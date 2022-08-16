ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Food Lion’s Feed the Boro presents 1 millionth meal

Food Lion’s Feed the Boro (FTB) presented the 1 millionth meal to a family on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Statesboro High School. Steven Kendrick a maintenance technician with Ogeechee Technical College was selected as the 1 millionth. Kendrick received a $250 gift card from Food Lion. “I was...
STATESBORO, GA
Statesboro, GA
Statesboro, GA
State honors Bulloch Schools’ economic development work

The Georgia Department of Education, in partnership with the Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) and Georgia Power, announced Thursday that Bulloch County Schools has been awarded its Economic Development Partnership designation. “This is a worthwhile recognition of the great work being done by our staff and community partners to prepare...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Vickery brings new autism center to Statesboro

Bulloch County native Madelyn Vickery has established a Chicago Autism and Behavior Specialists (CABS) center in Statesboro. The center is located in the old Nash Finch Company building at 12319 US Highway 301 South and will be able to provide services for 40-50 individuals, ages 2-12. Vickery attended Bulloch Academy,...
STATESBORO, GA
Renters, home purchasing assistance opportunities

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices rising for day to day expenses — there is help to pay for housing in both Georgia and South Carolina. If you are looking to buy a house, you can come to the Empowerment Center in Garden City Thursday at 11 a.m. for their event and get your questions answered.
GARDEN CITY, GA
Southeast Georgia road work: Weekly traffic advisory

As a result of the ongoing road work, construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Aug. 13 through Friday, Aug. 19. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones, pay attention and watch for workers.
GEORGIA STATE
Linda Keel

It is with great sadness, we pause to announce the passing of Ms. Linda Keel, who departed this life, Wednesday evening, August 17, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. We the staff and management would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends at this time.
STATESBORO, GA
Heavy police presence at Memorial Stadium after altercation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium along with rumors circulating caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects fled the scene. SPD said no shots were fired and no one was injured. The chaos started towards […]
SAVANNAH, GA
180 Day Moratorium on Selected Residential Rezoning in Southeast Bulloch | Full Bulloch Commission meeting recap

Bulloch County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Rezoning has dominated the commissioners meeting over the past few months. The announcement of Aspen Aerogels and now Hyundai has amplified demand from developers for land in Southeast Bulloch County. To meet this demand the land has to be rezoned, from primarily agriculture farm land to allow for high density residential growth.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Mary Lou “Peggy” Bath

Mrs. Mary Lou “Peggy” Bath, age 85, died Friday, August 19, 2022 at her residence, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice, after a long illness. Peggy was born in Clyde, GA also known as the “Area”. Her family moved to Pembroke in 1941. She was a paraprofessional for 30 years for the Bulloch County Schools. She enjoyed reading, joking with everyone, giving rocks at Halloween, riding the golf cart, and going on vacation with her family. She loved all of her family and her great friends, and they loved her.
STATESBORO, GA
Martha Linda Floyd Becton

Mrs. Martha Linda Floyd Becton, age 74, died on Friday, August 12th 2022 at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, TX. Linda was born on December 25th 1947 in Savannah, GA to the late Leon Floyd and Hallie Moore Floyd. She was raised in Savannah and moved to Brooklet, GA in...
BROOKLET, GA
