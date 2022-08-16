Read full article on original website
CNN Mulls Changes to Anchor Lineup as News Chiefs Take Big Swings
Click here to read the full article. The CNN image for the past few years has been embodied by passionate on-air personalities like Don Lemon or Brianna Keilar. These days, it might best be symbolized by beat reporters like Jamie Gangel or Kaitlan Collins. Gone in recent weeks (for the most part) are what had become the network’s signature red-versus-blue showdowns between hot-talking contributors or segments that hinge on an anchor scolding an interviewee. This is the kind of stuff that typically gives cable-news a viral boost. In its place, CNN is trying something else: the news. And it could guide what...
CNN cancels 'Reliable Sources,' host Stelter leaving network
CNN has canceled its weekly “Reliable Sources” show on the media, and said Thursday that its host, Brian Stelter, is leaving the network.The show will have its last broadcast this Sunday.CNN has been looking to cut costs but also to put forth a less opinionated product. Stelter has written a book about Fox News Channel and been critical of the network, making him a frequent target of the network's conservative critics.Stelter came to CNN from The New York Times, where he was a media writer.“He departs CNN as an impeccable broadcaster,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development at CNN. “We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we're confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show.”It's not clear what will happen with the “Reliable Sources” newsletter, a daily compendium of the media's big stories. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
CNN could revamp its anchor lineup this fall with personalities such as Kaitlan Collins as news network attempts to pivot away from 'opinion-mongering personalities' after profits dropped below $1 billion for the first time since 2016
CNN is considering a revamp of its anchor lineup, with less reliance on opinionated anchors like Don Lemon - a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump - and Brianna Keilar, in favor of the likes of White House Chief Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, after profits were projected to fall below $1 billion, a first since 2016.
Nicolle Wallace Is New Boss At MSNBC Post Rachel Maddow
Nicolle Wallace is such a ratings powerhouse at MSNBC that her name is at the top of the list of people to replace Rachel Maddow. “If Nicolle can score over a million viewers in the afternoon can you imagine what she would get in primetime?” a top MSNBC insider tells Radar.
Why Rachel Maddow Isn't on MSNBC Tonight
Journalist Alex Wagner's new MSNBC show debuts Tuesday night, replacing Rachel Maddow at 9 p.m. ET. Wagner, who rejoined NBC News in February following a four-season stint at CBS News and Showtime's The Circus, will host Alex Wagner Tonight four times a week. The Rachel Maddow Show will now only air on Mondays.
Founding Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju, 64, who was born in India and interviewed everyone from the Dalai Lama to Donald Trump in her long broadcasting career, dies aged 64
One of the founding Fox News Channel anchors, Uma Pemmaraju, has died at the age of 64. Pemmaraju was behind the anchor desk when the cable news channel launched in October 1996. At the time, she was one of the only Indian-American news anchors who had managed to make it...
Original Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju dies at 64
Founding Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju has died at age 64. Pemmaraju was on the air when Fox News launched on Oct. 7, 1996. At the time, Pemmaraju was one of the only Indian-American anchors to reach national prominence, and she was beloved by viewers and Fox News colleagues alike.
CNN's Brian Stelter flip-flops on Hunter Biden scandal by saying it’s 'not just a right-wing media story’
CNN's media correspondent Brian Stelter had an apparent epiphany about the severity of the Hunter Biden scandal, which turned out not to be a dismissable "right-wing media story" like the liberal pundit insisted in 2020. On Sunday's installment of "Reliable Sources," Stelter suggested President Biden's 2024 ambitions could be derailed...
Haberman confirms Trump habit that was bad for plumbing and his presidency
The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman joins CNN’s New Day to reveal images backing up her reporting on former President Donald Trump’s habit of flushing key White House documents down the toilet.
Alex Wagner’s New MSNBC Show Will Be Titled Alex Wagner Tonight
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. MSNBC has an update concerning Alex Wagner’s new MSNBC program. The new primetime offering will be titled Alex Wagner Tonight, and will premiere Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. ET, airing Tuesday-Friday.
Fox News Gains In Total Day Viewers In July; ‘The Five’ And ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Top Shows
Click here to read the full article. Fox News gained in total day viewers in July in what was otherwise a ratings falloff across the board in the key cable news demographic. Fox News was up 13% in total day viewers to an average of 1.35 million compared to the same month last year. MSNBC was down 1% to 765,000, and CNN was off by 10% to 541,000. All major cable news networks were down in the 25-54 demographic. Fox News averaged 194,000 viewers, down 5%; CNN was at 110,000, down 15% and MSNBC was at 84,000, down 19%. In primetime, Fox News...
New CNN Boss In Secret Talks To Poach MSNBC Stars Joe Scarborough And Mika Brzezinski To Fix Network’s Struggling Morning Timeslot
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are in secret talks to save CNN, Radar has learned. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that CNN’s new boss Chris Licht, the man who made Joe and Mika morning TV stars on MSNBC, wants to bring the couple over to his new network. Article continues below...
Putin Critic Who Once Owned Ivanka Trump's Home Dies Mysteriously
Washington, D.C., police shared a death report dated August 14 with Newsweek and said that the case remains under "active investigation."
CNN Anchor to Leave Network as His Show Gets Axed From Lineup
Former CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter is leaving the network ahead of the end of his Sunday show Reliable Sources. According to a CNN spokesperson, "CNN will end its Reliable Sources program on Sunday, August 21. As a result Brian Stelter will leave the company. We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors."
New York manufacturing suffers near-record plunge
In the latest sign of turbulence in the US economy, New York-area manufacturing suffered a large and unexpected setback in August, according to a survey released on Monday.
Jeff Bezos and Amazon’s current CEO are fighting FTC attempts to make them testify
This week, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) revealed a recent filing from Amazon (you can read it in full below), showing the internet retail giant’s requests for limits on the agency’s investigation of its business practices. According to lawyers representing Amazon, CEO Andy Jassy, former CEO Jeff Bezos,...
Judge Makes Twitter Give Elon Musk One Former Executive's Data
There's plenty of expected back and forth between Twitter and Elon Musk as the lawsuit nears. Twitter sued the vocal CEO who then filed a countersuit. Musk wanted more time to get to the bottom of the bot and spam account situation. He requested that Twitter provide him with information related to the employees responsible for tracking and counting the fake accounts.
Alex Wagner’s MSNBC Debut Tops CNN With 2 Million Total Viewers
Fox News’ ”Hannity“ still won the 9 p.m. hour, with more viewers than both MSNBC and CNN combined. Alex Wagner’s primetime debut on MSNBC scored 2 million total viewers on Tuesday night, which blew CNN’s 9 p.m. hour out of the water but wasn’t enough to surpass Sean Hannity on Fox News.
It Finally Happened: Streaming Platforms Surpassed Cable TV in July
Americans are turning to streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu in larger numbers than ever seen before after the platforms surpassed cable for the first time. According to Nielsen figures, audiences spent more time watching streaming TV than cable in July, with subscription services including Netflix garnering 34.8 percent of TV consumption, compared to cable TV at 34.4 percent. The streaming numbers are a considerable rise from this time last year, when that figure stood at just 22.6 percent. July also broke the record for the highest-volume streaming weeks, with the average time spent streaming last month clocking 190.9 billion minutes per week. The last time it hit such a high was the week of Christmas in December 2021, with 183 billion minutes. Viewers spent 23 percent more time on the streaming services while cable and broadcast views were down. Cable dropped 8.9 percent drop from last year and dropped 2 percent from June.Read it at Bloomberg
Apple’s new podcast charts show Amazon at the top
Apple Podcasts is introducing a pair of new top 100 charts today that track subscription podcasts and subscription podcast channels. And as of day one, Amazon is at the top. Amazon’s stable of shows dominates the new charts. Morbid, SmartLess, and Something Was Wrong, which release early for subscribers of Amazon-owned Wondery Plus, nab the top three spots among subscriber shows in the US. The type of limited-time exclusivity arrangement, which is looser than the platform-exclusive arrangement that Spotify has with shows like The Joe Rogan Experience and Call Her Daddy, appears to be working in driving subscriptions, even if it’s away from Amazon’s platforms.
