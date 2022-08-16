County employees will receive new identification badges, numbers staying consistently low at jail, and traffic studies will be conducted in school zones

Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Probation/Community Corrections Department will be closed Friday
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Probation Department and Community Corrections will be closed on Friday, August 19th. The office will be closed for staff development training. The offices will reopen on Monday, August 22 during regular business hours.
wbiw.com
Two women were arrested after a report of a woman changing her clothes in the middle of the street
BEDFORD -Two women were arrested on drug charges Wednesday after an off-duty dispatcher reported she witnessed a woman standing in the middle of the road changing her clothes in the 1140 block of M Street. The woman had gotten out of a “beat up” older model black passenger car.
wbiw.com
Board of Works and Safety will meet Tuesday, August 23
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet in a Special Meeting on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street in Bedford. Items For Consideration:. Consideration of recommendation to demote Bedford Police...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Charisa Hugunin, 23, of Bloomington, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000. Marquita Trayler, 62, was arrested for possession of meth. No bond was set. Brent Trayler, 57, of Washington, was arrested for possession of meth. No bond was set. The current jail...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wevv.com
Greenville Police Department plans to hold sobriety checkpoints for several weeks
The Greenville Police Department says is will take part in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Labor Day Enforcement Campaign. The efforts began August 17 and will run through September 5. Police say they are setting up checkpoints in areas where statistics show an increased number of crashes have...
wbiw.com
Deputy spots a wanted man at a gas station and makes an arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was at Rocket Marathon station on 16th refueling his patrol car and observed 57-year-old Timothy Brinegar who he knew was wanted on a warrant. The officer detained Brinegar. In Brinegar’s pocket, the officers...
wbiw.com
Complete closure scheduled for US 150 between Shoals and Prospect for structure replacement
MARTIN CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete closure on U.S. 150 near Shoals. Beginning on or around Wednesday August 24th, contractors will close U.S. 150 about two and a half miles east of State Road 550 for a small structure replacement project. This project requires a full road closure to remove and replace a drainage structure. This will be the final of eight locations on this contract. To maintain access to local residents, each replacement has to be done separately. Each replacement is expected to take 2-3 weeks, depending upon weather conditions. The entire project is now expected to be completed by mid-September.
wbiw.com
Brown County Sheriff warning motorist to leave nothing of value in their vehicles
BROWN CO. — Investigators are warning of a theft and fraud scheme taking place in Brown County. Brown County Sheriff D. Scott Southerland flagged its Facebook followers on Wednesday to warn of the scheme. Sherif Seidl says thieves are breaking into cars at gas stations, parks, golf courses, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monroe County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of Indiana University student
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a female Indiana University student. Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a residence off-campus on report of a person unconscious and unresponsive. Police say a female IU student, who was involved with a campus sorority, was administered three doses of Narcan but […]
wbiw.com
Two people were arrested after police find drugs in the vehicle
BEDFORD – Two people were arrested on Wednesday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy noticed a vehicle with a fictitious license plate. The officer stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Washington Avenue and 27th Street. The vehicle a red 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier had a license plate...
wbiw.com
Update: Closure delayed on State Road 58 for bridge replacement project in Jackson County
JACKSON CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP has postponed the State Road 58 bridge closure over Branch Runt Run due to material delays. The bridge is located just over two miles east of S.R. 258 and was originally scheduled to close next week for a...
wbiw.com
Orleans Deputy Marshals receive Letters of Commendation
ORLEANS – Deputy Marshals with the Orleans Police Department received Letters of Commendation. Town of Orleans Deputy Marshals Corbin Tye and Andrew “Drew” Henderson received a Letter of Commendation for their actions and bravery. On July 2, 2022, Deputy Marshal Tye and Henderson apprehended a wanted felon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
Deputy investigates accident at StoneCrest Golf Course
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies worked a property damage accident on Thursday at 7:44 p.m. at the intersection of Stonecrest Drive and Capstone Trace. According to the report, a 2011 Honda Accord was left unattended at StoneCrest golf course in the parking lot. The owner of...
wbiw.com
Intoxicated man throws bowl at another male and is arrested for domestic battery
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after Mitchell Police deputies responded to a report of a fight at 7:56 p.m. at 220 West Main Street. When officers arrived they found the two men inside the home. When officers approached the door they were greeted by 57-year-old Robert...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after causing a disturbance at Transitions
HELTONVILLE – A man was arrested Tuesday morning when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to Transitions on Diamond Road in Heltonville after a staff member reported a male patient 27-year-old Taylor Brod was “irate and being physical with staff members”. When officers arrived they...
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 19, 2022
2:57 p.m. Shannon Rishforth, 45, Bedford, disorderly conduct, invasion of privacy. 12:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Spring Drive and State Road 58 East. 5:51 a.m. Medical emergency at White River Lodge. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:08 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1710 block of K Street. AN IU LifeLine...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after stealing a vehicle on US 50 East
BEDFORD – A Spencer man was arrested on Monday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy received a call at 9:20 p.m. reporting his 2008 black Ford Escape had been stolen. The male stated his vehicle was taken from the corner of US 50 East and Shawswick Station...
Hiring scam costs Greenwood man thousands
Imagine being scammed out of thousands of dollars and your bank essentially telling you too bad - all while saying you authorized the transaction.
wbiw.com
Arrest made after Mitchell man damages items in a garage
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested on Wednesday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call reporting that 40-year-old Tylor Jean was in the garage damaging items to include a window. Jean was on the property in violation of a protective order. When Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies...
wbiw.com
Lincoln Plaza Pharmacy wanting to include drive-thru pharmacy window to better assist customers
BEDFORD – Lincoln Plaza Pharmacy is looking to add a Drive-Thru service to better assist their customers in need of their prescriptions. The Bedford Board of Works approved the business’s request to change the alley behind the west side of the building to a one-way lane between 6 1/2 and 7 1/2 streets, for customers to use a drive-up window that would be installed on the building, during their Monday afternoon meeting.
Comments / 0