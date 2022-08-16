Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
Detroit News
Detroit cops evict drug dealers from vacant house; dealers move nearby, neighbors say
Detroit — Residents have long complained that when police shut down one drug operation, another opens in its place — a phenomenon that was on display Thursday during a protest outside a reported crack house, the site of a recent mass shooting. Another recurring lament by Detroiters —...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Highland Park ordered to pay $21M water bill: ‘This is just devastating’
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A ruling from an appeals court could put the City of Highland Park in a world of hurt. That ruling re-instates a $21 million unpaid water bill, and that’s a number the city of less than ten thousand just can’t afford. Here’s how...
fox2detroit.com
'Kia Boyz' Southfield dealership has car stolen, another damaged following new TikTok trend
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The "Kia Boyz" have struck again, but this time they went straight to the source. Glassman Kia in Southfield had one Kia stolen off their lot and another damaged a week after speaking to FOX 2 about the rise of Kia thefts. "The Kia Boyz...
fox2detroit.com
Ypsilanti police's problem • Amazon worker drives off with rare dog • Suspect SUV in toddler's shooting
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - The Ypsilanti Police Department is looking for a new chief after a sudden resignation. "It’s hard," said Steve Wilcoxen. That was the reaction from the Ypsilanti councilman to the resignation of Police Chief Tony DeGiusti, who reportedly felt it was time to move on as policing gets harder. "There’s issues with morale. There’s issues with staffing," Wilcoxen said. "Lots of people are working a lot of overtime. It’s hard to keep people staffed."
Chief resigns, 5 officers leave as Ypsilanti Police Department suffers from low morale
YPSILANTI, MI – The Ypsilanti Police Department is currently facing a significant loss of officers amid a rising crime rate. Since the start of 2022, five officers and the police chief have all left the department, officials confirmed. As of Thursday, Aug. 18, the department was down 21 percent...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family loses everything in Eastpointe apartment fire allegedly started by Detroit EMT
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – New information emerged Thursday about a fire at an Eastpointe apartment complex that was allegedly started by a Detroit EMT. One man has been charged with arson in that crime, but jail time won’t bring back what was lost for one family who lived there.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn Heights Police Department urging residents to protect their vehicles during overnight hours
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Dearborn Heights Police Department is urging residents to protect their vehicles during overnight hours. Officials say they have been receiving growing complaints from residents who have reported break-ins of their vehicles during the overnight hours and the theft of the belongings that were left in them.
fox2detroit.com
Ambulance collides with passenger car in Detroit
An ambulance tipped over after a crash with a vehicle in Detroit on the city's west side Thursday evening. The crash happened at McNichols and Greenfield.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How a Wayne County police department is responding to losing officers at an alarming rate
MELVINDALE, Mich. – Staffing shortages are common right now, but officers in Melvindale said they are losing officers at an alarming rate. Police said they believe it’s because of benefits and pay package that is not competitive with fellow Downriver communities. The city of Melvindale has determined that...
Longtime Detroit-area radio host out; 'My heart was broken'
Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said she lost her job at WWJ-AM, a day before her husband was diagnosed with cancer.
nbc25news.com
Clarkston woman charged with auto insurance fraud
OKALAND COUNTY, Mich. - An Oakland County woman charged with auto insurance fraud has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. 32-year-old Brittany Brown of Clarkston was arraigned on the following felonies:. one count of false pretenses $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, punishable by 15 years and/or...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New Pontiac mural honors city’s first Black property owner
PONTIAC, Mich. – The city of Pontiac is honoring a woman who started life enslaved in Macomb County and then did something no Black person had ever done before, purchase her own property. She escaped to Canada and returned as a free woman. In 1825, several years before Michigan...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Michigan
What is your favorite thing to eat? If the answer is seafood and you also happen to be living in Michigan then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places have outstanding service and absolutely delicious food and are known to offer a five-start experience at affordable prices. Are you curious to see what these seafood restaurants are? Here is the complete list.
Oakland County Woman Charged With Auto Insurance Fraud, Accused Of Forging Title To Conceal Lien
(CBS DETROIT) — An Oakland County woman is charged after reporting her car stolen and filing a false insurance claim, receiving more than 42,000. According to the Michigan Attorney General’s office, prosecutors charged 32-year-old Brittany Brown, of Clarkston, with false pretenses of $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, forgery of licenses/plates, and insurance fraud. Brown was arraigned in Oakland County 52-1 District Court and received a $5,000 cash bond. “People who commit insurance fraud have a potential impact on all drivers in Michigan,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release. “My department is committed to pursuing these cases and holding...
WTOL-TV
Riverview Terrace Apartment renters forced to move for third time
TECUMSEH, Mich. — The 200 residents of Adrian, Michigan's Riverview Terrace Apartments forced from their homes on July 25 by management due to structural issues with the building are still without permanent housing. Some of the residents who were placed at the Tecumseh Inn about 10 miles away from...
fox2detroit.com
Motorcyclists loses control on I-96 curve, dies after hitting median
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Redford motorcyclist died in a crash on I-96 in Detroit Thursday morning, state police said. The freeway's local lanes were closed Evergreen Avenue around 10 p.m. after the Detroit Regional Communications Center dispatched Michigan State Police for a report of a serious traffic crash. Dispatchers...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne County Medical Examiner replaced after investigation reveals wide range of mistakes at morgue
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Wayne County Medical Examiner Dr. Carl Schmidt is being replaced after an audit revealed a wide range of mistakes and mismanagement at the Wayne County morgue. Schmidt served Wayne County for more than 28 years. He was replaced after a 65-page review of the Wayne...
Detroit cop tests positive for cocaine, but commissioners want 'second chance'
A recent positive drug test by a Detroit police officer is highlighting a rift between Chief James White and the board tasked with helping to oversee the department.
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
