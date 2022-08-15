Read full article on original website
Ben Stokes gives England hope after South Africa build first Test advantage
One of the effects of England’s buccaneering approach to Test cricket this summer has been to challenge accepted norms and leave us onlookers questioning whether they are in as much strife as the scoreboard suggests. The second day against South Africa at Lord’s felt a case in point. After...
Ben Stokes leads England fightback but South Africa on top at Lord’s
South Africa ended day two of the first Test at Lord’s with a healthy lead of 124 despite the best efforts of England captain Ben Stokes, who took two wickets in seven balls and claimed a third scalp late on to help his side fight back.Sarel Erwee threatened to take the opener of the three-match series away from the hosts with a well-crafted fifty after sharing 85 for the first wicket with Proteas skipper Dean Elgar.Erwee had made 73 when he was wrapped on his right glove by Stokes, who adopted the role of enforcer during the evening session despite...
BBC
Jos Buttler: England and Manchester Originals star will be outstanding captain says Steven Finn
It's been a while coming, but Jos Buttler the captain finally has a smile back on his face. It has been a difficult summer for the 31-year-old, who lost seven out of 11 games after being appointed England white-ball captain following the sudden retirement of Eoin Morgan. Then his Manchester...
Rain stops play as Ollie Pope bids to lead England recovery against South Africa
Ollie Pope’s attempts to get England out of trouble after they lost early wickets were dampened by a rain delay after lunch on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s.The 24-year-old brought up his half-century just before the break having played positively, and he was unbeaten on 61 with England 116 for six when the rain began to fall in London.Pope had to remedy a dismal situation in the morning session after England slipped to 55 for four, including the loss of Jonny Bairstow for a duck, with Ben Stokes caught just on the stroke...
BBC
Heather Knight: England captain to miss India series and Women's Big Bash after hip surgery
England captain Heather Knight will miss next month's home series against India after undergoing hip surgery. The 31-year-old injured her hip during the first Twenty20 game against South Africa last month, ruling her out of the Commonwealth Games and The Hundred. Knight also misses the Women's Big Bash League in...
BBC
England v South Africa: Hosts lose by innings on third day at Lord's
First LV Insurance Test, Lord's (day three of five) South Africa 326: Erwee 73, Jansen 48, Elgar 47; Stokes 3-71, Broad 3-71 England were blown away to lose the first Test against South Africa by an innings and 12 runs inside three days. Needing 161 to make the Proteas bat...
West Indies vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from New Zealand in West Indies 2022
Follow live coverage of West Indies vs New Zealand from the New Zealand in West Indies 2022 today.The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
BBC
England v South Africa: Stuart Broad makes 'brilliant' catch to dismiss Kagiso Rabada
Stuart Broad takes a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Kagiso Rabada off the bowling of Matthew Potts on day three of the first Test match at Lord's. FOLLOW LIVE: England v South Africa LIVE: First Test, day three, Lord's. Available to UK users only.
BBC
Lord's gate dedicated to cricket captain Rachael Heyhoe Flint unveiled
Former England women's cricket captain Rachael Heyhoe Flint has had a gate named after her at Lord's cricket ground. The Heyhoe Flint Gate, previously the East Gate, was unveiled before England men's Test against South Africa. Baroness Heyhoe Flint, who died in 2017, was a pioneer for women's cricket and...
Cricket-India, Australia to clash in two five-test series in next four years
MUMBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - India and Australia will clash in five-test series twice during the next four-year calendar, which will feature more international matches across the game's three formats.
