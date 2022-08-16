Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Complete closure scheduled for US 150 between Shoals and Prospect for structure replacement
MARTIN CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete closure on U.S. 150 near Shoals. Beginning on or around Wednesday August 24th, contractors will close U.S. 150 about two and a half miles east of State Road 550 for a small structure replacement project. This project requires a full road closure to remove and replace a drainage structure. This will be the final of eight locations on this contract. To maintain access to local residents, each replacement has to be done separately. Each replacement is expected to take 2-3 weeks, depending upon weather conditions. The entire project is now expected to be completed by mid-September.
wbiw.com
CBU issues Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 62 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Friday August 19, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main on South Rogers Street. Water service was shut off for 62 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 11a.m. Saturday, August 20. The Indiana...
wbiw.com
New sidewalks on 7th Street; neighborhood greenways near completion; and demolition preparation begins at Hopewell site
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
wbiw.com
Lincoln Plaza Pharmacy wanting to include drive-thru pharmacy window to better assist customers
BEDFORD – Lincoln Plaza Pharmacy is looking to add a Drive-Thru service to better assist their customers in need of their prescriptions. The Bedford Board of Works approved the business’s request to change the alley behind the west side of the building to a one-way lane between 6 1/2 and 7 1/2 streets, for customers to use a drive-up window that would be installed on the building, during their Monday afternoon meeting.
wbiw.com
Deputy investigates accident at StoneCrest Golf Course
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies worked a property damage accident on Thursday at 7:44 p.m. at the intersection of Stonecrest Drive and Capstone Trace. According to the report, a 2011 Honda Accord was left unattended at StoneCrest golf course in the parking lot. The owner of...
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 19, 2022
2:57 p.m. Shannon Rishforth, 45, Bedford, disorderly conduct, invasion of privacy. 12:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Spring Drive and State Road 58 East. 5:51 a.m. Medical emergency at White River Lodge. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:08 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1710 block of K Street. AN IU LifeLine...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Probation/Community Corrections Department will be closed Friday
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Probation Department and Community Corrections will be closed on Friday, August 19th. The office will be closed for staff development training. The offices will reopen on Monday, August 22 during regular business hours.
wevv.com
Greenville Police Department plans to hold sobriety checkpoints for several weeks
The Greenville Police Department says is will take part in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Labor Day Enforcement Campaign. The efforts began August 17 and will run through September 5. Police say they are setting up checkpoints in areas where statistics show an increased number of crashes have...
wbiw.com
Brown County Sheriff warning motorist to leave nothing of value in their vehicles
BROWN CO. — Investigators are warning of a theft and fraud scheme taking place in Brown County. Brown County Sheriff D. Scott Southerland flagged its Facebook followers on Wednesday to warn of the scheme. Sherif Seidl says thieves are breaking into cars at gas stations, parks, golf courses, and...
Local News Digital
Greenwood fire injures homeowner, totals home
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — A homeowner sustained critical injuries after an $800,000 home in Greenwood was engulfed in flames and totaled. The Bargersville Community Fire Department received a call for a smoke investigation at 6612 Travis Rd., on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Upon arrival, the firefighters found a 6000-square-foot home...
wbiw.com
Deputy spots a wanted man at a gas station and makes an arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was at Rocket Marathon station on 16th refueling his patrol car and observed 57-year-old Timothy Brinegar who he knew was wanted on a warrant. The officer detained Brinegar. In Brinegar’s pocket, the officers...
wbiw.com
Applications being accepted for Leadership Lawrence County
BEDFORD – First started in 1986, Leadership Lawrence County is a well-respected program focused on encouraging civic engagement and building leaders in our community. Apply no later than September 9th. Employers, this is a great avenue to developing your staff into strong leaders and community-minded citizens.
shelbycountypost.com
Downtown Shelbyville will be the site for Shelby County Cornstock on September 4
It's called an all day festival of peace, love and music for the whole family. Shelby County Cornstock hopes to bring that and more to Shelbyville's downtown on Sunday, September 4. Organizer DL Sanders says the new venue caught his eye as the downtown renovation project was reaching its conclusion.
Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting deer
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. According to the Vermillion Co. Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle was traveling on CR 1650 N when the driver struck a deer in the road. Anthony J. House, 51, of Gessie suffered several injuries. He was taken to Union Hospital […]
wdrb.com
Jellyfish found in pond at Shawnee Park in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Freshwater jellyfish were spotted in a pond at Shawnee Park in west Louisville. The jellyfish have "stinging cells" on their tentacles used for feeding. Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the jellyfish aren't dangerous to humans, but they should be left alone. Park officials said the jellyfish...
wbiw.com
The Oolitic Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a community wide CPR class in September
OOLITIC – The Oolitic Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a community-wide CPR Class on Saturday, September 24th. The class will cost $70 per person, a savings of nearly $15 when taken through another resource, and will include the CPR book and certification card. The Oolitic VFD will also...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after stealing a vehicle on US 50 East
BEDFORD – A Spencer man was arrested on Monday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy received a call at 9:20 p.m. reporting his 2008 black Ford Escape had been stolen. The male stated his vehicle was taken from the corner of US 50 East and Shawswick Station...
Brazil motorcyclist injured in crash
A Brazil motorcyclist was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for his injuries following a 2-vehicle Thursday.
wbiw.com
Arrest made after Mitchell man damages items in a garage
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested on Wednesday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call reporting that 40-year-old Tylor Jean was in the garage damaging items to include a window. Jean was on the property in violation of a protective order. When Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies...
WTHI
New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
