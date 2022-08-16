Read full article on original website
Crypto exchange FTX ordered to halt 'false and misleading' claims by U.S. bank regulator
WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. bank regulator ordered crypto exchange FTX on Friday to halt "false and misleading" claims it had made about whether funds at the company are insured by the government. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said a July tweet by Brett Harrison, head of FTX's...
Crypto investors' class settlement with Block.one killed by N.Y. judge
(Reuters) - Settlements in securities class actions by cryptocurrency investors are exceedingly rare. Crypto token issuers, broadly speaking, designed their offerings to evade the reach of U.S. securities laws, at least as they’re wielded by private investors. That was smart: I’ve written more than once over the last couple...
Stablecoin Tether's reserves fell $16 billion in second quarter
LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Tether, the world's largest stablecoins by market value, said on Friday it had reserves worth $66.4 billion at the end of June, down from $82.4 billion at the end of March. The reserves statement on Tether's website came a day after it said it had...
Bitcoin Aug. 18 chart alert - Near-term price uptrend in jeopardy
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit higher in early U.S. trading Thursday. Not much new this week. Bulls are fading and they need to show fresh power soon to keep alive a two-month-old price uptrend on the daily bar chart. More selling pressure this week would either negate the price uptrend or at least put it in even more serious jeopardy. Stay tuned!
FDIC issues cease and desist letters to five crypto companies, demanding they stop making ‘misleading’ claims
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. FDIC deposit insurance protects customers in the event of the failure of an FDIC-insured bank. According to the...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
Sudden crypto drop sends bitcoin to three-week low
SINGAPORE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies fell sharply on Friday, with sudden selling dragging bitcoin to a three-week low. Bitcoin fell as much as 7.7% to $21,404 over a few minutes during the European morning, at around 0640 GMT. It recovered slightly then continued its downward trajectory to trade around $21,400 at 1138 GMT, down 8.2% on the day.
4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029
These high-octane growth stocks can more than triple your money over the next seven years.
Does a New Depression Drug Make This Stock a Buy Now?
A long-delayed announcement from the FDA was even more positive than expected.
