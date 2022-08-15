ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvy.com

Signal operation change at W Main Street/Woodburn Drive intersection

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A signal operation change in Dothan will go into effect beginning on Tuesday. The change will affect the intersection of US Highway 84/West Main Street and Woodburn Drive. The city of Dothan asks that you use caution driving in this area as motorists adjust to the...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan City Hall fraud allegations shake commissioners’ confidence

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan city commissioners reluctantly voted on Tuesday to continue a child feeding program riddled with corruption allegations. “I don’t think we have any choice. We’re not going to sit up here and let children go hungry,” said District 5 Commissioner Gantt Pierce. But...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

High impact crash sends four prisoners to hospital

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A private prisoner transport van was struck by a commercial semi-truck early Thursday morning on Alabama Highway 87 in Coffee County. Coffee County Sheriff Deputies were first on the scene, followed by ALEA State Troopers with the highway division. The van was transporting four prisoners to...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Alabama Traffic
Local
Alabama Government
Dothan, AL
Traffic
Dothan, AL
Government
wdhn.com

Local sewer lines set for rehabilitation work

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The City of Dothan has issued a notice of local sewer work. Suncoast, a City of Dothan contractor, will be performing sewer line and lateral work rehabilitation work during the week of August 22nd through August 26th, 2022. The construction will take place in the following...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A construction worker who was critically injured and later died after an incident in Montgomery County has been identified. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure on Meadowbrook Drive

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan has issued a road closure for the installation of storm drainage and other utilities. MidSouth Construction will close a section of Meadowbrook Drive, located between Ross Clark Circle and Cornell Avenue, starting Thursday, August 18th at 6:00 a.m. The road is...
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roadwork#Urban Construction#Midsouth Paving
wtvy.com

Wiregrass Medical Center opens new swing bed unit

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva unveiled a significant addition today. The hospital is equipped with their first swing bed unit. Swing bed units are in-patient rehabilitation centers within hospitals. They are meant for patients who have finished hospitalization but aren’t ready to return home. Rooms...
GENEVA, AL
wtvy.com

FBI has taken over Dothan feeding scandal investigation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The FBI has taken control of a criminal investigation into the city of Dothan’s after school feeding program, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter. The probe into possible corruption is widening amid increased scrutiny of a contract that turned out to be...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Burglary at Pike Drugs Pharmacy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brundidge Police is currently investigating an early morning burglary of a pharmacy. Just after 4:30 a.m. on August 12, 2022, two men broke into the Pike Drugs Pharmacy. The suspects, who had their faces covered, were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of narcotics...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wdhn.com

Walk the Dog Forecast for August 18, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Widespread showers and storms can be expected today. Some storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and heavy rain at times. Abundant cloud cover and rain will help keep our high temperatures pinned to the mid and upper 80s.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Enterprise city council discuss medical cannabis program

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Alabama Medical Cannabis Program was discussed on a local level at the August 16 Enterprise city council meeting. The Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners issued a rule that as of September 1, people may apply to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission for a dispensary license.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

New traffic control pattern takes effect

City of Dothan Animal Shelter's Melissa Gideon is back with us on Live at Lunch to have us meet the mischievous but sweet lap baby, 3-month-old Duncan. News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Proud To Be A Farmer: Inside the Enterprise Farmers Market.
DOTHAN, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when his truck struck a tree

An Alabama man was killed Monday night when his truck left an Alabama highway and struck a tree. Alabama troopers report that Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama, was driving a 2003 GMC 1500 pick-up truck Monday night on Alabama 131, four miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County when the crash occurred.
EUFAULA, AL
dothanpd.org

Traffic Fatality at Ross Clark Circle and Haven Drive

On August 15, 2022, at approximately 8:00 am the Dothan Police were dispatched to serious wreck at Ross Clark Circle and Haven Dr. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver is a white male, Foy Wambles, 79 years of age. The vehicles involved were an older model...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Investigation begins for early morning Dothan fire

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan officials are investigating an early morning house fire that claimed the life of a dog. Dothan Fire Department responded to a call on the 2000 block of Charlton Drive in Dothan, that a residence was engulfed in flames. Once on the scene, Dothan Fire...
wtvy.com

Jury issues caused by several things. Some summoned have died.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Among the reasons that a jury could not be seated to deliberate the fate of suspected murderer Coley McCraney is because some ordered to serve have died. That is understandable because driver’s license information, used to choose prospective jurors in Dale County, is sometimes outdated.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Facebook scams target Henry County residents

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police across the country are speaking out against recent social media scams, including right here in the Wiregrass. Community members in Henry County are being targeted on Facebook almost every day. Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says this has been going on for three or four...
HENRY COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy