notebookcheck.net
Garmin Forerunner 955 series receives SatIQ and Shimano Di2 support with battery drain fix thanks to Beta version 12.20
Earlier this month, Garmin added the Forerunner 955 series to its Beta Program. As we discussed separately, the Beta Program allows people to test upcoming features before Garmin releases them in public builds. Also, Garmin could include features that never make it to public builds. However, there is a good chance that alpha version and beta version builds will be unstable or less stable than public ones.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Raptor Lake CPU model names and specifications revealed in their entirety by new leak
Intel hasn't been particularly successful at containing Raptor Lake leaks, of which there have been multiple. Bilibili's ExtremePlayer, who extensively benchmarked the Intel Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K, has now ruined another one of Intel's surprises by posting the entire Raptor Lake SKU list. It includes key metrics, such as TDP, core/thread count, base clocks and iGPU specs. The list isn't complete yet as it doesn't feature low-end Celeron/Pentium models, which might not be announced until later next year.
notebookcheck.net
Leaks reveal the FiiO M11S with aptX HD and LDAC support, plus a 32-bit 384 kHz DAC
The FiiO M11S should arrive later this month, ahead of which two videos have revealed its design and various specifications. Unsurprisingly, the FiiO M11S resembles the FiiO M11 Pro, albeit with a few changes. Android Gadget Leaks / Rumors. The FiiO M11S has leaked again, two months on from the...
notebookcheck.net
INVZI 140W and 67W USB type-C GaN Chargers become Indiegogo InDemand products
Accessory Apple Laptop MacBook Smartphone Tablet Ultrabook. At 60% and 30% smaller than Apple's 67W and 140W power bricks respectively, INVZI touts its competing accessories as the "world's smallest" chargers with those specs. However, they are rated to supplant their first-party rivals in their entirety by packing GaN power technology and the USB-PD 3.1 standard.
notebookcheck.net
Fluid One system offers iPhone point-and-click smart home control
The Fluid One smart home control system is now crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The company aims to provide seamless integration of your smart home gadgets, allowing you to control them with your movement. For example, you can trigger the devices by gesturing, pointing or simply walking past a sensor. Alternatively, you...
9to5Mac
[Update: iOS 16 support] This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works
Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
notebookcheck.net
Wear OS smartwatches are tipped to upgrade to the use of cloud back-ups in the future
Accessory Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Software Storage Touchscreen Wearable. Google touts its Wear OS as "your world on your wrist" - however, (until very recently) it has been a world in which a given smartwatch is capable of considerably less than its paired smartphone. The UI has, for example, a habit of being unable to create the user data backups one might expect of Android by default.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Lepow C2 Series 15.6-inch 1080p portable monitor on sale this week for $130 USD
At just under $130 USD, the Lepow C2 is one of the least expensive 15.6-inch 1080p IPS monitors you can find. Users can connect PCs, compatible smartphones, and even gaming systems via the integrated Mini-DP, HDMI, and Type-C ports. There's almost no excuse to not have a second monitor these...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi hypes the Notebook Pro X 120G and 4K Smart TV X Series ahead of their Indian-market debut
Accessory Laptop Leaks / Rumors Monitor Smart Home Ultrabook. Xiaomi India has invited its audience to enjoy a "New View" with a product from its upcoming, potentially premium hardware event. This upcoming launch seems to revolve around 2 main devices thus far: the Notebook Pro X 120G, and Smart TV X series.
DeWalt’s Huge Amazon Sale Is Still Going Strong
The Drive - Robert BaconIf you missed last week’s sale, don’t fret. You can still save up to 68 percent.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 is a new 2.5K OLED display Android tablet that comes with choices of color and processor
Lenovo has now made the 2022 edition of its Xiaoxin Pad Pro official. The tablet's specs have been exposed for the most part already; then again, the OEM has only just revealed that its high-end display has a max brightness of 600 nits, covers the DCI-P3 color gamut and is compatible with first-party styli.
notebookcheck.net
LG Ultra PC: 14-inch and 16-inch laptops launch in Europe with AMD Ryzen APUs and 16:10 IPS panels
LG has introduced its Ultra PC series in the Eurozone, available as 14-inch and 16-inch laptops. Sold as the Ultra PC 14U70Q and Ultra PC 16U70Q, the pair are premium laptops with straightforward designs and modern AMD APUs. Specifically, AMD offers both with Ryzen 5 5625U and Ryzen 7 5825U options, a pair of AMD Barcelo APUs. For reference, the latter has 8 cores, 16 threads and delivers up to 4.5 GHz CPU clock speeds.
notebookcheck.net
DJI Avata: Full specifications for upcoming drone leak as DJI confirms 'Born to Fly' hardware launch event
DJI has confirmed the launch date for its next drone, which it will unveil during a 'Born to Fly' hardware event. Scheduled for later this month, the announcement arrives alongside more DJI Avata leaks. This time, the upcoming drone's full specifications have surfaced, confirming its flight time, its camera and its special features, among other things.
notebookcheck.net
Mid-August Steam steals: 4 outstanding gaming bargains that shouldn't be missed
Is the Steam Summer Sale overrated? Maybe not, but some of the smaller sales that Steam runs throughout the year certainly can make it seem that way. Here are some of the best Steam Sale bargains to be had this August, from Midweek Madness, to Weekend Deals, and everything in-between.
notebookcheck.net
Lawna robotic lawn mower with visual AI and humidity sensor is crowdfunding
The Lawna autonomous lawn mower is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter. As with many recent launches in the robotic mower market, such as the Cramer RM2700, the Lawna does not require a perimeter wire. Instead, the device uses visual AI to map your backyard and create a virtual boundary line. Lawna...
notebookcheck.net
Nothing aims to improve the Phone (1)'s weakest part with the newest Nothing OS 1.1.3
Nothing’s first smartphone the Phone (1) has garnered a positive reception. In our review of the device, we praised the device for its innovative design, long battery life, and good display with accurate color reproduction. However, we noticed that the phone drops the ball hard in low-light camera performance with images taken in darker and high-contrast scenes suffering from blur and a lack of brightness. Nothing has now started pushing the Nothing OS 1.1.3 to phones, hoping to resolve a bunch of these camera issues.
Honda Unleashes The Accord Hellcat
This bad boy is pushing a monstrous 270-horsepower…. Back in 2014 Dodge made one of the most epic car commercials ever by trolling the Volkswagen Passat and everyone who chooses such a car. As the camera pans around the Charger, an announcer talks about the available Hemi V8 with up to 470-horsepower, which was a lot before the Hellcats stormed onto the scene. After that buildup, the announcer says it’s the Volkswagen Passat, then says he’s joking. It irked a lot of straight-laced VW fans, but we’re wondering if it didn’t inspire a few Honda people, given that one of them slapped a Hellcat graphic on their Accord.
CARS・
The Verge
The PlayStation 5 is almost easy to buy
Throughout the pandemic, it has brought me extreme joy to pen articles celebrating that hard-to-find tech is getting easier to buy at retail cost. First, it was the Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch OLED, then the Series X, and almost all Nvidia and AMD GPUs followed a few months after. We’re getting very close to being able to say that the PS5 will soon join the club.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Smart Multimode Gateway 2 hub launches with Bluetooth Mesh and Zigbee support
Xiaomi has announced the Smart Multimode Gateway 2, a smart home hub which allows you to connect various devices. This is a second-generation model of the original Xiaomi Smart Multimode Gateway. The gadget supports three smart home protocols: Bluetooth, Bluetooth Mesh and Zigbee 3.0. Plus, you can connect to the hub via 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz Wi-Fi.
notebookcheck.net
Suunto 9 Peak Pro: European retailer lists smartwatch ahead of official launch
A few days ago, @_snoopytech_ leaked renders and details about the Suunto 9 Peak Pro, over a year after the Suunto 9 Peak debuted. Subsequently, Redditor u/Accomplished_Sir_519 discovered a listing for the unreleased smartwatch on MediaMarkt's Spanish website. While the listing contains many of the details that @_snoopytech_ already revealed, MediaMarkt has confirmed a few other aspects.
