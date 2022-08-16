ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NJ

Medford man charged with stealing from his police employer

By Carol Comegno, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
A Medford man employed for decades by a Mercer County police department has landed on the other side of the law.

Eric Coran, a communications employee at the department for 21 years, stole more than $250,000 in police property, Robbinsville Township police Chief Michael Polaski said in a joint statement with Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

Coran was responsible for buying and maintaining such as radios, lights and sirens for the department, the statement said.

He was fired Friday, Aug. 12, but had been suspended since July after police first uncovered the year-long scheme, the chief said.Coran was charged with theft, impersonating an officer, money laundering, criminal computer activity and official misconduct.

The charges against him are allegations. He has not been convicted of any crimes in connection with this case.

Local: Work continues at new Stokelan Winery in Medford

Officials said Coran bought radios and other police equipment through the department and then sold them online using the township’s Amazon account.

Coran allegedly tried to cover his tracks by using credentials for Polaski and former Chief Christopher Nitti to change entries in the township’s financial software.

“No one is above the law, especially public servants,” Onofri said.

The scheme came to light in July after Motorola reached out to the police department about servicing one of the radios Coran allegedly bought, the prosecutor said in a the news release.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Medford man charged with stealing from his police employer

Comments / 1

Jean D. Gei
3d ago

Seriously guy lol?? 😆😆😆😂. Bad enough you steal but to steal from the police lol?? That took some brass Balls lol 😳😆😂👍

Reply
2
 

