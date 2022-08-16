ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ypsilanti police's problem • Amazon worker drives off with rare dog • Suspect SUV in toddler's shooting

FRIDAY NEWS HIT - The Ypsilanti Police Department is looking for a new chief after a sudden resignation. "It’s hard," said Steve Wilcoxen. That was the reaction from the Ypsilanti councilman to the resignation of Police Chief Tony DeGiusti, who reportedly felt it was time to move on as policing gets harder. "There’s issues with morale. There’s issues with staffing," Wilcoxen said. "Lots of people are working a lot of overtime. It’s hard to keep people staffed."
YPSILANTI, MI
nbc25news.com

Clarkston woman charged with auto insurance fraud

OKALAND COUNTY, Mich. - An Oakland County woman charged with auto insurance fraud has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. 32-year-old Brittany Brown of Clarkston was arraigned on the following felonies:. one count of false pretenses $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, punishable by 15 years and/or...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Public Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

New Pontiac mural honors city’s first Black property owner

PONTIAC, Mich. – The city of Pontiac is honoring a woman who started life enslaved in Macomb County and then did something no Black person had ever done before, purchase her own property. She escaped to Canada and returned as a free woman. In 1825, several years before Michigan...
PONTIAC, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Michigan

What is your favorite thing to eat? If the answer is seafood and you also happen to be living in Michigan then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places have outstanding service and absolutely delicious food and are known to offer a five-start experience at affordable prices. Are you curious to see what these seafood restaurants are? Here is the complete list.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Oakland County Woman Charged With Auto Insurance Fraud, Accused Of Forging Title To Conceal Lien

(CBS DETROIT) — An Oakland County woman is charged after reporting her car stolen and filing a false insurance claim, receiving more than 42,000. According to the Michigan Attorney General’s office, prosecutors charged 32-year-old Brittany Brown, of Clarkston, with false pretenses of $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, forgery of licenses/plates, and insurance fraud. Brown was arraigned in Oakland County 52-1 District Court and received a $5,000 cash bond. “People who commit insurance fraud have a potential impact on all drivers in Michigan,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release. “My department is committed to pursuing these cases and holding...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WTOL-TV

Riverview Terrace Apartment renters forced to move for third time

TECUMSEH, Mich. — The 200 residents of Adrian, Michigan's Riverview Terrace Apartments forced from their homes on July 25 by management due to structural issues with the building are still without permanent housing. Some of the residents who were placed at the Tecumseh Inn about 10 miles away from...
ADRIAN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Motorcyclists loses control on I-96 curve, dies after hitting median

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Redford motorcyclist died in a crash on I-96 in Detroit Thursday morning, state police said. The freeway's local lanes were closed Evergreen Avenue around 10 p.m. after the Detroit Regional Communications Center dispatched Michigan State Police for a report of a serious traffic crash. Dispatchers...
DETROIT, MI

