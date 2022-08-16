ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Former Vols' signee listed as Nationals next-best prospect

By Dan Harralson
 2 days ago
Former University of Tennessee signee Brady House has been named as the Washington Nationals next-best prospect by ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel.

McDaniel released Tuesday the 2022 midseason top 50 Major League Baseball prospects and the next-best prospect for each team.

House was selected in the first round (No. 11 overall) by Washington of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft.

He signed with Tennessee from Winder-Barrow High School in Winder, Georgia. House committed to the Vols in June 2018.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound House currently plays shortstop for the Fredericksburg Nationals, a Single-A affiliate of Washington, in Fredericksburg, Virginia. He is teammates with former Vols Cortland Lawson and Trey Lipscomb.

