Ben Stokes leads England fightback but South Africa on top at Lord’s

South Africa ended day two of the first Test at Lord’s with a healthy lead of 124 despite the best efforts of England captain Ben Stokes, who took two wickets in seven balls and claimed a third scalp late on to help his side fight back.Sarel Erwee threatened to take the opener of the three-match series away from the hosts with a well-crafted fifty after sharing 85 for the first wicket with Proteas skipper Dean Elgar.Erwee had made 73 when he was wrapped on his right glove by Stokes, who adopted the role of enforcer during the evening session despite...
Rain stops play as Ollie Pope bids to lead England recovery against South Africa

Ollie Pope’s attempts to get England out of trouble after they lost early wickets were dampened by a rain delay after lunch on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s.The 24-year-old brought up his half-century just before the break having played positively, and he was unbeaten on 61 with England 116 for six when the rain began to fall in London.Pope had to remedy a dismal situation in the morning session after England slipped to 55 for four, including the loss of Jonny Bairstow for a duck, with Ben Stokes caught just on the stroke...
England v South Africa: Hosts lose by innings on third day at Lord's

First LV Insurance Test, Lord's (day three of five) South Africa 326: Erwee 73, Jansen 48, Elgar 47; Stokes 3-71, Broad 3-71 England were blown away to lose the first Test against South Africa by an innings and 12 runs inside three days. Needing 161 to make the Proteas bat...
West Indies vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from New Zealand in West Indies 2022

Follow live coverage of West Indies vs New Zealand from the New Zealand in West Indies 2022 today.The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
Lord's gate dedicated to cricket captain Rachael Heyhoe Flint unveiled

Former England women's cricket captain Rachael Heyhoe Flint has had a gate named after her at Lord's cricket ground. The Heyhoe Flint Gate, previously the East Gate, was unveiled before England men's Test against South Africa. Baroness Heyhoe Flint, who died in 2017, was a pioneer for women's cricket and...
