Mare Euthanized due to WNV in Indiana
On Aug. 10, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health confirmed a 9-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Jay County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). The unvaccinated mare presented with neurologic signs on Aug. 9 and was euthanized. In 2022, officials have identified mosquitoes carrying WNV in 13 Indiana counties....
Indiana-based hearing instrument specialist reacts to FDA hearing aid decision
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- You can soon buy an over-the-counter hearing aid without the need for a medical exam, prescription or fitting. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the final rule on Tuesday — in what many are calling a victory for millions of Americans with hearing impairment.
Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control stops feline adoptions amid virus outbreak
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control has suspended the adoption and intake of adolescent cats and kittens due to a recent outbreak of a highly contagious viral disease. The shelter said Thursday that it was working to contain and decontaminate amid an outbreak of...
Ball State students speak out against filthy conditions in rental
MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State University students are speaking out against what they say are slumlords who are taking advantage of students. “This has felt like living in genuine hell,” said Matthew Ferge. Ferge and his roommates haven’t had a moment’s peace since moving into their house owned...
Gov. Holcomb and Indiana Department of Education to announce Statewide Early Literacy Investment
WHAT: Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will join Indiana Sec. of Education Dr. Katie Jenner to unveil a major investment to support reading development for students statewide. Dr. Val Scott, principal, Eastside Elementary School. WHEN:. 10:00 a.m. EDT, Thursday, Aug. 18. WHERE:. Eastside Elementary School. 844 N Scatterfield Rd. Anderson, IN...
FW couple meet in nursing home, get married
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Steven Alvey, 66, and Susan Myers, 59 met each other while living at Majestic Care of West Allen in Fort Wayne. The couple were wed Friday at the nursing home just a few months after they started dating. After dating for a few months,...
Tipton plant manager will be 'greatly missed' following workplace death
A plant manager who died on the job Friday will be “greatly missed” by his coworkers, wife and three children.
Logansport-area ethanol company to pay $1.7 million over alleged pollution reporting violations
A company that makes ethanol in the Logansport area will pay more than $1.7 million for allegedly failing to report air pollution at the facility as well as those in Michigan, Ohio and Iowa. The Andersons Marathon Holdings LLC agreed to the fine as part of a settlement on Tuesday...
Ball State students find filthy conditions at homes managed by Muncie landlord
MUNCIE, Ind. — The school year is not off to a good start for some Ball State students after they say they encountered homes that were dirty and in disrepair, despite the fact that they paid a fee to have the home cleaned. The properties are managed by MiddleTown Property Group through its subsidiaries, BSU […]
Salamonie Lake’s Preschool offers “M is for Migrating Monarchs” Sept 15
ANDREWS, IN- Preschool-age children and their adults are invited to Salamonie Preschool’s “M is for Migrating Monarchs” on Sept. 15. Learn about Monarchs and their amazing journey. Children ages 2 – 5 and their adults are welcome to attend the class from 10 – 11:30 a.m. at...
‘They used Agent Orange everywhere’: PACT Act opens door for vets in need of long overdue care
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When they shipped Michael Scheele off to Vietnam, the 19-year-old New Haven High School graduate had never been further west than Roanoke. But suddenly he was amidst the rotation of chaos and boredom, stuck in the 120-degree tropical heat while in constant fear wondering if each new day would be the day he died, hoping that if he did die it would be quick and painless and not the like the ones he had seen where people lost limbs or worse and were left to suffer.
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
15 Finds Out: What are people really doing at trail crossings?
15 Finds Out looked into if people do what they're supposed to at trail crossings.
Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless
A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy Thompson, one of the former occupants, tells FOX 55 she’s been homeless for months. Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless. A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy...
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip Worthy
There's nothing better than fresh made foods. From homemade pies to hand-battered fried chicken, a farm market is filled with so many amazing options that they're almost always worth the drive.
Nancy Ann Goebel
Nancy Ann Goebel was born on July 10, 1945, near Flora, Indiana, to Russel Goebel and Virginia Foster Goebel. She grew up with her parents and siblings, William and Theodore Goebel, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Goebel family moved to Marion, Indiana, when her father began practicing dentistry at the Marion VA which was Nancy’s sophomore year at Marion High School (1960). Nancy enjoyed many Giant activities, such as booster block and the choral department, starring in her debut roles as “Daisey Mae” in Lil Abner, Amahl and the Night Visitors opera, Guys and Dolls, and Pajama Game, How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying, Bye Bye Birdie–many with her close friends, Jim Moritz and Richie Walton as directors. She was in the high school sorority, Phi Epsilon Iota. Nancy graduated from Marion High School in 1963, the very first graduating class in the new Marion High School building located on 26th Street.
Sheriff: 2 people flown to burn center following house explosion in Wabash Co.
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners request doubled salary. Posey Co. Jail officer accused of battering inmate. Posey Co. Jail officer accused of battering inmate. Loved ones remember fallen Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr. Updated: 11 hours ago. Loved ones remember fallen Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr.
Court docs: Parents charged in death of 15-day-old child who they allowed to sleep with them
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man and woman are facing felony neglect charges in connection to the death of their 15-day-old son, who died after sleeping in their bed with them, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors have formally charged Zachary Shaw and...
Schrader auctions Lawton Farms for $18.6M price tag
Lawton Farms, a 1,120-acre farm in Richmond, sold at auction this week for a total of $18.6 million. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. led marketing efforts for the farm and hosted the event. The farm is located along Highway 227, near the Ohio state line, and includes...
