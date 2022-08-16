Read full article on original website
Local HS students can learn about college admissions with Peach State Tour
Local high school students will have the opportunity to meet with admissions staff from Augusta University, Georgia State University, Georgia Tech, and the University of Georgia in virtual sessions hosted at their schools. The Peach State Tour allows students to learn more about the admissions process for these schools as...
Extra Yard for Teachers to give back locally with classroom grants; Applications due 8/29
This year, Georgia Southern University Athletics (GSUA) is partnering with the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation to give back to teachers in our area. The Extra Yard for Teachers initiative’s goal is to show appreciation for local educators. Classroom grants of $250 each will be awarded to 20 teachers...
Festival of Hope planned to honor the life of Hannah Fordham and others lost to addiction
There are few things in this world stronger than a mother’s love. And Suzy Fordham of Fordham’s Farmhouse is the living proof of this fact of life. Suzy continues to turn her personal pain into power after the sudden loss of her daughter, Hannah Jane Fordham, back in August 2019 to a drug overdose.
Food Lion’s Feed the Boro presents 1 millionth meal
Food Lion’s Feed the Boro (FTB) presented the 1 millionth meal to a family on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Statesboro High School. Steven Kendrick a maintenance technician with Ogeechee Technical College was selected as the 1 millionth. Kendrick received a $250 gift card from Food Lion. “I was...
State honors Bulloch Schools’ economic development work
The Georgia Department of Education, in partnership with the Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) and Georgia Power, announced Thursday that Bulloch County Schools has been awarded its Economic Development Partnership designation. “This is a worthwhile recognition of the great work being done by our staff and community partners to prepare...
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Georgia.
Vickery brings new autism center to Statesboro
Bulloch County native Madelyn Vickery has established a Chicago Autism and Behavior Specialists (CABS) center in Statesboro. The center is located in the old Nash Finch Company building at 12319 US Highway 301 South and will be able to provide services for 40-50 individuals, ages 2-12. Vickery attended Bulloch Academy,...
Grice Good: Preston Skipper shares warmth and comfort at Southern Manor
Preston Skipper, age 4, visited his dad at work this week to spread some love and kindness with the residents on Hagan’s Lane at Southern Manor Senior Living. Preston is the son of Southern Manor owners, Ralph Cowart and Alan Skipper. Preston enjoys using his own “Warmies” stuffed animals,...
Mega-site construction job awarded to Barnett Southern; Hiring event scheduled
Barnett Southern, a growing commercial and industrial site development. company, and its business partners McLendon Enterprises and Complete Sitework Services, have been awarded the contract for site and utility development (Phase I) of the recently announced Hyundai Motors electric vehicle plant, which broke ground in August. Phase 1 is slated...
Gov. Kemp joins GS Eagle fans in pushing for ERK to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame
For decades Georgia Southern (GS) Eagle Football fans have lobbied the National College Football Hall of Fame, located in Atlanta, Georgia to induct legendary GS football coach Erk Russell. Apparently ERK exceeds all the requirements except for one – the requirement that you have to be a head coach for...
wtoc.com
Renters, home purchasing assistance opportunities
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices rising for day to day expenses — there is help to pay for housing in both Georgia and South Carolina. If you are looking to buy a house, you can come to the Empowerment Center in Garden City Thursday at 11 a.m. for their event and get your questions answered.
Southeast Georgia road work: Weekly traffic advisory
As a result of the ongoing road work, construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Aug. 13 through Friday, Aug. 19. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones, pay attention and watch for workers.
Georgia Southern piano sale set for Thursday-Saturday in Savannah
The Georgia Southern University Fred and Dinah Gretsch School of Music has partnered with the Rockley Family Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting music education, to hold a piano and digital piano sale. The sale will take place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, August 18-20, in the Fine Arts Auditorium...
Linda Keel
It is with great sadness, we pause to announce the passing of Ms. Linda Keel, who departed this life, Wednesday evening, August 17, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. We the staff and management would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends at this time.
Heavy police presence at Memorial Stadium after altercation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium along with rumors circulating caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects fled the scene. SPD said no shots were fired and no one was injured. The chaos started towards […]
WRDW-TV
Rivalry brews at the Brickyard: Burke County’s Eric Parker gets 200th win
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The clouds open up for football being back in the Brickyard as Thomson’s head coach Michael Youngblood said even after an undefeated regular season last year the team still has work to do. Youngblood said, “I think we have unfinished that’s what I’ve been telling...
180 Day Moratorium on Selected Residential Rezoning in Southeast Bulloch | Full Bulloch Commission meeting recap
Bulloch County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Rezoning has dominated the commissioners meeting over the past few months. The announcement of Aspen Aerogels and now Hyundai has amplified demand from developers for land in Southeast Bulloch County. To meet this demand the land has to be rezoned, from primarily agriculture farm land to allow for high density residential growth.
Mary Lou “Peggy” Bath
Mrs. Mary Lou “Peggy” Bath, age 85, died Friday, August 19, 2022 at her residence, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice, after a long illness. Peggy was born in Clyde, GA also known as the “Area”. Her family moved to Pembroke in 1941. She was a paraprofessional for 30 years for the Bulloch County Schools. She enjoyed reading, joking with everyone, giving rocks at Halloween, riding the golf cart, and going on vacation with her family. She loved all of her family and her great friends, and they loved her.
Martha Linda Floyd Becton
Mrs. Martha Linda Floyd Becton, age 74, died on Friday, August 12th 2022 at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, TX. Linda was born on December 25th 1947 in Savannah, GA to the late Leon Floyd and Hallie Moore Floyd. She was raised in Savannah and moved to Brooklet, GA in...
Cole Swindell coming Back to the Boro to play 10/11/22 Blue Room concert
Glennville, GA native, Georgia Southern Graduate and country music superstar Cole Swindell announced Wednesday via social media that he is coming home for a concert in Statesboro. The outdoor concert will be played at the Blue Room located at 1830 Chandler Road, near Paulson Stadium on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
