Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
How Intel laughs in the face of thermal throttling (but probably shouldn’t)
When I reviewed the MSI GT77 Titan, one thing was clear: Intel’s new 16-core Core i9-12900HX is a monster. It beat everything, delivering the best raw processor performance you can buy right now regardless of heat, power, or noise. It worked, but a closer look at the thermal situation reveals how little room Intel has left to grow.
Digital Trends
These NVIDIA Studio laptops are uniquely crafted for content creators
This content was produced in partnership with NVIDIA. Content creation these days tends to take a lot of power, whether you’re streaming live, video editing, creating music, 3D rendering, or something else along those lines. You want a suitably powerful PC that won’t buckle under pressure, and won’t take forever to render or produce content. It’s safe to say, at least in the creative world, you need that power to thrive. But while there are content creators who work out of a studio with an understandably awesome setup, that’s not always the case. Sometimes you need to do the work while you’re away from home or the office, or you just don’t have access to a desktop PC. You should also be able to create anywhere your muse strikes, without limitations. Regardless of where you are, and what you’re doing, choosing the right laptop is going to make a world of difference for your creative experiences. Might we suggest an NVIDIA Studio laptop? The right one will take your content creation to the next level, and we do mean next level.
Digital Trends
Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 have an SD card slot?
Expandable storage is decidedly passé on smartphones, especially premium ones. You used to be able to make do with a 64GB smartphone and slap a 1TB memory card in it to hold all your media and apps. That no longer happens. Once a staple on Samsung phones, the company no longer allows users to expand their built-in storage with microSD cards. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, despite being a little tablet like the microSD card slot-toting Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, is no exception.
Digital Trends
Intel’s forgotten Arc A580 takes on the RTX 3050 — but who wins?
An upcoming Intel Arc GPU just made an appearance, and it’s one we haven’t seen much of before — the Arc A580. Meant to bridge the gap between the Arc A380 and the A750, the graphics card has received little coverage thus far. Now, we know more about it thanks to an Ashes of the Singularity database entry. Can it rival the entry-level Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
How to exit full-screen mode on a Mac
If you’re juggling multiple windows on a Mac computer, you’re probably familiar with downsizing and quitting windows as needed, but if you go into full-screen mode, it's not always obvious how to get out of it. Full-screen mode is useful if you want to remove any distractions and focus on only one thing or if you’re working on a smaller screen but you need to know how to exit the full screen on a Mac, too.
Digital Trends
This Alienware gaming PC with RTX 3090 is $1,490 off today (seriously)
Dell is coming up big with some gaming PC deals right now, particularly if Alienware deals, more specifically, are what you’re after. Currently Dell has the price of Alienware’s popular Aurora R10 gaming desktop discounted to $2,500 on a build with some serious internal specs, including one of the best graphics cards on the market, the Nvidia RTX 3090. This price makes for a massive savings of $1,490, as it would typically set you back nearly $4,000 as built for this deal. Free shipping is also included with your purchase.
Digital Trends
You need to update your iPhone and iPad right now to fix a critical security flaw
This is a friendly — and important — reminder to update your iPhone and iPad, if you haven’t already. Apple this week issued an urgent security update for iPhone and iPad owners to patch a flaw that could allow hackers to take control of the devices. Specifically,...
The worst Elder Scrolls game is now on Game Pass
Even the one on Nokia N-Gage is more highly regarded than Battlespire. As part of the launch of QuakeCon this weekend, recently minted Microsoft subsidiaries id Software and Bethesda have brought a slew of classic games to PC Game Pass—including what is arguably the worst Elder Scrolls game, Battlespire. Battlespire and fellow '90s Elder Scrolls games Arena, Daggerfall, and Redguard were recently brought to Steam as well (opens in new tab). The full list of games coming to Game Pass and the Microsoft store is as follows:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Intel Raptor Lake boosts performance, but the requirements are staggering
While we already know that Intel Raptor Lake is likely to introduce some hefty power requirements, it seems that Intel may have a plan to deliver even more performance — at a staggering cost. According to a new leak, Intel will allegedly add a factory overclock mode to the...
Digital Trends
Hurry — This RTX 3090-powered Alienware gaming PC is $1,490 off
If you’ve been scouring the gaming PC deals for the ultimate gaming desktop, you’re in luck. Right now at Dell, you can buy the truly phenomenal Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop for $2,500, saving you $1,490 off the usual price. $2,500 is far from cheap but when you’d normally be paying $3,990 for a gaming desktop of this level of prowess, it’s a fantastic deal. If you want the best of the best, you really need to hit that buy button immediately. Alternatively, read on while we look at why the Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop is worth every cent.
Digital Trends
This Dell XPS PC with an RTX 3080 and 32GB of RAM is $580 off
PC deals don’t get much better than this awesome Dell XPS Desktop offer going on at the moment. Available direct from Dell, you can buy a Dell XPS Desktop for $2,080, saving you $581 off the usual price of $2,661. Offering plenty of power that is suitable for both working hard and even gaming, this is a truly high-end desktop that’s sure to last you many years to come. Here’s why the Dell XPS Desktop is a must-have for many people. Remember — stock is sure to be limited on this deal so be ready to hit that buy button fast.
Digital Trends
The Lenovo Legion gaming PC with RTX 3070 is $630 off today
If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup, or if you’re looking to build one from scratch, catching some great gaming PC deals is a a good way to start. Currently the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i is seeing a huge $630 discount at Lenovo, and it even includes an Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics card. This discount brings the price down to just $1,700 from its regular price of $2,330. With the savings, you can scour gaming monitor deals for something to pair with the Legion Tower 7i, and with your purchase you’ll also get free next-business-day shipping and three free months of Xbox Game Pass.
Digital Trends
Asus ZenBook Pro 16X review: more than smoke and mirrors
“The Asus ZenBook Pro 16X's fun experiments never detract from its great performance.”. Asus isn’t afraid to try new things with its laptop designs. The ZenBook Pro 16X is proof of that claim, as it features a keyboard that rises up at a steep angle when you open the lid and RGB lights underneath each side that flash on various system activities. Then there’s the Asus Dial, a rotary touch device allowing refined control over the system and supported applications.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best value desktop PC is $520 in its back-to-school sale
If you need a dependable desktop PC in your home ready for everyone to head back to school, Dell has one of the best PC deals around right now. At the moment, you can buy the Dell Inspiron Desktop for $520, saving you $80 off the usual price of $600. With all the right hardware you need to work effectively, all you need to do is add a monitor to get started. It even comes with six months of The Disney Bundle worth $84. That gives you access to Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for the next six months, entirely for free. Read on while we take you through why the Dell Inspiron Desktop is such a must-have.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are both on clearance today
If you’re looking for the best laptop deals, you’re going to love the offers we’ve spotted on the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 that are going on right now. In terms of Dell laptop deals, you can’t get much better than $700 off each model. Need a little more convincing? No problem. We’re here to tell you all about them.
Digital Trends
Lenovo Legion gaming laptop and desktop both got massive discounts
Lenovo’s Legion lineup is making a name for itself in the gaming industry, and it helps that you can take advantage of gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals involving the brand’s products. They’re still not cheap, but you’ll be saving hundreds of dollars with every purchase, which you can spend on video games or other accessories that you may need.
Digital Trends
Alienware’s new X14 gaming laptop just got a $300 price cut
One of the best gaming laptop deals around right now is on the Alienware x14 gaming laptop. One of the latest models from Alienware, it offers a great set of specs inside the world’s thinnest chassis for a 14-inch gaming laptop. Normally priced at $1,799, it’s down to $1,500 for a limited time only at Dell, saving you $299. You also get six months of The Disney Bundle entirely for free, working out to an $84 saving. Here’s why the Alienware x14 gaming laptop could be the ideal device for you.
Digital Trends
How to add hyperlinks in Word
When you create a Microsoft Word document that you plan to share with others, you can go that extra mile by including hyperlinks. You can link to a web page, a file, a place in your document, or an email address. Your readers then simply click the link rather than take extras steps themselves.
IGN
Deal Alert: Score an ASUS ROG STRIX GTX 1660 Ti Gaming PC for Only $499 at Walmart
You can't get any cheaper than this. Walmart is offering a ready-to-go ASUS ROG Strix GTX 1660 Ti gaming PC for only $499 shipped. We've been watching the price of this desktop gaming PC drop for some time now, all the way from its original $899 price point. It hovered at $599 for quite a while and we think $499 is the absolute rock bottom price. If you've been needing a gaming PC and you're on a tight budget, there's no need to look elsewhere.
Digital Trends
GPU prices may be about to crash to incredible new lows
Nvidia may be preparing to apply yet another price drop for its RTX 30-series GPUs, according to reports emerging from China. As reported by VideoCardz, Chinese website ZOL is reporting that Team Green could reduce the cost of its graphics cards by the end of August — a course of action that would undoubtedly be a response to the current state of the market.
Comments / 0