digg.com
Two Of Ukraine’s Largest Tech Retailers Now Accept Bitcoin
Ukrainian tech retailers Techno Їzhak and Stylus now accept bitcoin online and in-store as demand for bitcoin as a daily currency grows amid war efforts.
digg.com
Over $540M Liquidated as Bitcoin, Ethereum Plummet
Bitcoin and Ethereum have both dropped roughly 7% in the past 24 hours amid calls for further rate hikes in September.
digg.com
Bitcoin’s Quiet Revolution: The New Renaissance
Bitcoin offers the opportunity to present a new version of reality inextricably tied to a new way of determining value, especially for artists.
digg.com
The Ethereum Merge: Risks, Flaws And The Pitfalls Of Centralization
Ethereum's switch to proof-of-stake is scheduled for mid-September. What are the possible risks? How does it work compared to Bitcoin's proof-of-work consensus?.
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
digg.com
Why Bitcoin Could Never Have Been Invented In a University
An invention like Bitcoin couldn't be created in universities, but a shift toward interdisciplinary study can make further breakthroughs possible.
digg.com
Now That Authorities Have Sanctioned Tornado Cash, Is Bitcoin Next?
Crypto privacy advocates were appalled when U.S. authorities sanctioned and shut down Tornado Cash. Could Bitcoin survive a similar attack?.
digg.com
How A Third-Party SMS Service Was Used to Take Over Signal Accounts
Unknown attackers targeted Signal users after they broke into the systems of communications services company Twilio.
digg.com
The Countries With The Largest Military Spending, Visualized
The US and China both combined spent over $1 trillion in military spending last year. It's estimated that military expenditure reached $2.1 trillion in 2021, and data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute shows how much each nation spends. In 2021, the US spent around 37.9 percent of the...
digg.com
Ukraine Spent $54M in Crypto on Drones and Other Military Expenses
The Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine said that the country spent its crypto donations on drones and military software among other expenses.
