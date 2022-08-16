Read full article on original website
Related
Nebraska no longer least ‘bicycle friendly’ state in the union
LINCOLN — Nebraska is no longer at the end of the pack as the nation’s least friendly state for bicyclists. A new ranking by the League of American Bicyclists now places the Cornhusker State 49th out of 50 states. Nebraska had been ranked 50th since 2017. “We have...
New grants aim to interest Neb. teens in high-tech manufacturing
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts’ effort to interest more Nebraska teens in high-tech, manufacturing and health care jobs in the state handed out two new grants on Monday. Hebron-based MetalQuest and 21st Century Equipment, a John Deere dealership with outlets in western Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado, received grants of $125,000 each through the Developing Youth Talent Initiative, launched by Ricketts in 2015.
Gov. Ricketts: Growing Nebraska by developing our people
We’re successfully growing Nebraska and creating jobs here in the Good Life. Nebraska had the nation’s lowest average unemployment rate in 2020 and 2021, and we do again so far in 2022. In fact, we currently have the lowest unemployment rate in state history at 1.9%. As of Sunday, August 14th, the State’s job website (NEworks.nebraska.gov) listed 51,835 available openings.
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child, according...
Dove hunting season opens Sept. 1 in Nebraska
With the annual dove season opener on Sept. 1, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has some reminders for hunters, as well as recommendations for areas to hunt. Doves are abundant statewide and, with generous bag limits, provide excellent wing-shooting opportunities. Doves may be hunted statewide Sept. 1 – Oct. 30, 2022, with daily bag and possession limits of 15 and 45, respectively. Bag and possession limits are for mourning, white-winged and Eurasian collared-doves in aggregate. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset.
North Dakota school board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The school board in North Dakota's most populous city reversed course Thursday on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings, following complaints from conservative lawmakers and an angry backlash from citizens around the country. Seven of the nine members...
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neb. ‘Honestly, it’s not for everyone’ campaign still drawing recognition
Nebraska’s ‘Honestly, it’s not for everyone’ tourism campaign — a few years old and still getting both praise and eye rolls — again has racked up a top national award. The Visit Nebraska team on Aug. 9 accepted a 2022 Mercury Award at ESTO,...
Nebraska Tourism earns national award
The Nebraska Tourism Commission received more national recognition for its successful efforts to promote the state with its “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone” campaign. On Tuesday, August 9, Visit Nebraska was honored with a 2022 Mercury Award at ESTO, the Educational Seminar of Tourism Organizations powered...
Gov. Ricketts announces winners of 2022 Youth Talent Initiative
Governor Pete Ricketts announced MetalQuest and 21st Century Equipment as the recipients of the Developing Youth Talent Initiative (DYTI) grants for 2022. Launched by the Governor in 2015, DYTI introduces middle school students to careers in industries such as manufacturing, information technology, engineering, and healthcare. DYTI is administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED).
Feds forgive student loans for Nebraskans who attended ITT tech
LINCOLN — As part of a national effort to discharge student loans involving colleges that misled students, 1,340 Nebraskans will no longer be required to pay back their debts to one school. The U.S. Department of Education announced this week that it will discharge all remaining federal student loans...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Disqualified for disabilities, railroad workers fight back
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — After Terrence Hersey had a stroke on the way home from his railroad job in 2015, he underwent months of therapy to learn how to put words together in sentences and learn to walk again. He had to relearn how to get in and out of a car and how to dress himself before his doctors eventually cleared him to return to work with no restrictions.
Neb. township board member fined after voting for huge pay increase
LINCOLN — The third member of a rural Dodge County township board has been fined after board members voted themselves a more than 50-fold increase in yearly salary. The members of the Elkhorn Township Board had voted themselves raises from $600 a year to $33,000 a year during the 2019 floods, citing an increased workload.
Neb. doctor predicts rough fall ahead ‘living with COVID’
LINCOLN – Americans could be in for a pandemic jolt this fall when it comes to COVID-19, with the nation less willing and less prepared to repel the highly contagious virus, according to a national authority on pandemics. By mid-August, fewer than 15% of U.S. citizens will have gotten...
Neb. troopers stop 72 speeders in excess of 100 mph during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb.-The Nebraska State Patrol has completed the Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign in partnership with hundreds of law enforcement agencies across the country. The effort, which ran from July 20 through August 14, was designed for increased enforcement and awareness around the issue of speeding on roadways...
Railroads back plan calling for 24% raises but workers wary
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The major freight railroads signaled they're ready to negotiate a new deal with their workers based on a presidential report that calls for 24% raises, but the 12 unions involved in the stalled talks covering 115,000 workers still haven't commented on the recommendations. The group...
GOP candidate Pillen won’t debate Democrat in governor’s race
OMAHA — If University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen wins the governor’s race, he could become Nebraska’s first governor since at least the 1970s to be elected without facing his opponents on a debate stage. Pillen declined another debate last week, one offered by NTV News of...
Hospitality sector confronts old problem the pandemic made worse
The COVID-19 pandemic threw cold water on Nevada’s longtime hospitality industry turnover issue from Lake Tahoe to Lake Las Vegas, forcing the entire state’s industry to reexamine the quality of its human resources departments, personnel recruiting and onboarding strategies, and high personnel turnover rate. High turnover traditionally has...
Neb. troopers recover stolen semi-trailer filled with Amazon products
LINCOLN, Neb.-Nebraska State Troopers have recovered a stolen semi-trailer full of Amazon items during a traffic stop on I-80. The incident occurred Friday near Waverly. Friday morning, NSP was notified by a trucking company that a trailer they had reported stolen was believed to be traveling in Nebraska. The trailer had been reported stolen from Maryland in early August.
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0