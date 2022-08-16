RepubliCons are pro life until you’re born. How about take care of the children that are born!? USA has the highest child poverty in the world among wealthy countries.
I dont believe in abortions and thats my opion but I do believe in certain circumstances and safe health care for women.
…Wait until men start getting child support orders in the mail. Garnish there pay checks and threats of warrants for your arrest. Lawyer fees, court cost, court fees, fines, dna tests, missing work…… your relationships and finances will be collateral damage. Baby end up not yours.
Related
Lawyers argue to delay North Dakota abortion trigger law
Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law pushed by Gov. DeSantis
Sen. Lindsey Graham appeals order to testify in Georgia election probe
Florida Gov. DeSantis’ election police unit announces 20 voter fraud cases
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rudy Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe
Vermont prepares to elect its first female representative to Congress
Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee
Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan Women, Democrats Swelling Voter Rolls; SD Shows Slight Surge in New Female Voters
RELATED PEOPLE
Rudy Giuliani is a target of Georgia election probe, lawyers say
Cheney considering 2024 presidential bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary
Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming GOP primary
‘I thought I was going to die there.’ What it’s like to live with rising temperatures in prison
IN THIS ARTICLE
2022 Wyoming Primary Election Results
‘Don’t Say Gay’ law brings worry, confusion to Florida schools
After a girl beat their daughters in sports, Utah parents triggered investigation into whether she was transgender
Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing ‘mild symptoms’
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wisconsin school board votes in favor of pride flag ban
Palin advances in Alaska’s U.S. House seat race, Murkowski in Senate race
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
Parents sue Tennessee school district over curriculum including race and gender topics
PBS NewsHour
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 18