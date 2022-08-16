Read full article on original website
Related
Haunted Historic Evansville Ghost Tours Return October 2022
If you are the least bit familiar with us here at GBF, you know that Melissa and I love, L-O-V-E spooky season. If we had our own mascot around here, it would probably be a bat, and frankly, I'm surprised we haven't changed the station colors to orange and black yet.
You Can Join in on a Paranormal Investigation of New Harmony Indiana’s Haunted Murphy Auditorium
Have you ever wanted to join in on a paranormal investigation? Here is your chance to do that right in the Tri-State!. Who doesn't love a good ghost story? Something about the darkness outside, and hearing a spooky tale that sends shivers down your spine is just the perfect addition to a nice fall night. I've always loved learning about the creepier things, and I'm fascinated with the haunted history of places. Right here in the Tri-State, we have no shortage of haunted places, especially in New Harmony!
Great Live Music and Great Deals at “Rock ‘N Shop” Event on Franklin Street in Evansville
The Franklin Street Events Association is back with another exciting new event that combines two of the things Franklin Street is most known for - music and shopping. As you make your way up and down Franklin Street on Evansville's west side, you will notice there is no shortage of locally owned businesses - and no shortage of places to grab a bite, grab a drink, and listen to some great live music.
Kentucky Bar/Lounge Offers Food, Frozen Drinks & Milkshakes With A Delicious Twist [PHOTOS]
If you love to get out and have fun with your friends in a relaxing setting this new Kentucky Bar/Lounge is putting a twist on a night out on the town. A NIGHT OUT WITH FRIENDS JUST GOT A WHOLE LOT MORE FUN. Going out with your friends is always...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana Woman Brings Happiness to Coffee with a Cop with Smooth Dance Moves [WATCH]
There's rarely a dull moment during the Evansville Police Department's monthly Coffee with a Cop get-together, and that proved to be the case again during the August edition earlier this week. What is Coffee with a Cop?. Each month officers from the Evansville Police Department set up shop at either...
EXCITING! Blanco Brown is Bringing ‘The Git Up’ to Owensboro, KY on Friday
This is going to be an action-packed weekend in downtown Owensboro. It's HydroFair weekend and there will be two days of hydroplane racing action on the Ohio River Saturday and Sunday, August 20th and 21st. The weekend's going to be kicked off in incredible fashion at Friday After 5 on Friday evening. Owensboro is going to be welcoming Blanco Brown to town.
Evansville Community Farm Hosts Farm-to-Table “Twilight Dinner” Fundraiser
I am so excited to write another article about another local nonprofit having another one of their annual events return to "in-person." This time around, it's the folks at Seton Harvest preparing to host their Twilight Dinner event in September. Feeding the Community. Seton Harvest is a "community-supported agriculture initiative"...
Children’s Museum of Evansville Throws a “Way Late Play Date” for Big Kids Only
There are plenty of ways for adults (big kids at heart) to have fun at the Children's Museum of Evansville (cMoe). We are always there with our kids, though, so we have to stay in parent mode, but for at least one night of the year, the adults get to play while the kids are away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch Hummingbirds Swarm Southern Indiana Backyard Feeder in Amazing Video
Hummingbirds are such magical little creatures. When you see one, up close, in person, it's like time stops for a moment while you listen to their tiny wings humming with mind-bending speed. They seem unreal. When my mom was alive, she loved to feed the hummingbirds. We had several feeders...
Whitesville, KY Teenagers Win the Friday Night Fight Talent Contest in Owensboro
The 2022 Friday Night Fight talent contest is in the books and the finale, held in downtown Owensboro last Friday night at Friday After 5, was an action-packed and thrilling fight to the finish. WBKR's Friday Night Fight is presented by the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center and FA5. Earlier...
Locally-Owned Newburgh, Indiana Pub & Grill Featured on ‘America’s Best Best Restaurants’
If there's one thing that we can all agree on, it's the fact that the internet has made it very easy to seek out new restaurants to try. Another thing we can agree on is - If something has been determined as 'America's Best', we need to try it. What...
Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana Announce New Cookie ‘Raspberry Rally’ Here’s How to Order Them
They are basically the unicorns of the cookie world. Their season doesn't last very long, and they are introducing a new flavor for 2023. I'm talking about Girl Scout Cookies!. Raspberry Rally! This thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolaty coating* is sure to become a new favorite—some may even say it’s the sister cookie to the beloved Thin Mints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Evansville Thrift Store Expands to Boonville With Sales Helping Local Animal Shelters
I love a good thrift store find! Nothing is better than scoring a good deal, except maybe when that good deal also helps local animals in need!. Enter Petunia's Resale for Rescue, they opened in their Evansville location on Evansville's north side in 2021 with a mission to help local animal shelters.
Western Kentucky Non-Profit Hosting Suicide Remembrance Event September 17th
We all deal with times when we aren't happy and just don't feel like ourselves. It's often called "feeling blue," or being "down in the dumps." For most of us, better days come along and those feelings eventually pass. However, for some, those feelings never pass and only grow stronger and stronger as time moves on, leaving them feeling like the only way to end the suffering is by committing suicide. The ripple effect of which creates pain and suffering for the loved ones they leave behind. One Henderson non-profit organization is giving those loved ones an opportunity to remember those they lost to suicide while reminding those who may be having those thoughts that life is worth living and there are those who are ready to help.
Would You Like to Help Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims? Here’s How You Can (LIST)
If you live in Owensboro hopefully you've made your way over to the Owensboro Family YMCA to experience all the wonderful things happening. The mission of the Y is very simple but awesome;. Our mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs and services that build a healthy...
My School Rules 2022 – Win $1,000 For Your School
We've got spirit, yes we do! We've got spirit, how 'bout you?. My School Rules, the biggest school spirit contest in the tri-state is BACK for 2022 and we are so excited to announce that we've teamed up with Robert John & Associates again to grant the winning area school $1,000 to use on... well.. whatever they want!
Evansville Business Collecting Supplies for Families Affected by Weinbach Avenue Explosion
Almost one week after an explosion rocked the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, residents whose homes were damaged by the blast are in the process of trying to get back to some sense of normalcy. As those who can begin what will likely be a months-long process of repairing that damage (11 homes in the area were deemed "uninhabitable" by local authorities), they find themselves with an immediate need for everyday, essential items for their day-to-day lives.
‘Grandchild in Jail’ Scam Circulating Evansville Area
There is yet another scam circulating the Evansville area targeting older citizens that you and your loved ones need to know about. There is always someone out there trying to trick you into giving them some money. These scammers have gotten very creative throughout the years. While there are countless ways in which people can scam you out of money. It's hard to not only keep up with them, but it has gotten even harder to decipher what is legit and what is a scam.
Traffic Safety Checkpoints Planned This Weekend in Henderson Kentucky
Buckle up. Don't drive distracted and don't drive under the influence. These are pretty general rules to abide by when getting behind the wheel of a vehicle, yet some folks still struggle to do the right thing. Eyes on the Road. You obviously want to keep your eyes on the...
Evansville Parks Department Wants Your Input for Its 5-Year Plan
The Department of Parks & Recreation for the city of Evansville is in the process of putting together a 5-year master plan, but before they move forward with anything, they want to hear from us. The public will have the chance to give their opinion on what this plan should include.
99.5 WKDQ
Evansville IN
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0