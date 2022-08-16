ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

New grants aim to interest Neb. teens in high-tech manufacturing

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts’ effort to interest more Nebraska teens in high-tech, manufacturing and health care jobs in the state handed out two new grants on Monday. Hebron-based MetalQuest and 21st Century Equipment, a John Deere dealership with outlets in western Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado, received grants of $125,000 each through the Developing Youth Talent Initiative, launched by Ricketts in 2015.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts: Growing Nebraska by developing our people

We’re successfully growing Nebraska and creating jobs here in the Good Life. Nebraska had the nation’s lowest average unemployment rate in 2020 and 2021, and we do again so far in 2022. In fact, we currently have the lowest unemployment rate in state history at 1.9%. As of Sunday, August 14th, the State’s job website (NEworks.nebraska.gov) listed 51,835 available openings.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Society
Local
Nebraska Society
Local
Nebraska Government
Lancaster County, NE
Government
County
Lancaster County, NE
Lincoln, NE
Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
Lancaster County, NE
Society
North Platte Post

CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child, according...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Dove hunting season opens Sept. 1 in Nebraska

With the annual dove season opener on Sept. 1, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has some reminders for hunters, as well as recommendations for areas to hunt. Doves are abundant statewide and, with generous bag limits, provide excellent wing-shooting opportunities. Doves may be hunted statewide Sept. 1 – Oct. 30, 2022, with daily bag and possession limits of 15 and 45, respectively. Bag and possession limits are for mourning, white-winged and Eurasian collared-doves in aggregate. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

North Dakota school board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The school board in North Dakota's most populous city reversed course Thursday on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings, following complaints from conservative lawmakers and an angry backlash from citizens around the country. Seven of the nine members...
FARGO, ND
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arpa#Charity#American#Lincoln Lancaster County
North Platte Post

Nebraska Tourism earns national award

The Nebraska Tourism Commission received more national recognition for its successful efforts to promote the state with its “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone” campaign. On Tuesday, August 9, Visit Nebraska was honored with a 2022 Mercury Award at ESTO, the Educational Seminar of Tourism Organizations powered...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts announces winners of 2022 Youth Talent Initiative

Governor Pete Ricketts announced MetalQuest and 21st Century Equipment as the recipients of the Developing Youth Talent Initiative (DYTI) grants for 2022. Launched by the Governor in 2015, DYTI introduces middle school students to careers in industries such as manufacturing, information technology, engineering, and healthcare. DYTI is administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED).
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
North Platte Post

Disqualified for disabilities, railroad workers fight back

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — After Terrence Hersey had a stroke on the way home from his railroad job in 2015, he underwent months of therapy to learn how to put words together in sentences and learn to walk again. He had to relearn how to get in and out of a car and how to dress himself before his doctors eventually cleared him to return to work with no restrictions.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Hospitality sector confronts old problem the pandemic made worse

The COVID-19 pandemic threw cold water on Nevada’s longtime hospitality industry turnover issue from Lake Tahoe to Lake Las Vegas, forcing the entire state’s industry to reexamine the quality of its human resources departments, personnel recruiting and onboarding strategies, and high personnel turnover rate. High turnover traditionally has...
NEVADA STATE
North Platte Post

Neb. troopers recover stolen semi-trailer filled with Amazon products

LINCOLN, Neb.-Nebraska State Troopers have recovered a stolen semi-trailer full of Amazon items during a traffic stop on I-80. The incident occurred Friday near Waverly. Friday morning, NSP was notified by a trucking company that a trailer they had reported stolen was believed to be traveling in Nebraska. The trailer had been reported stolen from Maryland in early August.
WAVERLY, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy