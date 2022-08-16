ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park closes its doors for good, after more than 80 years of on-and-off business

By Jordyn Noennig, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
The Brown Bottle restaurant in Schlitz Park closed Monday after more than 80 years of business under various owners.

The restaurant, first opened by Schlitz Brewing in 1938, closed under F Street Hospitality, which owned Brown Bottle since 2020.

They announced the closure on Facebook, noting that The Alice event space is still available

The subterranean, Old World space at 221 W. Galena St. changed guises over the decades; it reopened with new seats, lighting and other details in 2014 after being closed for two years. It operated as Libiamo for a while.

In 2019 Schlitz Park was purchased by Crestlight Capital of Detroit and TPG Real Estate of Fort Worth, Texas. They announced the temporary closure of the Brown Bottle, and reopened with F Street Hospitality a year later.

F Street Hospitality owns restaurant and event spaces Pizza Man on the east side and in Wauwatosa, Bottle House 42, and Timmer's Resort in West Bend.

Carol Deptolla of the Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.

Jordyn Noennig covers Wisconsin culture and lifestyle. Follow her on Instagram @JordynTaylor_n. Find her on Twitter @JordynTNoennig. Call her at 262-446-6601 or email Jordyn.Noennig@jrn.com.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

