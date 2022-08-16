ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy football: Where to draft Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson

By Nathan Beighle
 4 days ago
Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson left last season on a high note after making the 2021 NFL Top 100 list. He was the 8th overall draft pick in 2019, and this should be the best Lions team he has been on.

QB Jared Goff will be leading the way, and he’ll have ample threats, which should also exacerbate the play of Hockenson this season.

Below, we look at T.J. Hockenson’s 2022 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him.

Hockenson should be seen as a top-5 tight end, but the concerns around the Lions offense are still very alive. He ranked 15th in the NFL in fantasy points (PPR) among tight ends, playing in 12 games.

T.J. Hockenson’s ADP: 76.53

Hockenson has an ADP of 76.53 in redraft leagues, which puts him in the 7th round of the draft in 12-team leagues. His teammates D’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown rank above him.

Among tight ends, Hockenson’s ADP puts him 7th at the position, behind the likes of Darren Waller (Las Vegas Raiders), George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) and Dalton Schultz (Dallas Cowboys), and slightly ahead of Dallas Goedert (Philadelphia Eagles) and Zach Ertz (Arizona Cardinals).

T.J. Hockenson’s 2021 stats

Games: 12

Receptions | targets: 61 | 83

Receiving yards: 583

Receiving touchdowns: 4

Where should you draft Hockenson?

At 6-foot-5, Hockenson was supposed to have a breakout season as the Lions’ top threat last year. It didn’t happen as he struggled to keep up with his 2020 numbers.

Another year of the Goff-coach Dan Campbell leadership along with additional threats like WR Jameson Williams should help Hockenson’s value. Detroit, with 3 top-50 picks, should be drastically improved this season.

At the very least, that should mean more targets for Hockenson as possessions are extended. Hockenson’s ADP is relatively low here, and having him as a mid-tier tight end with a solid upside is a good risk.

I would be surprised if Hockenson doesn’t see triple digits of targets, and with an increasing catch rate in each of his 3 seasons in the league, he could be primed for his best year yet.

Given he’s a top option in the offense, his floor, assuming he doesn’t get injured, is relatively high as well. Hockenson is a strong pick in the 7th round and is correctly being drafted with the potential risk factored in.

