ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabash, IN

Comments / 0

Related
horseandrider.com

Mare Euthanized due to WNV in Indiana

On Aug. 10, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health confirmed a 9-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Jay County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). The unvaccinated mare presented with neurologic signs on Aug. 9 and was euthanized. In 2022, officials have identified mosquitoes carrying WNV in 13 Indiana counties....
JAY COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wabash, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
WTHR

Ball State students speak out against filthy conditions in rental

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State University students are speaking out against what they say are slumlords who are taking advantage of students. “This has felt like living in genuine hell,” said Matthew Ferge. Ferge and his roommates haven’t had a moment’s peace since moving into their house owned...
MUNCIE, IN
WANE-TV

FW couple meet in nursing home, get married

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Steven Alvey, 66, and Susan Myers, 59 met each other while living at Majestic Care of West Allen in Fort Wayne. The couple were wed Friday at the nursing home just a few months after they started dating. After dating for a few months,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parkview Health#Fat People#Calories#Calorie Counting#Overweight And Obesity#Americans
WANE-TV

‘They used Agent Orange everywhere’: PACT Act opens door for vets in need of long overdue care

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When they shipped Michael Scheele off to Vietnam, the 19-year-old New Haven High School graduate had never been further west than Roanoke. But suddenly he was amidst the rotation of chaos and boredom, stuck in the 120-degree tropical heat while in constant fear wondering if each new day would be the day he died, hoping that if he did die it would be quick and painless and not the like the ones he had seen where people lost limbs or worse and were left to suffer.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfft.com

Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless

A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy Thompson, one of the former occupants, tells FOX 55 she’s been homeless for months. Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless. A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
Your News Local

Nancy Ann Goebel

Nancy Ann Goebel was born on July 10, 1945, near Flora, Indiana, to Russel Goebel and Virginia Foster Goebel. She grew up with her parents and siblings, William and Theodore Goebel, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Goebel family moved to Marion, Indiana, when her father began practicing dentistry at the Marion VA which was Nancy’s sophomore year at Marion High School (1960). Nancy enjoyed many Giant activities, such as booster block and the choral department, starring in her debut roles as “Daisey Mae” in Lil Abner, Amahl and the Night Visitors opera, Guys and Dolls, and Pajama Game, How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying, Bye Bye Birdie–many with her close friends, Jim Moritz and Richie Walton as directors. She was in the high school sorority, Phi Epsilon Iota. Nancy graduated from Marion High School in 1963, the very first graduating class in the new Marion High School building located on 26th Street.
MARION, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Schrader auctions Lawton Farms for $18.6M price tag

Lawton Farms, a 1,120-acre farm in Richmond, sold at auction this week for a total of $18.6 million. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. led marketing efforts for the farm and hosted the event. The farm is located along Highway 227, near the Ohio state line, and includes...
RICHMOND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy