The first incident...
Prosecutor: Montcalm Co. woman's BAC was nearly 3 times legal limit during double fatal crash
Myrtle Fuller and Jeremy Wabeke were walking along Cass Street when they were hit and killed. Detectives say the driver, Amber Martens, 34, didn't stop at the scene.
Thousands of rubber ducks to race down Saginaw River for charity
BAY CITY, MI - Thousands of rubber ducks will be racing down the Saginaw River this weekend for charity. The CAN Council’s Ducky Derby and Family Fun Fest is returning for its 10th annual year on Saturday, Aug. 20. The event will run from 10 a.m. - noon and it will include games, prizes and of course, the infamous ducky race.
Police seek help identifying alleged rent thieves
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two alleged thieves. Police say the two suspects allegedly stole rent money from deposit boxes at a Saginaw area apartment complex on Friday, Aug. 5. The same issue has been happening in multiple counties...
Saginaw police looking for 2 men who have been stealing rent checks from apartment deposit boxes
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a pair of men stealing rent checks from area apartments. Two men on Aug. 5 stolen rent checks from deposit boxes at Bridgton Place Townhomes, 359 Vestry Drive in Saginaw. They did so not by breaking open the collection boxes but by fishing the checks from slots in them, said Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow.
Grand Rapids wants racial discrimination charges against its police department thrown out
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids is asking a judge to throw out the racial discrimination charges brought by the state’s civil rights watchdog against the city’s police department. Grand Rapids last week filed motions to dismiss the charges of alleged unequal treatment in public service on...
MTM On The Road: Ignite Donuts in Mount Pleasant
There’s a new business in Mount Pleasant to satisfy your sweet tooth. Ignite Donuts first began back in 2017, when former Central Michigan University student Casey Croad would bake and sell donuts in his dorm. After gaining attention on campus, the idea soon transformed into a brick-and-mortar shop, located...
Saginaw man accused of barging into apartment, shooting sleeping man in his face pleads as charged
SAGINAW, MI — With his trial a week away, a Saginaw man accused of barging into an apartment and shooting a sleeping man in his face opted to accept a plea deal rather than take his chances with a jury. As a result, he is facing at least 25 years in prison.
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18
An old Toys R’ Us in Saginaw County is now officially a Value City Furniture store. TV5s David Custer is live in downtown Flint as the Back to the Bricks cruise continues for the second night. TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Aug. 18th. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Here...
