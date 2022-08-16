‘You can’t embezzle money that you own.’ Charges dropped against man accused of embezzling nearly $300k

Read full article on original website
Man who started Henry’s Fork fire sentenced for witness intimidation, other felonies dropped
IDAHO FALLS – A man who started the Henry’s Creek fire in 2016 was sentenced this week for felony witness intimidation. Two out of three of the felony charges against Kristian Lopez, 25, were dismissed by the prosecutor, but Lopez was found guilty of witness intimidation. Judge Bruce...
Lawsuit filed by former police officer against department, city scheduled for jury trial
POCATELLO — A lawsuit filed against the city of Pocatello and several of its current and past officials has been scheduled for a jury trial. The lawsuit, filed by former Pocatello Police Lt. John Walker in 2015, alleges numerous rights violations, according to documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. Walker worked...
Man pleads not guilty after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home to strangle her
IDAHO FALLS – A Rigby man pleaded not guilty to felony charges after he allegedly tried to strangle a woman in her own home. During his arraignment in district court on Tuesday, Valentin Islas, 38, pleaded not guilty to all charges against him. These charges include felony malicious injury...
Local woman accused of using Utah woman’s identity to try and buy a car
IDAHO FALLS – Identity theft is not a joke, as one Utah woman learned after another woman tried to buy a car in Idaho Falls with her information. Cassandra E. Welch, 27, appeared in court on Tuesday after being charged with felony misappropriation of personal identifying information for purchases or credit over $300.
Man facing felony charges after reportedly stabbing a woman multiple times
IDAHO FALLS – A local man appeared in court on Tuesday after he was charged with multiple felonies for allegedly stabbed a woman twice and then throwing the knife on top of a building. Curtis Emil Scharer, 24, was charged with felony aggravated battery and felony concealment of evidence.
'BEYOND LUCKY AND EXTREMELY BLESSED': Pocatello police officers wounded by AR-15 gunfire in May shootout speak out
POCATELLO — Two officers wounded in a shootout with an AR-15-wielding suspect say getting shot was nothing like what you see in the movies, though the events that transpired that May evening seem like they were plucked right out of a Hollywood script. The Idaho State Journal recently spoke with wounded Pocatello police officers Demetrius Amos and Mackenzie Handel about the harrowing ordeal, their road to recovery and what the future holds for the both of them. ...
Man allegedly runs from burning car, asks deputies to kill him
IDAHO FALLS – A man is being charged with felony DUI and multiple misdemeanors from a July incident involving a burning car. Christopher Thomas Reynolds, 35, was charged with felony DUI, two counts of misdemeanor resisting and obstructing officers and misdemeanor failure to stop for an accident or leaving the scene of an accident.
Deputies looking for missing jail inmate
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding 28-year-old Justin Wayne Gould. Gould, an inmate at the Bonneville County Jail, was released on court-ordered furlough Friday morning due to return by...
Man appears in court after allegedly stealing a car from a local business
IDAHO FALLS – A man appeared in court last week after he allegedly stole a company car from a business owner. Aaron Paul Stanton, 25, was charged with felony grand theft after the owner of Alpha Graphics reported a car as missing. Idaho Falls Police received a report on...
Capt. Bill Squires retires from Idaho Falls Police Department
Capt. Bill Squires retired from the Idaho Falls Police Department effective Thursday after 27 years with the department. Squires first joined the Idaho Falls Police Department in 1995. As captain, Squires oversaw the department's patrol officers.
Woman charged after reportedly trafficking heroin in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A woman appeared in court Monday after being charged with multiple drug-related felonies. Rebecca Muir, 34, was charged with felony drug trafficking of heroin, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia after police performed a house check. Bonneville County...
Sex-trafficking? Drug-laced flowers? What we found out about people selling roses at local intersections
IDAHO FALLS – You may have noticed a sudden surge in people selling roses on street corners, in parking lots and around other parts of Idaho Falls recently. Rumors have been flying about these vendors on social media, accusing them of drugging the flowers with fentanyl or being involved in sex-trafficking rings. Facebook users have speculated after people smell the roses, they are “drugged” by powder inside. According to one Facebook post, “they use roses as a symbol for sex trafficking.”
Man sentenced for abusing young girls in the early 2000s
IDAHO FALLS – A Michigan man was sentenced for sexually assaulting two young girls in Idaho Falls between 2002 and 2004. Karl Marvin Ford, 60, was sentenced to between 10 and 25 years in prison. He was convicted on one count of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16.
New Rigby Police chief sworn in
RIGBY – The search for a new police chief in Rigby has come to an end. Allen Fullmer was officially sworn in as the city’s top cop during the city council meeting Thursday night. As Fullmer takes on this position, he tells EastIdahoNews.com he’s excited for this new role.
Multiple people survive vehicle fire on I-15 near Shelley
SHELLEY – The driver and passengers of a pickup safely walked away from a vehicle fire on Interstate 15. The fire happened Friday at milepost 108 near Shelley at 9:39 p.m., according to Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police. It was a Ford F-350. It’s not clear...
Pocatello Police Department holding ribbon-cutting for new mobile command center
POCATELLO – Thanks to a large donation of over $400,000, the Pocatello Police Department was able to purchase a Mobile Command Center for the City of Pocatello. A mobile command center has been on the department’s wish list for several years. The department would like to recognize Operation Underground Railroad for its large donation.
Apartment building burns in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters have responded to a fire on Melbourne Drive. The building has three apartments. The cause of the fire and damages have not been released. An Idaho Falls Department spokeswoman says she will be sending out more information later.
Biz Buzz: Man’s custom holsters a huge draw for gun owners
SUGAR CITY – For Bryce Johnson, gun ownership is not just a right — it’s a lifestyle. The 30-year-old Sugar City man is an avid hunter and concealed carry permit holder, and he’s spent years working to make the concealed carry process more comfortable for gun owners.
Two unrelated fires within an hour of each other in Idaho Falls
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. At 5:08 p.m. on Thursday, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department were dispatched to a structure fire at the 200 block of Melbourne Drive in Idaho Falls. One of the reporting parties told the...
Builders may be able to connect to sewer system during curtailment. Here’s how
SHELLEY — Building projects in parts of Bonneville and Bingham counties have been in limbo for some time due to a restriction placed on new connections to the sewer system. But there is hope in sight as some more sewer capacity has been created. “We know there are some...
