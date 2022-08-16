Read full article on original website
I hope that they are not going to let them suffer and let them die in horrible pain as they should be put down to avoid suffering. Pandemic plagues is very sad this are very difficult times as the Bible predicted
Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State
Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
Deadly Deer Disease Found In New York State County, First Case Of The Year
A deadly deer disease has made its first appearance of 2022 in Dutchess County in New York State. The Department of Environmental Conservation is asking residents to report dead or sick deer. On Wednesday, August 17, the department confirmed that a white-tailed deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County died from the disease.
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York
There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
Largest Mcintosh Apple Orchard In The World Is Here In New York State- Delicious
New York State often gets referred to as the Big Apple. We honestly deserve that title. Did you know that New York State is home to the largest Mcintosh apple orchard in the world?. Mcintosh apples are considered to be the best tasting apples in the world. Their history has...
New York State Is Moving Closer To Opening First Marijuana Retail Stores
New York is getting closer to seeing its first retail dispensaries for adult-use cannabis. The state will soon start accepting applications for the first adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people most impacted by previous marijuana laws in the state. New York will accept applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses beginning on August 25, 2022. Both business and non-profit licenses will be granted to certain applicants.
Illegally Owned Wild Animal Caught Living In NY! They Say It’s A Pet?
How many pets have you had in your lifetime? I couldn't tell you the number I've had in my 55 years but I know there were many cats, a coupe of dogs and goldfish. I'd say the most "exotic" pet I have owned were a school of sea-monkeys that I sent away for.
42nd Strangles Case in Florida in 2022
On Aug. 17, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a vaccinated Warmblood weanling filly in Lake County positive for strangles. She presented with mucopurulent (containing mucus and pus) nasal discharge beginning on Aug. 12. The farm where the filly resides is under official quarantine, with an unknown number of horses exposed. This is Florida’s 42nd confirmed case of strangles in 2022.
Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'
In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
2 Human Cases Of West Nile Virus Detected In New York State
West Nile Virus has been detected in New York, in both mosquitoes and humans. West Nile Virus is spread to humans by infected mosquitoes. The virus can be very mild for some people or potentially deadly for others. What is West Nile Virus?. According to the New York Department of...
New York State May Require Gender Neutral Bathrooms In Certain Buildings
New York could require specific buildings to have gender-neutral restrooms. A State Assembly Bill to change bathroom access requirements is in committee right now. Assembly Bill A10652 aims to establish an official bathroom policy in New York State buildings. What Exactly Is A Gender Neutral Bathroom?. According to the design...
Over 100 baby snapping turtles mowed down to death on LI; advocates push for investigation
SAYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Humane Long Island called on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Suffolk County Department of Parks to investigate the deaths of more than 100 snapping turtle hatchlings in Sayville. According to a spokesperson, a resident of Meadow Croft Estate found the baby turtles mowed down by Suffolk County […]
New York State Classified as High Fire Risk, DEC Issues Campfire Safety Reminder
All of New York State is now at a high risk for fires, and State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos is urging New Yorkers to practice the utmost safety when building campfires, and consider going without a campfire unless absolutely necessary. The high fire risk means that any outdoor fire can spread quickly, especially if the wind picks up. Fires may become serious and their control difficult unless they are attacked successfully while small. As of Friday, there were six active fires across the state, burning 47.1 acres of land. The majority of those were started by unattended campfires.
Invasive Lanternfly has Breached Much of New York and now we Need Fed Action: Schumer
According to Schumer, the Spotted Lanternfly poses a risk to all of New York. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday revealed that pockets of NYC, Long Island and Upstate are now infested with the invasive Spotted Lanternfly (SLF). According to Schumer, the SLF poses a risk to all of...
LI Pride flag ripped down by duo yelling 'anti-LGBTQ slurs,' Hochul directs state police to assist with probe
Two suspects ripped down an LGBTQ Pride flag from a tree at a Patchogue home in May and yelled “anti-LGBTQ slurs,” police said Friday as they released video of the duo seen riding their bikes nearby.
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Homeless grade-schoolers in New York State will get $7 million in new supports
WXXI – Homeless students in grade schools across New York state may see extra support over the next few years. State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa announced on Wednesday that 27 school districts have been awarded about $7 million dollars in federal grants to help students without permanent homes. Rosa...
CCE Oswego County, CCE Harvest NY To Host New York State Pawpaw Conference
PULASKI, NY – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego County) and Cornell Cooperative Extension Harvest NY (CCE Harvest NY) will be hosting a state-wide conference on a native fruit called pawpaw (Asimina triloba). The conference will be held on Saturday, October 1 from 8 a.m. to 5:30...
Why we should be concerned about polio - and how to access your records
Health officials say we should all be worried about this news.
Scrapyard Owned by Famous Gotti Family Sued For Releasing Dangerous Chemicals
Firms owned by the famous Gotti family have been sued for releasing dangerous chemicals and toxic ooze from a scrapyard that they run in Queens. The California state Attorney General Letitia James, along with environmental officials, named LSM Auto Parts & Recycling, Liberty Scrap Metal Inc., BGN Real Estate LLC, and Three Sons Real Estate Group as defendants in the lawsuit.
9 Chances To Investigate Terrifying Paranormal History In Upstate New York This October
Everyone has an image of that stereotypical haunted house. One of those exists here in Upstate New York, and this October you have 9 chances to explore it. Hyde Hall in Cooperstown is probably one of the most active paranormal locations in all of New York State. It was built by George Clarke starting in 1817 and over the course of 17 years, it was finished. Named after Clarke’s family home back in England, his goal was to create not just a home, but a complex system of buildings, placed in the middle of a park, and almost completely self-sufficient.
