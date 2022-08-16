ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

FOX Sports

Orioles hit 5 homers, outslug Red Sox in wild 15-10 win

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Santander hit one of the Orioles' five homers and drove in four runs, and Baltimore outslugged the Boston Red Sox 15-10 on Friday night. Jorge Mateo, Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías also connected for the Orioles, who had combined to score three runs in their previous two games, both losses.
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles promote outfield prospect Kyle Stowers, adding power bat to late-season lineup

The trade deadline deal to send primary designated hitter Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros seemed as if it might open a spot both on the Orioles’ roster and in their lineup for power-hitting outfield prospect Kyle Stowers. When it didn’t, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said a promotion for Stowers “could happen at any time.” The time was Friday, with the Orioles ...
CBS New York

Yankees blanked again, Gausman pitches Blue Jays to win

NEW YORK — Rather than break out, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were shut out.Again.Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to blank the Yankees, holding the AL East leaders to four measly singles Friday night in a 4-0 winThe Yankees didn't get a runner beyond second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games.New York have been shut out three times in the last six games and five times in the last 13. Judge and his teammates were shut out just six times in their first 107 games."I feel like...
FanSided

Red Sox vs. Orioles Prediction and Odds for Saturday, August 20th (Mediocre Pitchers Gives Over Value)

The Baltimore Orioles are fantastic at home, winning 16 of 21, as they host the Boston Red Sox this afternoon at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Kyle Bradish gets the start for Baltimore after allowing three runs or fewer in four straight outings. He doesn't last deep into games though, so he still has a 4.05 ERA in that stretch. Regardless, the Orioles have four straight wins behind him.
CBS Sports

Hottest 2022 MLB Little League Classic gear includes Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles hats

Little League Baseball is the starting point for many of the game's top players, and Major League Baseball is set to formally celebrate this organization for the fifth time. The Boston Red Sox will take on the Baltimore Orioles in the 2022 MLB Little League Classic on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. ET at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa. The crowd for this week's Sunday Night Baseball will consist of primarily Little League Baseball World Series players and their families. Fanatics already has 2022 MLB Little League Classic hats for both the Red Sox and Orioles available. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
