ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Crypto investors' class settlement with Block.one killed by N.Y. judge

(Reuters) - Settlements in securities class actions by cryptocurrency investors are exceedingly rare. Crypto token issuers, broadly speaking, designed their offerings to evade the reach of U.S. securities laws, at least as they’re wielded by private investors. That was smart: I’ve written more than once over the last couple...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kitco.com

Stablecoin Tether's reserves fell $16 billion in second quarter

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Tether, the world's largest stablecoins by market value, said on Friday it had reserves worth $66.4 billion at the end of June, down from $82.4 billion at the end of March. The reserves statement on Tether's website came a day after it said it had...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Bitcoin Aug. 18 chart alert - Near-term price uptrend in jeopardy

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit higher in early U.S. trading Thursday. Not much new this week. Bulls are fading and they need to show fresh power soon to keep alive a two-month-old price uptrend on the daily bar chart. More selling pressure this week would either negate the price uptrend or at least put it in even more serious jeopardy. Stay tuned!
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Bowman
Person
Lael Brainard
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reserve Bank#The Federal Reserve#Federal Law#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Web3 Policy#Custodia#Kraken Bank
nationalinterest.org

Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans

The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
COLLEGES
kitco.com

Sudden crypto drop sends bitcoin to three-week low

SINGAPORE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies fell sharply on Friday, with sudden selling dragging bitcoin to a three-week low. Bitcoin fell as much as 7.7% to $21,404 over a few minutes during the European morning, at around 0640 GMT. It recovered slightly then continued its downward trajectory to trade around $21,400 at 1138 GMT, down 8.2% on the day.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy