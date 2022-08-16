This article is part of a series featuring Black entrepreneurs whose companies focus on helping Black business owners. Cindy McGhee, 43, learned the tremendous power of tax planning while working as a staff accountant, fresh out of college, at Ernst & Young in Memphis. Seeing how businesses were using tax law to legally save themselves significant amounts of money, she began to imagine a firm that offered the same options to underrepresented entrepreneurs. With $16,000 of her savings, McGhee launched the CPA firm NextGen in Tulsa in 2017. An all-female company in a male-dominated industry, NextGen has expanded rapidly: It hit $1.5 million in revenue in 2021, and grew its client roster to 1,100 that year from 86 in 2018. McGhee sat down with Inc. to share her business journey and her advice for companies seeking to reduce their tax burden.

INCOME TAX ・ 7 DAYS AGO