Record soybean harvest predicted

The state soybean crop is on track to break records, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Illinois farmers planted an estimated 11.2 million acres in soybeans, up 6 percent from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 11.1 million acres, is also up 6 percent.

The state bean yield is forecast at a record 66 bushels per acre, up 2 bushels from last year. Production is forecast at a record 733 million bushels, up 9 percent.

Meanwhile, an estimated 10.7 million acres were seeded in corn this year, down 3 percent from 2021. They expect to havest 10.45 million acres for grain, 4 percent less than last year.

Corn yield is forecast at 203 bushels per acre, up 1 bushel from 2021. Production is forecast at 2.12 billion bushels, down 3 percent. Seventy percent of the corn crop has reached the dough, compared to the average of 74 percent. Another 12 percent of the crop has dented, compared to the average of 25 percent.

Corn condition was rated 2 percent very poor, 4 percent poor, 21 percent fair, 51 percent good and 22 percent excellent.

Soybeans blooming reached 93 percent, compared to the average of 94 percent. Beans setting pods reached 73 percent, compared to the average of 78 percent.

Bean condition was rated 2 percent very poor, 3 percent poor, 26 percent fair, 50 percent good and 19 percent excellent.

Earlier this summer, farmers harvested an estimated 720,000 acres of winter wheat for grain, up 18 percent from last year. Yield is estimated at 79 bushels per acre, unchanged from 2021. Production is forecast at 56.9 million bushels, up 18 percent from last year.

There were 5.6 days suitable for field work last week. Locally, the average temperature was more than 75.14 degrees. More than 3.22 inches of rain was reported, with 3.02 falling on Aug. 8 alone.

Topsoil moisture supply was rated 7 percent very short, 16 percent short, 64 percent adequate and 13 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 9 percent very short, 12 percent short, 71 percent adequate and 8 percent surplus.