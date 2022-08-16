Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Three inmates charged with new felonies for alleged jail assault
The man charged with murder for a 2019 fatal shooting on McHenry Street is facing a new felony along with two other suspects for an alleged assault in the Christian County Jail. Personnel at the Christian County Jail on August 2 charged 21-year old Robert Torian, 19-year old Isaiah Campbell...
whvoradio.com
Judge Issues Warning To Reckless Homicide Defendent
The judge in the Robert Jackson reckless homicide case cautioned him Wednesday concerning possible bond violations. Judge Andrew Self told Jackson in Christian Circuit Court that he has what he believes is a less than ideal report from Davis McGregor of the Christian County Alternative Services that indicates Jackson has gone to places he isn’t supposed to go without proper approval or communication.
whopam.com
Woman facing multiple charges following Christian Co. pursuit
A Crestwood resident is facing multiple charges in Christian County, following a high-speed pursuit Thursday morning. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Tyler DeArmond was patrolling in the area of Dawson Springs Road in an attempt to locate a stolen vehicle—when the sheriff found a vehicle matching the description of the stolen one, he attempted to make contact with the driver. That’s when the vehicle reportedly sped off, leading deputies on a pursuit that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged After Dawson Springs Road Pursuit
A woman was charged with trafficking drugs and fleeing from law enforcement on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sheriff Tyler DeArmond attempted to stop a vehicle that fit the description of a stolen vehicle on Dawson springs Road near Pleasant Green Church Road and the driver 43-year-old Stephanie Newell fled at speeds of almost 100 mph.
whopam.com
East 18th St. shooting suspect arraigned in circuit court
Arraignment was held in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning for 29-year old Taraneisha Quarles of Hopkinsville, who allegedly shot a man June 22 on East 18th Street. Attorney Jarrod Jackson entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Quarles and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerad Smith says he’ll be turning over all evidence soon.
Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
westkentuckystar.com
Caldwell rollover accident ends in DUI charge
A single-vehicle rollover accident in Caldwell County sent a Marion, Kentucky man to jail. Deputies responded to the intersection of Marion Road and Skinframe Road, where the driver, 35-year-old Mark White, was reportedly found to be under the influence. He was arrested and charged with DUI and possession of an open alcoholic beverage.
wkdzradio.com
Police Ask For Help Locating Vehicle After Hopkinsville Shooting
Police ask for help locating a vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting on Central Avenue in Hopkinsville that damaged vehicles and a home Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car, and two SUVs, along with a home were hit several times in a shooting just after 7 pm.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Logan County Murder
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say on Saturday, August 13, 2022 the Logan County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate the shooting death of Specialist Joshua D. Burks who was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 20-year-old’s body was...
Stewart County teen charged with threatening 'Death Assassin' post
A Stewart County High School student is charged with making threats on a social media post. He included photos of 11 female students and signed the post "Death Assassin."
wkdzradio.com
Crofton Woman Charged With Identity Theft
A Crofton woman was charged with theft of identity after a traffic stop on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a passenger in a vehicle during the traffic stop 23-year-old Destiny Camplin gave law enforcement a family member’s name and birthday as her own.
Woman charged with murder after inmate overdoses
Rachal Dollard was taken into custody by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from a sealed indictment in Hickman County.
wevv.com
Man accused of nearly hitting police officer after getting pulled over in Muhlenberg County
A man is behind bars in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, after authorities say he nearly hit a police officer with his vehicle after getting pulled over. The Central City Police Department says one of its officers pulled Jimmy Bryant over late Tuesday night around 11:55 p.m. Police say that Bryant was...
whopam.com
Man arrested for allegedly stealing cameras, solar panels
An arrest was made Thursday evening after a man was caught on camera allegedly stealing items at a home on Annette Court. Hopkinsville police arrested 30-year old Scott Schobeloch of Hopkinsville for felony theft, with a report saying he took cameras and solar panels with a combined value of about $1,400 over the period of several weeks from a home in the 600 block of Annette.
whvoradio.com
Man Flown To Nashville After Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville sent a man to a Nashville hospital Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an eastbound motorcycle stopped for an emergency vehicle and was hit by a car behind him. The driver of the motorcycle was taken by ambulance to a waiting helicopter that...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Gun Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported her gun stolen Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a 9 mm Glock handgun was taken out of a vehicle sometime between March 2nd and August 3rd on Glass Avenue. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
wkdzradio.com
Two Severely Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County severely injured two people Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car struck a truck that was parked on the side of the road with a construction worker in the back of the truck. The crash caused the construction...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for teen reported missing in Murray
MURRAY, KY — Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl reported missing in Murray, Kentucky. The Murray Police Department says 15-year-old Jayda Williams, who is African American, was last seen wearing a light gray long-sleeved shirt and light gray pajama shorts, but she may be wearing a black T-shirt and jeans. Williams has a nose piercing as well.
wkdzradio.com
South Carolina ‘Likely’ To Indict Florentine
Jurisdiction is going to play a key role in the case of Joseph Florentine — a Rock Hill, South Carolina man charged with the murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of his 36-year-old wife, Nichole Renee Florentine. During a Friday morning pre-trial conference in Caldwell County...
whvoradio.com
Tools Reported Stolen At Hopkinsville Construction Site
Tools were reported stolen from a construction site on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say several tools with a total value of $4,645 were taken sometime between December 22nd and August 11th. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful.
