Is there really a haunted Publix in Pembroke Pines, Florida?
Miami Beach Celebrity Therapist Jeff Rocker to Receive Key to the City at Rock the Vote Event
A guy from Florida died after eating raw oysters at the Rustic Inn.
Best Things To Do In Miami, Florida (Opinion)
Click10.com
Miramar pharmacy raided by federal agents, suspected of being pill mill
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Federal agents raided a Broward County pharmacy on Tuesday that is suspected of being a pill mill. Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies were involved in the raid at Healthplus Pharmacy in Miramar.
Click10.com
Feds seize $32K, arrest 9 for smuggling near Haulover Inlet
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Federal agents and local police intercepted what they called a “maritime smuggling event” a few miles off Haulover Inlet, arresting nine people Monday, officials said. Agents also seized $32,000 and a gun, according to a tweet from Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar,...
floridabulldog.org
Broward Sheriff fights Criminal Justice Standards Commission move to strip him of license to be a cop for lying
Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is fighting a recommendation that he be stripped of his state license to be a police officer for multiple counts of lying under oath, according to documentation obtained by Florida Bulldog. The case now goes to an administrative law judge in Tallahassee for a “formal hearing”...
Parkland Resident Pleads Guilty In $21 Million Stock Scheme
A Parkland man who acted as the ringleader of a $21 million investment scam—and was recorded by the FBI paying kickbacks at a Boca Raton Starbucks—pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to mail fraud and wire fraud. Paul Geraci, 45, who previously lived in Parkland Golf and Country...
fox13news.com
Prosecutor's group text accidentally included judge, causes 2nd mistrial in Florida murder case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A prosecutor in a Florida murder case complained about a judge's ruling in a group text message that included the judge, resulting in a second mistrial for a man charged with killing his girlfriend's young son. Now the defense wants the case dismissed altogether. Broward County...
Gov. DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis made a public announcement on August 18 regarding 20 arrests being made for voter fraud
WPBF News 25
Gov. DeSantis announces 20 people charged, to be arrested for voter fraud, some from Palm Beach County
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during a news conference on Thursday that 20 people across the state have been charged and are in the process of being arrested for voter fraud. During his speech at the Broward County Courthouse, DeSantis said that the majority of the...
Miami-Dade PD Detective Cesar Echaverry has died
MIAMI — Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry has died after being shot in the head while trying to arrest a suspect tied to an armed robbery in Broward County."Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving & protecting our community. Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside & support the Echaverry family through this difficult time. We'll never forget Officer Echaverry's bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother," wrote Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez.Echaverry was with RID, the Robbery Intervention Detail, that works in some of the county's most crime-ridden neighborhoods.According to police, RID detectives spotted a vehicle...
WINKNEWS.com
Miami-Dade officer shot identified as 5-year-veteran Cesar Echaverry
MIAMI (CBS Miami) On Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade officials held a press conference where they identified the officer shot on Monday evening as a five-year veteran of the department, Cesar Echaverry, 29. Echaverry is in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is a member of the Robbery Intervention Detail. Echaverry...
"Dangerous" heat days in Miami will nearly double by 2053, study says
If Miami summers feel hot now, new research predicts that our days of extreme heat will skyrocket in the coming decades. Driving the news: Miami-Dade leads the nation in counties that will see the biggest jump in so-called dangerous days, when the heat index passes 100°F, by 2053, according to a nationwide study by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.
thewestsidegazette.com
SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away
Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
Miami officer shot pursuing robbery suspect dies days later
MIAMI (AP) — A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as he and other officers closed in a suspect wanted for an earlier robbery in nearby Broward County, police said. His family had remained by his side at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital.
NBC Miami
Man Who Died After Eating Raw Oysters Also Had Drugs in System: Medical Examiner
A South Florida man who died after eating raw oysters last month also had a number of drugs in his system including cocaine and Fentanyl, a medical examiner's report said. The report from the Broward County Medical Examiner said 44-year-old Roger Pinckney tested positive for cannabis, cocaine, Fentanyl, oxycodone and opiates after his death on July 31.
Click10.com
Man accused of shooting woman in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in front of a home in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Southwest 207th Terrace and 124th Place just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance between a man and a woman.
Truck carrying cell phones worth $11.5 million stolen in South Florida
A semi-truck containing 54,000 cells phones valued at $11.5 million dollars was stolen while en route to South Florida on Sunday.
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Miami Cop's Alleged Radio Call During Officer Shooting Under Investigation
No. 1 - The Miami-Dade Police detective critically injured after a shooting that left a suspect dead has been identified as a five-year veteran of the department. Det. Cesar Echaverry was fighting for his life Tuesday after he was shot in the head Monday night. Echaverry, 29, is a member of Miami-Dade Police's Robbery Intervention Detail, a squad that works in areas that are prone to crime and frequently encounters dangerous suspects. RID detectives were in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 17th Avenue Monday night when they spotted a white sedan that had been involved in an earlier armed robbery in Broward County. The vehicle pursuit ended but a foot pursuit ensued, before there was a confrontation and shots were fired, Ramirez said. Echaverry and the suspect were both shot, officials said. Meanwhile, a second armed robbery suspect connected to a shooting that left his accomplice dead and a Miami-Dade detective critically injured was fatally shot by officers Tuesday in Miami Springs, sources said.
Click10.com
FBI agents search for Broward bank robbery suspect
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The FBI released photographs on Monday showing the suspect of a bank robbery on Aug. 2 in Broward County. According to special agents at FBI Miami, the bank robbery was shortly after 10:45 a.m., at the Truist Bank branch at 11200 Pines Blvd., in Pembroke Pines.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Detective Hurt in Shooting ‘In Harm's Way Every Day' as Member of RID
While every police officer puts their life on the line every day, the detective who was shot Monday night is part of a small detail within the Miami-Dade Police Department that routinely encounters dangerous scenarios. There are about three dozen officers who make up the department's Robbery Intervention Detail, a...
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Broward Deputy Involved in Teen's 2019 Rough Arrest Defends Actions
No. 1 - A Miami-Dade Police officer was shot and injured and an armed robbery suspect died after an altercation Monday night in Miami, officials said. Investigators with the department's Robbery Intervention Detail responded to an armed robbery after 8 p.m. in the area of NW 62nd Street and 17th Avenue, according to Miami-Dade Police. The suspect struck detectives' vehicles and hit a civilian's vehicle while trying to escape, police said. An altercation ensued, during which the officer and suspect were shot, police said. The suspect died at the scene, and the officer was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. Three people in the civilian vehicle were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed
MIAMI, Florida — (AP) — A Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase Monday night, authorities said. The suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee...
