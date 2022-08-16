How to Watch ‘Drag Race Philippines’ in the US

Photo: World of Wonder

Drag queens are the hardest-working entertainers in the world, and the Drag Race franchise wants you to know that. Drag Race Philippines is the latest in a long line of international spinoffs designed to broadcast a country’s drag excellence across the globe.

So, how can you watch Drag Race Philippines if you live on the other side of the globe? What if you live in the United States? Here’s everything you need to know about Drag Race Philippines‘ debut.

When does Drag Race Philippines Season 1 premiere?

Drag Race Philippines premieres in the United States on Wednesday, August 17 at 4 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. ET. And you better clear two hours of your schedule, because the first two episodes are dropping at once.

When does Drag Race Philippines: Untucked premiere?

In a first for the franchise, Drag Race Philippines will have its own Untucked companion series. Episodes of this backstage series will be added to WOW Presents Plus on Fridays, beginning on August 19 at 4 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. ET.

Where to watch Drag Race Philippines in the US

Drag Race Philippines Season 1 will stream exclusively in America on WOW Presents Plus. If you’re not yet a subscriber, you can sign up for a free, 7-day trial of WOW Presents Plus.

In fact, there’s only one country where you won’t be able to watch Drag Race Philippines on WOW Presents Plus — and that country is Canada. If you live in Canada, you’ll be able to stream Drag Race Philippines on Crave.

Who is in the Drag Race Philippines Season 1 cast?

The Drag Race Philippines cast includes:

Who are the Drag Race Philippines host and judges?

Drag Race Philippines is hosted by Paolo Ballesteros (@pochoy_29), a queen, celebrity impersonator, and comedian known in the Philippines as one of the hosts of the long-running variety series Eat Bulaga! Joining Paolo as regular judges are Jiggly Caliente (@jigglycalienteofficial) and KaladKaren (@kaladkaren). Jiggly Caliente previously competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4 and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6. KaladKaren rose to fame impersonating journalist Karen Davila and has since become a TV presenter and host in her own right.

Is Drag Race Philippines in Tagalog or English?

Drag Race Philippines may be a Filipino series, but it will broadcast primarily in English (that’s because English is one of the official languages of the Philippines, BTW). However, portions will be broadcast in the nation’s other official language, Tagalog. Those portions should be automatically presented with English subtitles.

Just in case, though, if you start watching Drag Race Philippines and the subtitles are not on, click on the “CC” box on the bottom right of the video player window and select “English.”

If you’re watching Drag Race Philippines on your television, you can activate the English subtitles via the same method you use to turn on subtitles for other programs.

Is there a Drag Race Philippines trailer?

You bet there is!

