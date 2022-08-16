ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single Day Passes to 2022 Pilgrimage Music Festival in Franklin On Sale This Week

By Donna Vissman
 3 days ago

Pilgrimage Festival at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin is set for September 24-25, 2022.

If you’ve been debating about buying a ticket or your schedule doens’t allow you to attend both days, you are in luck. Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, August 17th at 10 am, the festival is releasing single day tickets. There is a limited supply.

This year’s lineup includes Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, and The Avett Brothers along with Lake Street Dive, Elle King, Lennon Stella, Trampled by Turtles, Dawes, Better Than Ezra, Marty Stuart, Celisse, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Butch Walker, Black Joe Lewis, Adia Victoria, Bones Owens, Brittney Spencer, Jensen McRae and many more.

If you need help deciding which day to attend. Chris Stapleton is headlining the event on Sunday night. Other performers on Sunday include: Elle King, Marty Stuart, Black Joe Lewis, and Avett Brothers. Brandi Carlisle is headlining on Saturday and other performers include Jon Baptiste, Lake Street Dive, Dawes, Better Than Ezra and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PuPnt_0hJMtyQy00

The first Pilgrimage Festival was held in 2015 and was founded by Better Than Ezra singer and Franklin resident Kevin Griffin, W. Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan, Pilgrimage is dedicated to supporting local creators of all kinds including chefs, artisans, jewelers, brewers and more.

Beyond music, Pilgrimage Festival features historic music cities sharing their stories at the Americana Music Triangle Experience, local craftsman selling their wares in Makers Village, a food truck park with 16 of the area’s best culinary offerings on wheels, 30 beers on tap at the Craft Beer Hall and Pilgrimage Festival’s Culinary Program, which boasts over 40 local and regional restaurants and cafes.

Buy your tickets here.

The post Single Day Passes to 2022 Pilgrimage Music Festival in Franklin On Sale This Week appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

