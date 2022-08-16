Read full article on original website
7 Fun Things to Do in Tallahassee With Your FamilyBecca CTallahassee, FL
Publix opens another new grocery store location in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida next monthKristen WaltersFlorida State
JoEllen's bringing something new to downtown Tallahassee
Southern comfort food inspired by the love a mother had for her son. That’s how JoEllen's came to be.
travelnowsmart.com
The Most Effective Brunch in Tallahassee (FL)– 20 Top Places
Are you seeking the ideal area to take your following legendary food journey?. Tallahassee, Florida might deserve a browse through. The state funding isn’t simply a location for its magnificent parks and also historical frameworks. It is additionally residence to a dynamic breakfast food scene. Tallahassee is residence to...
WCTV
Back to school: Hundreds of students still on housing waitlist
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M parents and students are frustrated after hundreds of people are still on the waitlist for on-campus housing, while classes begin on Monday. WCTV’s Staci Inez spoke with the parents who said they found out on short notice that their child wouldn’t have housing, which...
Community set to hold kick-off party, recognizing FAMU athletics
A community kick-off party for FAMU athletics is set to take place on August 18 in celebration of the upcoming football season.
floridapolitics.com
Tallahassee mayoral race features bad blood between John Dailey, Kristin Dozier
Mayor John Dailey and Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier have traded barbs in the four-candidate race. When John Dailey first ran for Mayor of Tallahassee four years ago, he campaigned on “cleaning up” City Hall and creating jobs. Now, he is being challenged by Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, business owner Michael Ibrahim, and entrepreneur Whitfield Leland III as he seeks a second term.
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Run This Town
It’s not just all about the Top 5. The state’s biggest lobbying firms may be scooping up well over $2 million a quarter, but there’s still plenty of work to go around for the rest of the lobby corps. In fact, many of the firms lingering just...
Post-Searchlight
Local olive mill opens doors for public tours
More than 250 visitors gathered Saturday for a rare opportunity to tour one of the region’s newest agricultural enterprises and processing facilities. Located somewhat centrally between Bainbridge and Colquitt, Ga. Cook Redlands Inc. now manages an olive grove consisting of more than 2 million trees, and is a subsidiary of Bolloré Group: one of the 500 largest companies in the world.
WCTV
Crocheting for a cause: Tallahassee group helps the homeless
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small group in Tallahassee getting behind an effort to help the homeless with something usually tossed in the trash. They’re making sleeping mats out of plastic grocery bags. They only started making these mats last weekend after getting the idea from the app Nextdoor.
floridapolitics.com
Longtime Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor hopes to retain District 1 seat
“Twenty years has been enough,” Cotterell said. “We need a change in our priorities at the County Commission, especially as the incumbent has become increasingly out of step with the needs and interests of the people who live here.”. The nonprofit founder, educator and writer says she stands...
ssrnews.com
ADVERTORIAL: Send a True Christian Conservative to Tallahassee!
“I have known Mariya since 2010. Mariya has worked in Tallahassee before and knows how it works. She can hit the ground running. We need someone with Christian values. We need Mariya Calkins,” stated Santa Rosa County Clerk of Courts & Comptroller Donald Spencer. VOTE TUESDAY for Mariya Calkins!
TCC and Florida Department of Juvenile Justice launch statewide initiative
Today Tallahassee Community College and the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice announced a new program called Project Anchor.
Post-Searchlight
Miss Bush weds Mr. Buerster in Columbus Outdoor Ceremony
Kay Elizabeth Bush, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lane Bush of Bainbridge, Georgia became the bride of Shane Michael Buerster, on April 23, 2022. The bride is the granddaughter of Patsy Kay Taylor Bush of Colquitt, Georgia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Edmund Buerster...
Florida State University's Student Union now open
Students are already enjoying the $144 million facility ahead of the first day of classes. The four story building has been 3 years in the making.
WALB 10
Cairo daycare expands to third location
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - After 22 years in business, a Cairo daycare is expanding to their 3rd location. Angela Hopkins, Owner of Auntie Ann’s Daycare, said her 15 to 16 kids are on a waiting list for her daycare for six to seven months. Once the daycare opens, Hopkins...
famuathletics.com
New Faces in the Rattlers' Offensive Backfield in '22
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | "Football is going to take care of itself. We're graduating champions." FAMUAthletics.com recently had a chance to connect with Marcus Windham, the Rattlers' newest running back coach, in a discussion that emphasized connections -- those between life and football, player and coach, and interestingly, wide receivers and running backs.
Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers
Why conspire with your competitors when you can just merge? Over the last two years, giant corporate meat companies have been settling lawsuits to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars that allege they conspired with each other to fix prices, lower workers’ and farmers’ pay and raise the price of meat for both […] The post Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WCTV
County closes dog park after dog contracts “flesh eating mold’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County has closed Bradfordville Dog Park after a dog that visited got sick from a “flesh eating mold.”. “The County received a report of a dog believed to have contracted a naturally occurring contaminant found near ponds and wetlands,” Leon County spokesperson Matt Cavell said in a statement to WCTV.
floridapolitics.com
Kristin Dozier’s inability to handle the truth
Dozier doesn’t like 'negative' campaigns unless she’s the one making the attacks. There is an old cliché in politics that says when a politician is losing in the polls, he or she will say something like, “the only polls that matter are the ones on Election Day.” But, of course, if that candidate is ahead in the polls he or she will exclaim, “Great news! We are leading in the polls.”
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Thomasville vs. Brooks County
The first official week of the season for Georgia is here, and for Thomasville and Brooks County, two teams that played for state titles last season, they want a week one challenge.
WCTV
Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
