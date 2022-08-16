Read full article on original website
California is at risk of a mega-flood. Are Central Valley communities prepared for it?
It starts to rain, and it doesn’t stop. Day after day after day. The rivers keep rising. Mud, ash and burned logs from recent wildfires clog the rapidly-rising channels. Levees overtop or burst. Dams strain or buckle. Neighborhoods are submerged. Flood waters wash over freeways. Entire California cities are...
Gavin Newsom said he would give land back to Native Americans in California. Has he?
When her mother was in a Placer County hospital with the kidney infection that would take her life, Geri Camp received a final request. “I’m dying,” Camp’s mom told her, so matter of fact through the tears. “Will you do my ceremony?”. Now 59 and an...
