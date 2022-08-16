Read full article on original website
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Dodgers News: LA Officially Releases Longtime Colorado Rockies Catcher
The Dodgers have officially released catcher Tony Wolters.
numberfire.com
Eric Hosmer held out for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox appear to be giving Hosmer a routine breather. Bobby Dalbec will take over on first base and bat eighth. Dalbec is numberFire's...
FOX Sports
Dodgers host the Marlins, try to extend home win streak
Miami Marlins (52-67, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (82-36, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 3.67 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their seven-game home win streak alive...
Yardbarker
Baseball America gives Twins' farm system lowest ranking since 2017
Baseball America released its latest organizational talent rankings on Wednesday and the Minnesota Twins are 25th – their lowest ranking since 2017. The website cited several reasons for the decline including the Twins' rash of moves at last month's trade deadline. "The Twins traded away Spencer Steer, Cade Povich,...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado absent for Astros Thursday afternoon
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox. Christian Vazquez will catch for Luis Garcia and hit eighth. Maldonado started four of the past five games. Vazquez has a $2,200 salary on Thursday...
MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 8/18/2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers will square off in the final of their four-game series on Thursday. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Dodgers-Brewers prediction and pick we have laid out below. Los Angeles owns baseball’s best record with an 81-35 mark, going […] The post MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 8/18/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Michael Massey moving to Royals' bench Friday
Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Massey is not in the starting lineup on Friday against left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays. Massey was the Royals' leadoff man in Thursday's series opener and he went 2-for-4 with a solo homer. It was the first dinger of his career. Nicky Lopez will move to second base Friday and MJ Melendez will take over at the top of the order. Nate Eaton will replace Massey in the lineup to start in right field and hit ninth.
NBA Exec Believes '29 Teams' Would Trade For Knicks' Derrick Rose
Rose was labeled the Knicks' most valuable trade asset, but a predictable protector is keeping him in town.
Prime Video Gets Ready For Kickoff Of Its NFL Streaming Experience
Amazon’s Prime Video is one of the lions of the streaming business, with a shelf of awards, a multibillion-dollar advertising operation and reach to 80 million U.S. households to show for its efforts. This Thursday, however, will mark perhaps the biggest milestone yet in Prime Video’s 15-year run, as it will deliver an exclusive stream of an NFL game for the first time. The contest between the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers is a preseason affair, so the stakes for the teams and fans are not exactly high. But a lot of eyes will be on the platform in its...
