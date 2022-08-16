ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Post Register

FEMA authorizes funds to help with Four Corners Fire in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has authorized funds to help with firefighting costs for the Four Corners Fire. The state of Idaho requested a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant which was approved on Friday, Aug. 19 at 2:02 a.m. FEMA region 10 Administrator Willie G. Nunn determined the fire could become a major disaster.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Opinion: Labrador looks ahead, but not too far

Former Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador is a politician who is loathed by his detractors and practically idolized by his supporters to the right. There is little room for neutrality. That’s because Labrador is bold and brash. He makes campaign pitches about shaking up government, then carries out his promises when...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Firefighter hit by tree and killed in southern Oregon

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A firefighter working a blaze in southern Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree on Thursday, officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death of Logan Taylor, 25, in a Facebook post. The agency said Taylor, of Talent, Oregon, was critically hurt while working on the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. He was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an Oregon Department of Forestry-contracted firefighting company.
TALENT, OR
Washington State
Post Register

Opinion: Need for support in education system is real

Gov. Brad Little gave his annual “Address to the Business Community” speech on Wednesday in front of the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce, and in the process he spent some time heaping praise on Idaho’s teachers. “Just those precious teachers who are in those classrooms, they’re meeting...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

The first car of new oats for 1922 shipped out of Idaho Falls on Aug. 18, fetching grower L.A. Hartert $1.20 per hundredweight, 45 cents more than he’d received the previous year. Meanwhile, local growers were saying they didn’t think the local potato crop would be as big as the 20,000 carloads predicted by the state. Mid-August temperatures were setting records this week in Bonneville County, with the temperature reaching 95 degrees on consecutive days.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

125th Western Idaho Fair starts Friday, get in free with donation

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 125th Western Idaho Fair gets started tomorrow on Friday, Aug. 18. Opening day is CBS2 Free Fair Day, which means you can get in free from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. as long as you bring a few cans of non-perishable food for the Idaho Food Bank.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

CONNELLY: Lots of action when hummers are in camp

I spent most of the first week of August camping with friends in the mountains of south-central Idaho. Except for our token historian, the group was composed of wildlife biologists that are all experienced outdoorsmen. I didn’t think there was much more any of us could learn about camping, but one member of the group proved me wrong as he demonstrated a means of making camping more enjoyable and educational for everyone.
LIFESTYLE

