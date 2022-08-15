Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Serious car wrecks at the intersection of Coffee Co. Rd. 709 and U.S. Highway 84
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WDHN)—As WDHN first reported Tuesday night, an Enterprise woman has been charged with “vehicular homicide” from a Coffee County Grand Jury indictment stemming from an incident more than a year and a half ago. WDHN found that the fatal, two-vehicle wreck outside of Level...
wtvy.com
Signal operation change at W Main Street/Woodburn Drive intersection
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A signal operation change in Dothan will go into effect beginning on Tuesday. The change will affect the intersection of US Highway 84/West Main Street and Woodburn Drive. The city of Dothan asks that you use caution driving in this area as motorists adjust to the...
wtvy.com
Dothan City Hall fraud allegations shake commissioners’ confidence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan city commissioners reluctantly voted on Tuesday to continue a child feeding program riddled with corruption allegations. “I don’t think we have any choice. We’re not going to sit up here and let children go hungry,” said District 5 Commissioner Gantt Pierce. But...
wdhn.com
High impact crash sends four prisoners to hospital
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A private prisoner transport van was struck by a commercial semi-truck early Thursday morning on Alabama Highway 87 in Coffee County. Coffee County Sheriff Deputies were first on the scene, followed by ALEA State Troopers with the highway division. The van was transporting four prisoners to...
wdhn.com
Dothan man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his...
wdhn.com
Local sewer lines set for rehabilitation work
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The City of Dothan has issued a notice of local sewer work. Suncoast, a City of Dothan contractor, will be performing sewer line and lateral work rehabilitation work during the week of August 22nd through August 26th, 2022. The construction will take place in the following...
wtvy.com
Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A construction worker who was critically injured and later died after an incident in Montgomery County has been identified. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road.
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure on Meadowbrook Drive
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan has issued a road closure for the installation of storm drainage and other utilities. MidSouth Construction will close a section of Meadowbrook Drive, located between Ross Clark Circle and Cornell Avenue, starting Thursday, August 18th at 6:00 a.m. The road is...
Alabama woman writes a letter to a judge asking for a release from jail
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN)— A Dothan woman accused of killing a Houston County man is sending a personal letter to the judge, asking to get out and see her children. Cierra Goodson is accused of killing Pansey man Hardy Gray at his home. Goodson wrote Judge Butch Binford a letter and in the letter, she […]
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Medical Center opens new swing bed unit
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva unveiled a significant addition today. The hospital is equipped with their first swing bed unit. Swing bed units are in-patient rehabilitation centers within hospitals. They are meant for patients who have finished hospitalization but aren’t ready to return home. Rooms...
wtvy.com
FBI has taken over Dothan feeding scandal investigation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The FBI has taken control of a criminal investigation into the city of Dothan’s after school feeding program, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter. The probe into possible corruption is widening amid increased scrutiny of a contract that turned out to be...
wtvy.com
Burglary at Pike Drugs Pharmacy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brundidge Police is currently investigating an early morning burglary of a pharmacy. Just after 4:30 a.m. on August 12, 2022, two men broke into the Pike Drugs Pharmacy. The suspects, who had their faces covered, were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of narcotics...
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for August 18, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Widespread showers and storms can be expected today. Some storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and heavy rain at times. Abundant cloud cover and rain will help keep our high temperatures pinned to the mid and upper 80s.
wtvy.com
Enterprise city council discuss medical cannabis program
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Alabama Medical Cannabis Program was discussed on a local level at the August 16 Enterprise city council meeting. The Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners issued a rule that as of September 1, people may apply to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission for a dispensary license.
wtvy.com
New traffic control pattern takes effect
City of Dothan Animal Shelter's Melissa Gideon is back with us on Live at Lunch to have us meet the mischievous but sweet lap baby, 3-month-old Duncan. News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Proud To Be A Farmer: Inside the Enterprise Farmers Market.
Alabama man killed when his truck struck a tree
An Alabama man was killed Monday night when his truck left an Alabama highway and struck a tree. Alabama troopers report that Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama, was driving a 2003 GMC 1500 pick-up truck Monday night on Alabama 131, four miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County when the crash occurred.
dothanpd.org
Traffic Fatality at Ross Clark Circle and Haven Drive
On August 15, 2022, at approximately 8:00 am the Dothan Police were dispatched to serious wreck at Ross Clark Circle and Haven Dr. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver is a white male, Foy Wambles, 79 years of age. The vehicles involved were an older model...
wdhn.com
Investigation begins for early morning Dothan fire
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan officials are investigating an early morning house fire that claimed the life of a dog. Dothan Fire Department responded to a call on the 2000 block of Charlton Drive in Dothan, that a residence was engulfed in flames. Once on the scene, Dothan Fire...
wtvy.com
Jury issues caused by several things. Some summoned have died.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Among the reasons that a jury could not be seated to deliberate the fate of suspected murderer Coley McCraney is because some ordered to serve have died. That is understandable because driver’s license information, used to choose prospective jurors in Dale County, is sometimes outdated.
wtvy.com
Facebook scams target Henry County residents
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police across the country are speaking out against recent social media scams, including right here in the Wiregrass. Community members in Henry County are being targeted on Facebook almost every day. Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says this has been going on for three or four...
