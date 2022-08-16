ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Investigate Midwest

Her foot was crushed on the job. When she asked to be compensated for lost wages, ‘they said no.’

In 2019, at a vegetable packing warehouse in western Michigan, a forklift crushed Maria’s right foot. A single mother who is undocumented, she requested workers compensation for the wages she would have earned if not for her injury, but she was denied, she said. Needing the money, she returned to the job several months after surgery repaired her foot.
Washington Examiner

Direct gas tax refund payments worth hundreds can be claimed this month in Missouri

Missouri drivers feeling pain at the pump still have time to claim a gas tax refund to help ease expenses. Consumers who fueled up at gas pumps anytime between Oct. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, can now submit a claim for their purchases at the pump. The refunds will be processed by the Missouri Department of Revenue in the order they are received, and the department will be required to pay interest to filers if they are refunded after 45 days of filing, according to the department.
MISSOURI STATE
CNET

Child Tax Credit Payments in 2022: Could You Receive $750 From Your State?

While millions of families in the US wait to see if another enhanced child tax credit bill gets passed into law, states are taking matters into their own hands and making plans to send parents more money. This is in hopes to lessen the impact of inflation and a possible recession. Parents received their last enhanced monthly child tax credit payment in December, and a final check with their taxes.
INCOME TAX
biztoc.com

Here's What Capital Gains on Inherited Properties Will Cost You

If you inherit property or assets, you generally don’t owe taxes until you sell those assets. These capital gains taxes are then calculated using what’s known as a stepped-up cost basis. A financial advisor could help ensure that you are filing your returns correctly. There are three main...
INCOME TAX
Inc.com

How to Save Your Business Money With Better Tax Planning

This article is part of a series featuring Black entrepreneurs whose companies focus on helping Black business owners. Cindy McGhee, 43, learned the tremendous power of tax planning while working as a staff accountant, fresh out of college, at Ernst & Young in Memphis. Seeing how businesses were using tax law to legally save themselves significant amounts of money, she began to imagine a firm that offered the same options to underrepresented entrepreneurs. With $16,000 of her savings, McGhee launched the CPA firm NextGen in Tulsa in 2017. An all-female company in a male-dominated industry, NextGen has expanded rapidly: It hit $1.5 million in revenue in 2021, and grew its client roster to 1,100 that year from 86 in 2018. McGhee sat down with Inc. to share her business journey and her advice for companies seeking to reduce their tax burden.
INCOME TAX
rolling out

Ms. Business explains why she is ‘the’ tax expert

S. Brooks has been dubbed as both “Ms. Business 101” and the “Tax Expert” because of her extensive knowledge in accounting and finance. Brooks provides tax information and tips through social media and graced the Invest Fest BET stage to provide information on the How to Prepare for a Recession panel.
EDUCATION
Kiplinger

Pot Trusts: Why They’re the Fairest (Trust Structure) of Them All

Many trust and estate attorneys recommend that people with children set up trusts for their children in their wills. A common approach is for the will-maker to structure their will such that the assets they wish to pass on to their children are split into equal shares, with each share used to fund a separate trust for each child. After all, this would seem to be the fairest plan — right?
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Vesting is a milestone that marks an employee's ownership of their retirement plan or stock options

Vesting refers to an employee's ownership of their retirement plan or stock options. Employers typically set vesting schedules that grant ownership incrementally over a fixed period of time. For newer companies, venture capitalists often want longer stock-option vesting periods for founders. When it comes to investment-related job benefits, you won't...
ECONOMY
TaxBuzz

Court Approves Vehicle Tax Deductions For Gigs Like Uber, Door Dash

A court has approved vehicle-related tax deductions for side jobs like Uber and Door Dash in a major ruling for the gig economy. In the recent court case, Gonzalez v. Comm’r, it was ruled that vehicular expenses incurred for any "side hustle" are tax deductible under certain circumstances.

