(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit higher in early U.S. trading Thursday. Not much new this week. Bulls are fading and they need to show fresh power soon to keep alive a two-month-old price uptrend on the daily bar chart. More selling pressure this week would either negate the price uptrend or at least put it in even more serious jeopardy. Stay tuned!

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO