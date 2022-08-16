Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
'It is not our job to play God': Logan resident organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters
LOGAN, Utah — Logan resident Lindsey Lundholm was the main organizer of a Friday night rally at the Utah State Capitol to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making fliers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be...
Post Register
FEMA authorizes funds to help with Four Corners Fire in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has authorized funds to help with firefighting costs for the Four Corners Fire. The state of Idaho requested a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant which was approved on Friday, Aug. 19 at 2:02 a.m. FEMA region 10 Administrator Willie G. Nunn determined the fire could become a major disaster.
Post Register
Opinion: Labrador looks ahead, but not too far
Former Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador is a politician who is loathed by his detractors and practically idolized by his supporters to the right. There is little room for neutrality. That’s because Labrador is bold and brash. He makes campaign pitches about shaking up government, then carries out his promises when...
Post Register
Firefighter hit by tree and killed in southern Oregon
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A firefighter working a blaze in southern Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree on Thursday, officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death of Logan Taylor, 25, in a Facebook post. The agency said Taylor, of Talent, Oregon, was critically hurt while working on the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. He was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an Oregon Department of Forestry-contracted firefighting company.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
Opinion: Need for support in education system is real
Gov. Brad Little gave his annual “Address to the Business Community” speech on Wednesday in front of the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce, and in the process he spent some time heaping praise on Idaho’s teachers. “Just those precious teachers who are in those classrooms, they’re meeting...
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
The first car of new oats for 1922 shipped out of Idaho Falls on Aug. 18, fetching grower L.A. Hartert $1.20 per hundredweight, 45 cents more than he’d received the previous year. Meanwhile, local growers were saying they didn’t think the local potato crop would be as big as the 20,000 carloads predicted by the state. Mid-August temperatures were setting records this week in Bonneville County, with the temperature reaching 95 degrees on consecutive days.
Post Register
125th Western Idaho Fair starts Friday, get in free with donation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 125th Western Idaho Fair gets started tomorrow on Friday, Aug. 18. Opening day is CBS2 Free Fair Day, which means you can get in free from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. as long as you bring a few cans of non-perishable food for the Idaho Food Bank.
Post Register
Western Idaho Fair attendees help collect 10,000 pounds worth of food on CBS2 day
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — It's finally here!. The Western Idaho Fair's opening day is Friday. Earlier, folks were able to get free admission for two hours in exchange for a food donation to the Idaho Foodbank. Folks with the foodbank told CBS2 that attendees helped collect more than 10,000...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Post Register
Idaho State Police to transition away from Dodge Chargers after car maker goes electric
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Earlier this week, Dodge announced it would no longer be producing gasoline-powered Dodge Chargers after 2023. It's planning to move the model to electric. This decision will affect one of the automaker's repeat customers -- Idaho State Police, which currently uses Dodge Chargers as one...
Post Register
CONNELLY: Lots of action when hummers are in camp
I spent most of the first week of August camping with friends in the mountains of south-central Idaho. Except for our token historian, the group was composed of wildlife biologists that are all experienced outdoorsmen. I didn’t think there was much more any of us could learn about camping, but one member of the group proved me wrong as he demonstrated a means of making camping more enjoyable and educational for everyone.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: South Fremont opens new era with win over Wood River
South Fremont opened quarterback Bryce Johnson's varsity career with a impressive, though wet, 20-8 win over Wood River. The Cougar's first drive ended in disaster when a strip sack gave Wood River the ball with a short field. Then the Cougars bounced back scoring two touchdowns before halftime.
Comments / 0