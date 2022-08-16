Read full article on original website
Related
geekwire.com
SEC sues Dragonchain, alleging that $16.5M in crypto sales were illegal securities offerings
Dragonchain, a cryptocurrency company based in Bellevue, Wash., was sued Tuesday by the Securities and Exchange Commission on allegations that it engaged in the illegal sale of unregistered securities through its 2017 initial coin offering and subsequent sales of its DRGN tokens totaling $16.5 million. The company, founded in 2017...
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Nine members and associates of two of New York City's organized crime families, including one police detective, were arrested Tuesday on gambling and racketeering charges. The list of those charged includes members of the Genovese and Bonanno crime families, according to the two indictments filed in...
bloomberglaw.com
Trump Asks Appeals Court to Bar New York Probe of His Assets (1)
Probe is ‘harassing and overreaching,’ lawyer tells court. ’s lawyer asked a federal appeals court to block New York’s investigation into potentially fraudulent asset valuations at his sprawling real-estate company, extending his legal battle over the three-year-old probe. The investigation by New York Attorney General. Letitia James.
Apple didn’t want to pay hourly workers for the time spent searching their bags. It has now settled a $30.5 million lawsuit
Apple store employees were forced to stay up to 45 minutes after work for security checks. A California judge has approved a $30.5 million settlement by Apple following a decade-long court battle after store employees were forced to stay after work for mandatory bag checks. Back in 2013 when the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bloomberglaw.com
DeSantis Sued by Prosecutor Suspended Over Abortion Ban (1)
Florida prosecutor Andrew Warren sued Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in federal court Wednesday after being suspended for saying he wouldn’t bring criminal charges for violations of a 15-week abortion ban. The complaint, filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of Florida, argues DeSantis overreached his authority...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Has a Serious Insider Trading Problem, Study Claims
A trio of university researchers allege that 10-25% of Coinbase listings since 2018 involved insider trading. Three finance researchers at the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia, claim that insider trading is “systemic” in the cryptocurrency industry and estimate that such activity has taken place on up to 25% of Coinbase listings in the last four years.
bloomberglaw.com
Community Health Systems Faces Class Fraud Suit With ‘Red Flags’
A securities class action will proceed against Community Health Systems Inc. based on allegations that the company materially misstated its financial condition in documents and statements provided to investors, a federal court in Tennessee said. CHS is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the US. It owns...
Two private donations made as acts of crypto protest
A business professor, Omid Malekan, made donations to Planned Parenthood and Russians secretly aiding Ukrainian refugees. He made them using Tornado Cash, the recently sanctioned privacy application for blockchain transactions, to protest the U.S. Treasury. Why it matters: The right to transact freely is personal to Malekan. "I am originally...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bloomberglaw.com
Dish Network Denied Rehearing in FCC License Auction Fraud Case
Dish Network Inc. lost its bid for a rehearing to argue that a D.C. Circuit panel improperly revived a False Claims Act suit alleging that the company used sham small businesses to win FCC communications licenses worth billions of dollars, according to a D.C. Circuit order. Dish’s petition for a...
bloomberglaw.com
Haynes and Boone Adds Securities Litigator Foster as Partner
Brad Foster has joined Haynes and Boone as a partner in the law firm’s government enforcement and litigation practice group. Foster focuses on complex, bet-the-company disputes, according to Haynes and Boone. He was previously a member at Frost Brown Todd and a partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth and Locke Lord.
LAW・
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says He’d Cancel Ethereum Staking if Regulators Mandate Censorship
The chief executive of Coinbase says that the leading US-based crypto exchange platform won’t tolerate regulatory censorship. Responding to a hypothetical question, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells his one million Twitter followers that he’d rather shut down Ethereum (ETH) staking rather than comply with censorship regulations, if they ever came fruition.
bloomberglaw.com
Endo Shareholder Claims of Deceit on Opioid Suits Dismissed (2)
Investors failed to support claims that Endo International PLC made misleading statements about its conduct in opioid suits and the litigation’s financial risks, a federal judge in New Jersey ruled. “Endo’s disclosures regarding the opioid-related litigation were not false or misleading,” Judge Evelyn Padin said Wednesday for the US...
LAW・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bloomberglaw.com
Judge Blocks Florida Race ‘Guilt’ Training Ban for Employers (2)
Law was part of DeSantis’s campaign targeting ‘wokeness’. A Florida law restricting workplace bias or diversity training violates the First Amendment and can’t be enforced, a federal judge ruled Thursday. The preliminary injunction granted by Chief Judge Mark Walker of the US District Court for the Northern...
coinjournal.net
Crypto scams are down while hacks and stolen funds are up: Chainalysis midyear report
Chainalysis’s mid-year report indicates that cryptocurrency scams have decreased while hacks and stolen funds have increased. Chainalysis, one of the leading analytics firms in the crypto space, has published its midyear report. The midyear report highlighted some of the trends within the crypto space from January to June 2022.
CoinTelegraph
2017 ICOs aren’t over yet: SEC files suit against Dragonchain and its founder
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, has filed a complaint related to a 2017 initial coin offering (ICO) from a blockchain project originally developed by the Walt Disney Company. In a Tuesday notice, the SEC said it had charged Dragonchain, the Dragonchain Foundation, the Dragon Company and...
What Is Cryptocurrency, and How Does It Work?
Cryptocurrency is digital money. It’s managed by a decentralized network outside the governance of any country’s economy or government. Bitcoin may be the most recognizable digital currency, but there are more than 20,000 types of cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrencies are created through the process of mining, which is done by...
bloomberglaw.com
Big Four Firms Test Audit Safeguards as Consultancy Booms
The Big Four accounting firms increasingly rely on consulting and advising to drive their profits and boost partner paychecks, but it comes at a cost. That resurgence of consulting—now the biggest slice of Big Four revenue—comes packaged with potential conflicts of interest that could threaten what was once their core business: the audit.
Comments / 0