35 years and four albums later, Mod Sun is finally ready to start the "grown up" chapter of his story. A true punk at heart, the musician, born Derek Smith, has been constantly reevaluating where he belongs. Even before he made the pivot from hip-hop, Smith never settled down. From child athlete to drummer in various pop-punk outfits, rapper to solo pop-punk phenom, Smith’s nomadic upbringing reflected in his career path. It also almost killed him.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO