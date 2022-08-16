Read full article on original website
Enjoy a great back to school recipe for kids in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares a great back to school recipe for kids in this Fareway Cooking Segment. 1 (8 ounce) can refrigerated Pillsbury™ Original Crescent Rolls. ½ pound thinly sliced ham. 4 slices cheddar cheese, cut into 4 strips. Directions. Preheat oven to 350°F....
Creative Adventure Labs opens second location in Monticello
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque based non-profit Creative Adventure Lab held the grand opening of its second location on 1st street in Monticello. Orlando Morales and his family of 7 live in Monticello have spent years visiting the Creative Adventure Lab in Dubuque. This lab provides a space...
Two pastors work together to help parents get ready for the first day of school
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As parents get ready for the beginning of the school year, the cost of supplies has gone up. According to the National Retail Association, people will spend $37 billion on supplies, estimating around $864 per family. “We didn’t know how we were going to do...
FDA lifts 23-year ban on people potentially exposed to mad cow disease
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - ImpactLife, the company that supplies blood to many Eastern Iowa hospitals, said it was facing a blood shortage. Last week, Public Relations Manager, Kirby Winn, said it was down to a one-day supply of O negative and about 2-3 days of all other blood. “We’re...
Cedar Rapids motorcycle ride focuses on suicide prevention
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Byron Cooper knows firsthand what it’s like to lose a loved one to suicide. Eight years ago, his fifteen-year-old son Kyle committed suicide. “He was just a typical, great, happy 15-year-old. Loved skateboarding, playing video games,” said Cooper. He added there were “no signs” before his son committed suicide, “and that’s one of those things that makes it tough.”
91-year-old volunteer retires from UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s birth care center
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 91, Corinnie Ketelsen has been a key member of the UnityPoint Health - St Luke’s family for nearly half her life. She graduated from St. Luke’s and was a nurse there for many years before becoming a volunteer at the hospital’s gift shop. Soon after that, she decided she wanted to contribute more.
First Alert Forecast
Classes for families impacted by mental illness head to rural Iowa. Leaders with Linn County's chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness are working to get more mental health resources to people in rural parts of Iowa. Updated: 36 minutes ago. The Lansing New Albin Police Department says it...
Showery Saturday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday will be a cooler day with more scattered shower-type activity. As the low pulls out of the area on Sunday the rainfall comes to an end and sunshine builds. Any overnight clearing could lead to some patchy morning fog on Sunday. The weather looks great for the start of school early next week. Have a great day and a safe weekend.
Volunteers needed for ‘Bunks Across America’ event
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Linn County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is looking for people to help build beds for its Bunks Across America 2022 event. It’s part of a national organization that builds beds for children who are sleeping on the floor. Once a year, they join with the hundreds of other chapters across the country to build as many beds as they can in one day. Bunks across America is on Saturday September 10th. The Linn County chapter is looking for 50 volunteers.
Our Town: Peosta Elementary is a school filled with new beginnings
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - A new school year is always a time for new beginnings. But at Peosta Elementary, new beginnings seem to happen throughout the school year. “When I started here five years ago there were 320 students and now there’s a little over 400,” said Peosta Elementary principal Melissa O’Brien.
Horizons talks about homelessness in the Cedar Rapids area
Researchers say Women may be at higher risk for long covid. Iowa State Fair staple keeps returning for more than just hot dogs. One state fair stand has nearly 5 decades worth of experience cooking hot dogs for the event. But the crowds aren't the only thing keeping this family-run operation coming back every year.
Our Town Peosta: A college course is letting workers work while earning a degree
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - The name says it all: earn to learn. “It’s a great workplace solution,” explained Northeast Iowa Community College vice president of Business and Community Solutions, Dr. Wendy Mihn-Herold. NICC has coordinated the “Earn to Learn” program with local businesses to let students obtain part...
Quieter Sunday after a wet Saturday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been a busy afternoon in the weather lab as a low-pressure system traveled through Eastern Iowa, producing showers, storms, and even funnel clouds across the area. As the low-pressure system heads east of our region and into Illinois, chances for showers, storms, and funnel clouds will exit Eastern Iowa.
Health officials investigate child death, possibly due to brain-eating amoeba
The dogs have since been euthanized. Linn-Mar will play home opener at Prairie because of a delay installing the new turf. Linn-Mar is coming off a 7-3 season and they will open the year on the road at Muscatine August, 26th. Horizons talks about homelessness in the Cedar Rapids area.
Massive mural catches attention near downtown Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A new mural in Cedar Rapids is catching a lot of attention. You can’t miss it if you’re in the area of Kingston Village near Fix Salon on the southwest side. Scott Takes of Underground Art Studios says this is the biggest mural he’s...
Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance announces finalists for ‘Race for Space’ program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three businesses have been selected as finalists for the chance to win $20,000 towards rent and build-out at a selected property in downtown Cedar Rapids. On September 14th, 2022, the three finalists will pitch their business idea at a Shark Tank-style event, with the winner...
Private company and connected nonprofit competing to buy Dubuque soccer complex
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A private company based in Arizona and a longtime nonprofit based in Dubuque are competing with each other to buy a soccer complex in Dubuque from the Dubuque Community School District. Both have different plans for the facility, if the Dubuque Community School District’s Board...
Union representing Ingredion employees on strike meeting with company next week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Local BCTGM union announced they would be meeting with Ingredion to negotiate a new contract for the 120 Cedar Rapids Ingredion employees on strike. This is the first company protest since 2004. The employees have been on the picket line for 17 days after...
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
Our Town: Peosta reinvents itself with new houses, industries, businesses
Just weeks after the death of a Missouri resident in Iowa due to a brain-eating amoeba, health officials are now investigating the death of a child in Douglas County, Nebraska, just across the border from Council Bluffs. Kaj O'Mara introduces one of this fall's Kid Captains at the 25th Annual...
