September/October 2022 Lyric Contest Winner
Congratulations to all our September/October 2022 Lyric Contest winners. Read the winning lyrics for first through fourth place, below.
1st Place
“Even the House Misses You” by Laura Lemons
Lyrics:
Even the House Misses You:
An empty brick house stands
Where the roses always bloom
And in the kitchen against a wall
Sits an old worn out broom
Crumbs and dirt have come and gone
So against the wall it lays
How funny to think a broom, alone
But there all alone, it stays
The cupboards lined with coffee cups
And your medicine still in the drawer
Thought time would make this easier
But it’s harder now than before
Chorus
What a life you must have lived
To make this all so true
It’s not just us, you see
Even the house misses you
Some things are still in places
Where your hands placed them last
For time to move so slowly
It has surely moved so fast
Your chair by the window sits
And your tobacco waits idly by
The trees look heavy with sorrow
And even the dogwood seems to cry
Chorus
What a life you must have lived
To make this all so true
It’s not just us, you see
Even the house misses you
Bridge
The walls still hold your pictures
And oh the stories they could tell
But the closets miss you the most
For they have kept your smell
The hangers still with suits
And the racks that guard your shoes
No wonder we’re still grieving
Even the house misses you.
Chorus
What a life you must have lived
To make this all so true
It’s not just us, you see
Even the house misses you
2nd Place
“Lucky Enough” by James Ellis
Lyrics:
VERSE 1
If I never find a four-leaf clover at my feet
If I play every day and never win the lottery
I’ll still be grinnin’ like a gambler
With a royal flush and no need to bluff
Cause I’m lucky
I’m lucky enough
VERSE 2
I used to wake up wishin’ for better days
Different life where I strike it rich and have it made
But now I’m countin’ my blessings
And finding diamonds in the rough
Cause I’m lucky
I’m lucky enough
CHORUS
Lucky enough to be lucky in love
Lucky to find the one I’d always dreamed of
Maybe you were sent from above
Maybe I’m just lucky
Lucky enough to be lucky in love
Honey, you’re the only thing I’m sure of
Even if the road gets rough
With you I’m lucky
Lucky enough
VERSE 3
The dreams of the spotlight and stage may never leave
And the rhymes that hide from the page still tug at my sleeve
But as long as I can find the line
To make your heart listen up
Then I’m lucky
I’m lucky enough
CHORUS
Lucky enough to be lucky in love
Lucky to find the one I’d always dreamed of
Maybe you were sent from above
Maybe I’m just lucky
Lucky enough to be lucky in love
Honey, you’re the only thing I’m sure of
Even if the road gets rough
With you I’m lucky
Lucky enough
BRIDGE:
So let’s roll the dice
On the rest of our lives
Put your hand in mine
The odds are on our side
FINAL CHORUS
We’re lucky enough to be lucky in love
Lucky to find the one we always dreamed of
Maybe we were sent from above
Maybe we’re just lucky
Lucky enough to be lucky in love
Honey, we’re the only thing I’m sure of
Even if the road gets rough
You know we’re lucky
Lucky enough to be lucky in love
Baby, we’re the only thing I’m sure of
Even if the road gets rough
You know we’re lucky
Lucky enough
Yeah we’re lucky
Lucky enough
3rd Place
“Sweet Rambling Boy” By Red Diamond
Lyrics:
bottle caps and silver dollars
glisten in the weeds by blue highways
do you gather them, sweet rambling boy
for gambling wheels and banquets and bouquets?
and when you’re chewing on a toothpick
kicking stones along a shaded country lane
and the music of everything runs through your mind
does it ever call my name?
and when that music spills and races
through the chambers of your soul
and soothes you with its rare and minor keys
I watch you dancing like you’re pinned to a clothesline
in an east Kentucky breeze
mocking birds sing crazily all night
while magnolia blossoms bloom
would you stain your knees with buttercups, sweet rambling boy
if we fell in love by June?
and as brick and mortar dreams arise
and break apart the smoke rings of desire
do you watch them gather silently, sweet rambling boy
as birds upon a wire?
now the fence posts stand like soldiers
and the fire hydrants look
like guardians and warriors
like bishops, knights, and rooks
have the people fled before them
and do you wonder if they went
to shopping mall cathedrals where salvation
is so convenient?
in Springfield there’s a tower
that’s built around a bell that never rings
do you harvest these silences, sweet rambling boy
and twist them into fiddle strings?
were we bound by chains of circumstantial incidents?
was it fate or was it just coincidence?
all I know is somehow
as we chastened non-believers
and cut down over-achievers
we got swept up in such fevers
but for all the trials I faced with you
all the faith I placed in you
all the pain’s erased, sweet rambling boy
4th Place
“A Slow Break” by Tim Hedrich
Lyrics:
Moon hung high that night like a lead balloon,
Nightbirds echo their cry, so out of tune,
Clouds were moving in,
Weather was turning,
We knew it then,
Our love was burning,
You told me you would not walk away,
But I knew that’s no promise to stay,
It’s a lie we make,
It’s a life we fake,
It’s a heart we take,
Nothing hurts more
than a slow break.
Our monument to love a thousand wine bottles fueled,
A shining artifice that had everyone fooled,
When the rains finally came,
should have known it would drown.
Our hearts became life rafts,
With no land around.
You told me you would not break my heart,
But it was broken, right from the start,
It’s a lie we make,
It’s a love we fake,
It’s a heart we take,
Nothing hurts more
than a slow break.
So let’s stop acting out this fiction, babe,
Let’s cut to the chase,
Stringin’ it out is not the way,
It’s the truth we need face.
So let’s stop pushing food around the plate,
Let’s finish this meal,
Everyone thought we were too good to fail,
Not too good to be real.
It’s a lie we make,
It’s a life we fake,
It’s a heart we take,
Nothing hurts more
than a slow break.
HONORABLE MENTION:
“Can’t Lose for Winning”
By Jordan Lloyd
“Little Country Home”
By Bob Sinclair
“The Song”
By Robert Jude Romero
“Bright Red Lips (A Song for Mom)”
By Meghan Cary
“A Road is Just a Road”
By Carin Fradin and Lauren Patton
“This Side of Tennessee”
By Jared Burton
“How to Make a Paper Airplane”
By Andy Zipf
“Relative Stride”
By Dale Giffen
“The Ballad of Billy Bridger”
By Geoff Bartley
“Tree of Life”
By Debra Wolf Goldstein and Adrian Apollo
Comments / 0