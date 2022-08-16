Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather, Floods, Heavy Rainfall Roll In for Oklahoma, Texas After Weeks of Drought and 100-Degree Temps
In Texas and much of Oklahoma, it has been a summer of extreme 100-degree heat and protracted drought, but this week's forecast indicates that a much-needed weather pattern deviation is on the way. Although rain is predicted for parts of the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe weather and heavy rainfall are likely to trigger floods in some areas.
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
kgou.org
'Something that can’t be replaced’: What a turnpike project could mean for Oklahoma wildlife
With a thumb wedged between a beak, WildCare Oklahoma veterinarian Dr. Kyle Abbott delicately threaded a feeding tube down the throat of an adult male bald eagle. The massive bird’s tail feathers are stained a deep rust color from the red Oklahoma dirt and bound in bubble wrap to keep it from damage while moving around in its crate.
76-year-old dealing with broken A/C for months at apartment
An elderly woman living in a Midwest City apartment community said her central air conditioning unit has been broken for about a month and a half, and the complex hasn’t fixed it.
news9.com
Medical Minute: Lone Star Ticks And Meat Allergies
OKLAHOMA CITY - Tick bites can cause all sorts of diseases from Lyme's to Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, but one type of tick can also bring on food allergies. News 9's Robin Marsh has Tuesday's Medical Minute.
Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!
Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
KOCO
Second half of Scissortail Park to open in September after two years
OKLAHOMA CITY — The second half of Scissortail Park is set to open in September after two years. As part of the MAPS 3 project, the expansion of the park is two years in the making. In just over a month, the fences will come down and residents will have access to sports complexes and fields that haven’t been available to Oklahoma City.
Free Oklahoma State Fair tickets, cinnamon rolls offered for donating blood
The Oklahoma Blood Institute is offering up a fun time at the fair and a tasty treat for each person who donates blood next week.
Oklahoma History Center installs universal adult changing tables
The Oklahoma History Center is making sure that all Oklahomans will feel comfortable visiting the center thanks to an important addition.
KTUL
Wellness Wednesday: Polio case found in New York, should Oklahomans be concerned?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — We've been hearing of possible cases of Polio being found in New York. This week in Wellness Wednesday, Fox 25's Wendy Suares speaks with Dr. Dale Bratzler from OU Health about whether Oklahomans need to be concerned about Polio. The full interview can be viewed...
64 years later: The Oklahoma City drugstore sit-in that launched nationwide integration protests
It's been 64 years since Clara Luper and the Oklahoma City NAACP Youth Council sat down at the Katz drugstore counter and initiated one of the first civil rights protests in the country.
“It can be something” : Heritage Park Mall sits empty during legal battle
Heritage Park Mall was once a thriving hub in Midwest City, but now it appears to be in a permanent state of disarray.
KOCO
People near a Chickasha warehouse filled with hand sanitizer want safety assurance
CHICKASHA, Okla. — The people who live near a Chickasha warehouse filled with hand sanitizer want more assurance their community is safe. The warehouse and another facility burned earlier this month. A mile from the facility that burned, there are boxes of hand sanitizers stacked high on a property.
thechronicle.news
FERAL SWINE FREE ZONE | The Southwest Chronicle
OKLAHOMA CITY – Feral swine have develop into a priority throughout Oklahoma due to their rising numbers and the injury they inflict. Wild hogs have been detected in a minimum of 70 of the state’s 77 counties, however they’re most prevalent throughout the southern elements of Oklahoma, in accordance with the Oklahoma Division of Wildlife Conservation. “It’s laborious to pin down,” mentioned Scott Alls, state director of Wildlife Companies within the U.S. Division of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Well being Inspection Service (USDA- APHIS). “They don’t have a house vary.” Oklahoma County has not been exempt from the wild pig invasion. “We’re eaten up with them,” Alls mentioned. Greater than 100 feral hogs have been caught in jap Oklahoma County within the neighborhood of Choctaw, Luther and Harrah, he mentioned.
KOCO
Volunteer firefighter killed while racing motorcycle in Harrah
HARRAH, Okla. — An Oklahoma volunteer firefighter died while racing his motorcycle late Thursday night in Harrah, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the firefighter was racing another motorcycle when he crashed on U.S. Highway 62 at Pottawatomie Road. He was later pronounced dead. The Oklahoma...
Oklahoma City Zoo selling world’s first NFT designed by orangutan
You could own a unique collectible while also supporting the conservation of wild orangutans and their habitat.
KOCO
Eastbound I-40 reopens after overnight crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A crash caused the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 to be closed for several hours early Wednesday morning in Oklahoma City. Authorities said a box-truck driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a concrete barrier near Sooner Road. Crews closed the eastbound...
EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Luxury neighborhood pond allegedly filled with stolen city water
We have had 24 days of triple digit heat in Oklahoma and many communities around the state are asking residents to ration water use.
news9.com
Oklahoma Man Turns A Class Project Into A Popcorn Empire
Popcorn! It’s the perfect snack for a good movie or a sporting event, but DJ Boles has taken this popcorn thing to the extreme. The whole thing started when Boles took a retail management class at OSU, really just to graduate. “So, I got in it kind of on...
okcfox.com
CHEF'STORE: An Authentic Mexican Experience at Azteca
An Oklahoma City restaurant is taking diners on a trip to Mexico. This charming, family-owned restaurant offers authentic Mexican in a vibrant space. Azteca Co-owner Alejandrina Camarena shows us some of their popular dishes, plus infused water you won't find anywhere else. If you'd like to take a trip yourself,...
