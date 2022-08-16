Read full article on original website
Call Of Duty Season 5 Roadmap Highlights A Volcano Event And New Zombies Map
Call of Duty Season 5 is titled Last Stand, and the content will launch on August 25. Activision confirms Last Stand is the final season for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific, and the roadmap includes Warzone events themed around Caldera's volcano and details the final Zombies map. New...
GTA 6 DLC Plan Sounds Great… If It's True
Known GTA tipster Tez2 shared new rumors in a post on GTAForums in response to a comment about the reports of the world of GTA 6 "expanding over time." Tez2 said this means "Rockstar will go back to how they were planning future content before GTA Online success boomed."In other words, Rockstar was allegedly working on single-player DLC for Grand Theft Auto V but the studio ended these projects and shifted its focus to GTA Online.In a since deleted tweet, Tez2 urged Online players to dial 505-555-0175 in-game for “the first hint of GTA 6”. Unfortunately, as pointed out by Twitter user NoughtAFazeMom, the number simply leads to hold music. Which ironically fits the situation we’re all in anyway as we sit around on hold, waiting for Rockstar to drop a trailer or an information filled blog post.
Diablo 4's Paid Battle Pass And Shop Will Be For Cosmetics Only, With Seasons Modeled After Diablo 3
Seasons, live events, paid cosmetics, and a battle pass are all coming to Diablo IV, and will not in any way be pay-to-win, Blizzard has confirmed. The news comes in Blizzard's latest Diablo IV quarterly update, where the developer dives deep into its post-launch plans for Diablo IV and attempts to assuage players' fears over microtransactions.
Call Of Duty Season 5 Cinematic Intro Shows Caldera's Volcano Erupting And A Major Villain Team-Up
The cinematic intro trailer has arrived for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone's upcoming Season 5. The new season of content is called Last Stand, which seems to be themed around Caldera's volcano erupting and a team-up between several of Call of Duty's past antagonists. It's uncertain how the story...
Hogwarts Legacy's ASMR Video Is Very Relaxing And Graphically Impressive
Hogwarts Legacy devs Avalanche Software released a new ASMR video featuring in-game 4K footage. Titled A Hot Summer Day, the 20-minute ASMR video focuses on outdoor locations with bubbling brooks, chirping birds, and croaking frogs. It's an innovative way of showing off the game's graphics, with many locations in the video being very impressive.
Naraka: Bladepoint's Largest Update Yet Adds New Character And Massive Map
On August 19, Naraka: Bladepoint updates with a new map, Holoroth, and a new character, Zipin Yin. The update also celebrates the game's one year anniversary with log in rewards and a free trial. Holoroth is the largest map in the game thus far, and will introduce new weather conditions...
Apex Legends Leveling Bug Unlikely To Be Fixed This Week
Apex Legends' recently revamped leveling system has a lot of players excited, as the long-awaited change allows players to finally progress beyond the game's initial 500-level cap, collecting more rewards and greatly increasing their odds of receiving Heirloom Shards when opening Apex Packs. Unfortunately, over a week after the launch of Season 14, the new feature still isn't functioning properly, and although a fix is on the horizon, the game's developers say it's unlikely to be released this week.
Fortnite Might Be Teasing A Lord Of The Rings Crossover
Fortnite could soon get a splash of Lord of the Rings, if a recently discovered Easter egg in Epic Games' battle royale is to be believed. As highlighted by ShiinaBR on Twitter, an in-game sandcastle that has been a work-in-progress over the course of the most recent season was recently updated to have a massive hole in its wall. With the most-recent update, fans have finally seemed to put two and two together--the sandcastle in question is almost certainly modeled after the iconic Lord of the Rings location Helm's Deep.
PC Game Pass Death Stranding Teases Continue To Emerge
It appears Death Stranding could be coming to PC Game Pass, as the service's official Twitter profile image has been updated with a mountain-filled image very similar to the game's own landscapes. The account only added further fuel to the fire when another version also included rain--a crucial element to the Death Stranding story.
GTA 6 Can Wait Thanks To This GTA 5 Graphics Mod
The mod scene for GTA 5 has been exciting since the PC release just over seven years ago and is still going strong. This graphics mod for GTA 5 is so impressive, it calls to mind The Matrix Awakens and perhaps provides a glimpse into what GTA 6 might look like.
Respawn Announces Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5 Launch Date
Apex Legends Mobile's developers have announced the game's next battle pass will arrive next week. Though the new seasonal battle pass has not yet been named, Respawn has confirmed that Season 2: Distortion will end on August 23 at 4:59 PM PT / 7:59 PM ET, with Season 2.5 launching one minute later.
Spider-Man Remastered PC Patch Notes Include Bug Fixes, Visual Improvements, And More
The first patch for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for PC is out now, bringing multiple fixes and improvements to the action game. A second, more substantial patch is coming later. The August 18 patch for Spider-Man fixes crashes related to ray-tracing and adds visual improvements to HBAO+. The update also fixes...
Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #3
The return of an unlikely ally brings Iron Man and the Foundation closer to their goal. Meanwhile, it's an all-out brawl against Stegron and his dinosaur hybrids in the Savage Land as the hunt for the Zero Shard heats up! But Stegron's not the only villain interested in the Zero Shard...
Soul Hackers 2 Review - Amateurs Hack Systems, Professionals Hack People
From the very beginning, Soul Hackers 2 makes it clear that it's not interested in wasting time. Within the first two hours of starting up Atlus's latest JRPG, you'll have all of your main party members, know the focal points of the story, and have a grasp on almost all of the primary gameplay mechanics. It's a refreshing and stark contrast to the "slow-burn" kind of gameplay JRPGs are known for, and a very different approach than fans of the larger Shin Megami Tensei series might be used to. It's clear, then, that the goal of Soul Hackers 2 is to forge a new SMT subseries with a distinct approach to gameplay--a goal which it largely succeeds at.
I Heart Resident Evil 4 (ft. The Sphere Hunter, Residence of Evil, and More!)
Join The Sphere Hunter, Residence of Evil, Caddicarus, The Completionist, Ink Ribbon, DaveControl, and GameSpot's very own Chris Morris, Kurt Indovina, and Jean-Luc Seipke as they discuss just the industry changing Resident Evil 4, and how much they absolutely adored the game. JJ of Residence of Evil, DaveControl, and The...
Pokemon Sword And Shield Has Free Victini For Everyone Right Now
If you're looking to add a particularly rare Pokemon to your collection, now is a great time to grab the V-for-Victory pocket monster Victini. Available in Pokemon Sword and Shield, all you have to do is enter a code in the game and the little legendary will be all yours.
Embracer Reveals How Much It Paid For Lord Of The Rings Rights And New Video Game Companies
Swedish firm Embracer Group announced a number of new acquisitions this week, which included Limited Run Games, Singtrix, Tuxedo Labs, Tripwire Interactive, and Middle-earth Enterprises, grabbing the film and television rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit in the process. The price for this latest round of acquisitions came to SEK8.2 billion, around $770 million, although Embracer Group didn't mention how much of that cash was spent on the purchase of Middle-earth Enterprises.
Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Anniversary Edition Comes To PC, PS5, And PS4 On September 27
Kena: Bridge of Spirits is crossing over to PC via Steam next month, bringing with it several updates that will also be available on the PlayStation editions of the game. The Steam edition of the game and its big update will be available on September 27, and adds a New Game+ mode, more Charmstones to collect, the Spirit Guide Trials game mode, an enhanced photo mode, and more.
Hulk #8 - Banner of War Part Five of Five
The time for victory has come! In the final installment of the epic crossover between the HULK and THOR series, Marvel's two heaviest hitters expend their rage on one final, brutal brawl that will answer once and for all which of these heroes is the strongest. But in a fight...
Fallout 76's The Pitt Expedition Is The Next Chapter In A Story That Does Have A Planned Endpoint
Fallout 76's next major update will introduce a new type of content for the online action RPG called Expeditions. These Expeditions will be repeatable story-driven missions that take players away from the core setting of Fallout 76. The first of these Expeditions, The Pitt, sends Fallout 76 to Pittsburgh, a setting that hasn't been seen in Fallout since Fallout 3. The Pitt is scheduled to go live in September.
