Evansville, IN

99.5 WKDQ

You Can Join in on a Paranormal Investigation of New Harmony Indiana's Haunted Murphy Auditorium

Have you ever wanted to join in on a paranormal investigation? Here is your chance to do that right in the Tri-State!. Who doesn't love a good ghost story? Something about the darkness outside, and hearing a spooky tale that sends shivers down your spine is just the perfect addition to a nice fall night. I've always loved learning about the creepier things, and I'm fascinated with the haunted history of places. Right here in the Tri-State, we have no shortage of haunted places, especially in New Harmony!
NEW HARMONY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Great Live Music and Great Deals at "Rock 'N Shop" Event on Franklin Street in Evansville

The Franklin Street Events Association is back with another exciting new event that combines two of the things Franklin Street is most known for - music and shopping. As you make your way up and down Franklin Street on Evansville's west side, you will notice there is no shortage of locally owned businesses - and no shortage of places to grab a bite, grab a drink, and listen to some great live music.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Hammond, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana Announce New Cookie 'Raspberry Rally' Here's How to Order Them

They are basically the unicorns of the cookie world. Their season doesn't last very long, and they are introducing a new flavor for 2023. I'm talking about Girl Scout Cookies!. Raspberry Rally! This thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolaty coating* is sure to become a new favorite—some may even say it’s the sister cookie to the beloved Thin Mints.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Western Kentucky Non-Profit Hosting Suicide Remembrance Event September 17th

We all deal with times when we aren't happy and just don't feel like ourselves. It's often called "feeling blue," or being "down in the dumps." For most of us, better days come along and those feelings eventually pass. However, for some, those feelings never pass and only grow stronger and stronger as time moves on, leaving them feeling like the only way to end the suffering is by committing suicide. The ripple effect of which creates pain and suffering for the loved ones they leave behind. One Henderson non-profit organization is giving those loved ones an opportunity to remember those they lost to suicide while reminding those who may be having those thoughts that life is worth living and there are those who are ready to help.
HENDERSON, KY
99.5 WKDQ

My School Rules 2022 – Win $1,000 For Your School

We've got spirit, yes we do! We've got spirit, how 'bout you?. My School Rules, the biggest school spirit contest in the tri-state is BACK for 2022 and we are so excited to announce that we've teamed up with Robert John & Associates again to grant the winning area school $1,000 to use on... well.. whatever they want!
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville Business Collecting Supplies for Families Affected by Weinbach Avenue Explosion

Almost one week after an explosion rocked the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, residents whose homes were damaged by the blast are in the process of trying to get back to some sense of normalcy. As those who can begin what will likely be a months-long process of repairing that damage (11 homes in the area were deemed "uninhabitable" by local authorities), they find themselves with an immediate need for everyday, essential items for their day-to-day lives.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

'Grandchild in Jail' Scam Circulating Evansville Area

There is yet another scam circulating the Evansville area targeting older citizens that you and your loved ones need to know about. There is always someone out there trying to trick you into giving them some money. These scammers have gotten very creative throughout the years. While there are countless ways in which people can scam you out of money. It's hard to not only keep up with them, but it has gotten even harder to decipher what is legit and what is a scam.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

