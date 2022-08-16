Des Moines man charged with first-degree murder in connection to Aug. 6 shooting

A man who authorities first said was a person of interest in a Des Moines homicide has been charged with first-degree murder, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Courtney Shane Smith, 38, of Des Moines was charged Tuesday in the death of Scott Alan Crane, 51, of Des Moines.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 300 block of NE 46th Ave., north of Des Moines, around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 6 after two 911 calls reporting gunshots.

Sheriff's deputies located the body of Crane inside the residence. He appeared to have died from a gunshot wound, according to Polk County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Ryan Evans.

The investigation led to a material witness warrant issued for Smith on Aug. 9. Smith turned himself in Monday, according to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Smith remains in the Polk County Jail and has an initial court appearance Wednesday.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office continues this investigation.

