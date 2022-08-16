ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Shelters Save Lives
2d ago

Well, that place is blackballed they need to give the owner's name and unit number so no one nooks with them for fear of this happening to them at the last minute.

Justin Thomas
2d ago

this happens everywhere where someone personally owns the condos. Next time rent/reserve a condo that is personally owned by a company.

Donna Marie Griffith
1d ago

Owners should be held to the same standards as folks renting it. There should be penalties and fees for breaking an agreement and probably giving three days notice may have been it but it still seems very unfair 😕

wfxb.com

California Man Visits Myrtle Beach Shelter, Adopts Dog Who Never Had a Visitor

We’ve partnered with the Maguire Law Firm to bring you Carolina Kindness stories each Wednesday. Have a story to share with us? Email us at carolinakindness@wfxb.com. A dog’s journey from Myrtle Beach to California. WFXB received a report from Kind Keeper Animal Animal Rescue about a special adoption. Leanne Dornseif says a dog that has been at their shelter for 8 months, Emila, has been adopted. “We never thought it would take her so long to find a home! In the 8 months that she was here she never even had a visitor until Tim (her adopter) finally came and visited her, ” says Dornseif. The adopter, Tim, lives in California. Now there will be a cross country road trip to get her there. Donations are being collected for the trip. You can follow the journey on Facebook and donate to the cause and in helping others like Emila find a forever home.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
