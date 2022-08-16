Read full article on original website
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Her foot was crushed on the job. When she asked to be compensated for lost wages, ‘they said no.’
In 2019, at a vegetable packing warehouse in western Michigan, a forklift crushed Maria’s right foot. A single mother who is undocumented, she requested workers compensation for the wages she would have earned if not for her injury, but she was denied, she said. Needing the money, she returned to the job several months after surgery repaired her foot.
Bank of America Sends Customer's Rent Check to Wrong Landlord 6 Months after Auto-Pay Cancellation
Many customers rely on banking systems to do things like process payroll checks, send bills to vendors on time, and ensure ATM funds are available for emergencies or last-minute purchases.
Washington Examiner
Direct gas tax refund payments worth hundreds can be claimed this month in Missouri
Missouri drivers feeling pain at the pump still have time to claim a gas tax refund to help ease expenses. Consumers who fueled up at gas pumps anytime between Oct. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, can now submit a claim for their purchases at the pump. The refunds will be processed by the Missouri Department of Revenue in the order they are received, and the department will be required to pay interest to filers if they are refunded after 45 days of filing, according to the department.
CNET
Child Tax Credit Payments in 2022: Could You Receive $750 From Your State?
While millions of families in the US wait to see if another enhanced child tax credit bill gets passed into law, states are taking matters into their own hands and making plans to send parents more money. This is in hopes to lessen the impact of inflation and a possible recession. Parents received their last enhanced monthly child tax credit payment in December, and a final check with their taxes.
Maryland bank to pay $22.9 million for concealing loans to ex-CEO's trusts
Aug 16 (Reuters) - A Maryland bank agreed to pay about $22.9 million to settle charges by two U.S. regulators that it failed to disclose tens of millions of dollars of loans to family trusts belonging to its former longtime chief executive officer.
Narcity
Rental Scams Are On The Rise In Canada & Here Are Some Signs You Might Be Being Conned
Canada's housing market has been rife with problems lately and things don't look good for those looking to rent in the country either. According to Vancouver-based rental platform liv.rent, there's been a 15% increase in rental scams in Canada recently. This includes everything from false profiles and fake listings, to...
Narcity
The CRA Is Sitting On $1.4 Billion In Uncashed Cheques & You Could Receive Hundreds Very Soon
If inflation has you feeling light on the pockets lately, take respite in the fact that you might receive money from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) very soon!. According to the CRA, as of May 2022, there are approximately 8.9 million uncashed cheques sitting with the government agency. Their total worth? A whopping $1.4 billion.
biztoc.com
Here's What Capital Gains on Inherited Properties Will Cost You
If you inherit property or assets, you generally don’t owe taxes until you sell those assets. These capital gains taxes are then calculated using what’s known as a stepped-up cost basis. A financial advisor could help ensure that you are filing your returns correctly. There are three main...
4 Reasons Waterfront Rental Property is a Good Investment (and Some Reasons Why It’s Not)
While buying a home is getting more complicated (and pricier) due to inflation, rising interest rates and low inventory, buying a vacation home could be fruitful. More specifically, buying a...
Inc.com
How to Save Your Business Money With Better Tax Planning
This article is part of a series featuring Black entrepreneurs whose companies focus on helping Black business owners. Cindy McGhee, 43, learned the tremendous power of tax planning while working as a staff accountant, fresh out of college, at Ernst & Young in Memphis. Seeing how businesses were using tax law to legally save themselves significant amounts of money, she began to imagine a firm that offered the same options to underrepresented entrepreneurs. With $16,000 of her savings, McGhee launched the CPA firm NextGen in Tulsa in 2017. An all-female company in a male-dominated industry, NextGen has expanded rapidly: It hit $1.5 million in revenue in 2021, and grew its client roster to 1,100 that year from 86 in 2018. McGhee sat down with Inc. to share her business journey and her advice for companies seeking to reduce their tax burden.
Ms. Business explains why she is ‘the’ tax expert
S. Brooks has been dubbed as both “Ms. Business 101” and the “Tax Expert” because of her extensive knowledge in accounting and finance. Brooks provides tax information and tips through social media and graced the Invest Fest BET stage to provide information on the How to Prepare for a Recession panel.
American dream of owning a home out of reach for many in tight markets
Many middle- and lower-income Americans are left with a dwindling number of options or forced into renting while supply increases for the wealthiest buyers
Pot Trusts: Why They’re the Fairest (Trust Structure) of Them All
Many trust and estate attorneys recommend that people with children set up trusts for their children in their wills. A common approach is for the will-maker to structure their will such that the assets they wish to pass on to their children are split into equal shares, with each share used to fund a separate trust for each child. After all, this would seem to be the fairest plan — right?
Do You Qualify for the ERC Tax Credit? Eligibility, Explained
Congress decided to reward businesses that continued to offer employment at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. It offered the reward in the form of a tax credit called the Employee Retention Credit (ERC tax credit). Who's eligible for the ERC tax credit? When is the ERC tax credit deadline?
Business Insider
Vesting is a milestone that marks an employee's ownership of their retirement plan or stock options
Vesting refers to an employee's ownership of their retirement plan or stock options. Employers typically set vesting schedules that grant ownership incrementally over a fixed period of time. For newer companies, venture capitalists often want longer stock-option vesting periods for founders. When it comes to investment-related job benefits, you won't...
Opinion: How to Invest Your Money Like the Rich: A Guide to Financial Planning for the Future
Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
Court Approves Vehicle Tax Deductions For Gigs Like Uber, Door Dash
A court has approved vehicle-related tax deductions for side jobs like Uber and Door Dash in a major ruling for the gig economy. In the recent court case, Gonzalez v. Comm’r, it was ruled that vehicular expenses incurred for any "side hustle" are tax deductible under certain circumstances.
