Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the cityJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's 2.5% ($42.7 million) hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been higherJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois ResidentsCadrene Heslop
Dog Beach Party on 8/20Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Chicago Families Receiving Monthly Payments For Inflation ReliefCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Related
HipHopDX.com
Quando Rondo Reportedly Shot In Georgia, Friend Lul Pab Killed
Savanah, GA – Quando Rondo was reportedly shot in Georgia on Friday night (August 19), while his friend Lul Pab was fatally wounded. According to VladTV, the rapper is in stable condition at a local hospital. A woman identified as his aunt shared an update on her Instagram Stories...
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
Chilling twist in mystery of family who vanished with daughter, 2, on camping trip following visit to Walmart
A MISSING dad quit his job just days before vanishing on a camping trip with his ex-girlfriend and their daughter, his family has revealed. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and Lydia, two, supposedly left on June 27 and were last seen in a Walmart store in Mexico, Maine days later.
Texas sends migrants to New York. They get a warm welcome but life there is tough
As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sends more migrants via bus from the Mexico border, volunteers, city officials, and migrants in New York City are forced to adapt as politics play out on the ground.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TikTok star Michael Le on his favorite travel gadgets
With over 1 billion likes and 51.5 million followers on TikTok, Michael Le is one of the most viewed and influential content creators on the popular video sharing app. His viral TikTok videos led the way for him to grow his audience elsewhere, including on YouTube (with 2.68 million subscribers) and Instagram (2.3 million followers).
papermag.com
'The Trace of an Implied Presence' Explores the Legacy of Black Dance
It's hard to overstate the longstanding impact of Black dancers on all genres of movement that we know today — from contemporary and jazz to hip-hop and ballroom styles. Unveiled earlier this month at The Shed in New York City, The Trace of an Implied Presence exhibit by filmmaker and curator Tiona Nekkia McClodden revisits archival footage to showcase the legacy — and living contributions — of contemporary Black dance.
papermag.com
Enya Umanzor and Drew Phillips Talk 'Emergency Intercom'
“Emergency intercom” may be the name of a life-saving device but — arguably more importantly — it’s the name of a podcast. YouTubers Drew Phillips and Enya Umanzor started Emergency Intercom last July out of pandemic boredom with nothing but a small setup in the corner of their kitchen and the comedic chemistry they’ve perfected through nearly a decade of friendship.
papermag.com
PAPER Fashion: Madonna Diabla
Creative direction by Jess Cuevas / Art direction by Sakura Bready / Photography by Drew Escriva. In homage to Madonna's early '90s beauty portraits, creatives Jess Cuevas and. had Latina model Kim Cuevas channel the Queen of Pop through a series of intimate photos taken in Los Angeles with looks from Jeremy Scott's Moschino, all referencing some of her most iconic photos of the decade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
papermag.com
Mod Sun Holds Himself Accountable On 'Battle Scars'
35 years and four albums later, Mod Sun is finally ready to start the "grown up" chapter of his story. A true punk at heart, the musician, born Derek Smith, has been constantly reevaluating where he belongs. Even before he made the pivot from hip-hop, Smith never settled down. From child athlete to drummer in various pop-punk outfits, rapper to solo pop-punk phenom, Smith’s nomadic upbringing reflected in his career path. It also almost killed him.
papermag.com
The Bama Rush TikTok Craze Is Getting a Documentary
It’s that time of the year again when TikTok is inundated with University of Alabama students rushing to pledge before the semester gears up. But the meticulous staging, dances and Shein OOTDs aren’t just for the girls down South — it’s become a viral sensation. In fact, Bama Rush has gotten so big, it’s finally getting its own documentary.
papermag.com
Chelsea Manning Is DJing a Brooklyn Rave
Just when you thought Chelsea Manning couldn't get any cooler, the former NSA whistleblower is making good on her promise to get back behind the decks at Brooklyn's hottest new party. Fresh off a fling with Grimes, Manning is making a return to DJing this Friday during the latest sksksks...
papermag.com
Aubrey O'Day Accused of Photoshopping Vacation Pics
Singer Aubrey O'Day is being called out for allegedly photoshopping herself into vacation pictures from scenic, far-flung destinations across Europe and Asia — and the internet is, naturally, loving it. In what appear to be obviously edited photos using backgrounds lifted from stock imagery and various influencer accounts, the...
Comments / 0