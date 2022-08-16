Campaign to increase vote threshold for new or increased taxes in California submits signatures for a place on the 2024 ballot

Read full article on original website
Affordable housing subsidy initiative makes November ballot
(The Center Square) – A measure that proposes dedicating tax revenue towards affordable housing programs has collected enough valid signatures to appear on November’s ballot. Backers of Initiative #108, which will appear on the ballot titled “Dedicated State Income Tax Revenue for Affordable Housing Programs,” submitted over 230,000...
Report details threat to future Illinois taxpayers posed by excessive borrowing
(The Center Square) – A report shows the state of Illinois has one of the largest debt liabilities in the country. The American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, released its annual State Bonded Obligations publication, which highlights the risks posed to taxpayers by excessive borrowing. State governments borrow for...
Stitt questions the legality of payroll deductions for teachers' union dues
(The Center Square) - Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered the State Department of Education to check payroll deductions for union dues to ensure they complied with state and federal law. In his executive order issued Friday, the governor said he wanted to make sure educators knew their rights when it came to unions.
Republican candidate for governor at roundtable with local lawmakers
ONTARIO — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan was in town for a roundtable discussion with local state and federal lawmakers and members of the community on Tuesday. She was joined by Oregon Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, among others at a roundtable discussion.
California's conservatorship program proposes changes after Spears saga and new investigation
(The Center Square) – The California Department of Developmental Services (DDS) announced new actions this week to improve the system for individuals who are intellectually disabled and conserved by the state, though disability rights advocates say these reforms don’t go far enough. The department currently serves as the...
No Holcomb endorsement for new 2nd District Republican congressional candidate
Gov. Eric Holcomb is opting not to endorse any of the 12 Republicans competing to replace the late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, on the ballot. Some 500 Republican precinct leaders from Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, which includes portions of LaPorte County, are meeting Saturday in Mishawaka to nominate candidates for the special election to complete Walorski's term, as well as to substitute for Walorski on the general election ballot.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Iowa using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Drazan rolls campaign into Heppner
HEPPNER — Christine Drazan rolled her campaign to become Oregon’s first Republican governor in 40 years into Heppner on Wednesday, Aug. 17, for an ice cream social. The event at the Christian Life Center drew several dozen people and some public officials, including Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack and fellow Republicans state Reps. Greg Smith, Heppner, and Bobby Levy, Echo.
Governor appoints new Indiana workforce development commissioner
A leader in the economic revitalization of Cincinnati, Ohio, has been selected by Gov. Eric Holcomb to take charge of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. David J. Adams, a former executive director of the Indiana Public Retirement System, will begin his duties as DWD commissioner Sept. 19. "David Adams...
Counties with the most super commuters in Colorado
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Project helps Nebraskans address issues affecting their health
One of the patients Dr. Denai Gordon had been seeing for a while at Nebraska Medicine’s Durham Outpatient Center was missing a lot of appointments. The woman had diabetes, high blood pressure and other ailments, and the missed appointments complicated the process of getting her diabetes under control. Then...
Wetter weather is coming this weekend. But it won’t be enough to end Texas’ drought.
Heavy rain storms are expected to blanket Texas this weekend, breaking a blistering heat wave. However, the wetter weather will not be enough to fully end the state’s drought, as drier conditions are expected through September. Nearly the entire state is in a prolonged drought, with an estimated 26 million Texans living in worsening conditions.
Defendants in meth trafficking organization sentenced
ALBANY — A federal judge handed down prison sentences for four defendants involved in an extensive drug trafficking organization centered in southwest Georgia that was responsible for distributing more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine in the region. “These individuals are being held accountable for their part in a significant...
Yorkie stolen from Eagle couple located in North Carolina
OMAHA — A Yorkshire terrier named Gus has been located safe and sound in North Carolina after the dog was stolen from his owners in Nebraska. A 37-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were arrested Aug. 5 on felony fugitive warrants out of Cass County in connection to the theft of the dog, a large amount of silver and a firearm, according to a Facebook post from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.
Georgians without air conditioning endure dangerous heat
SAVANNAH — On a recent, brutally hot day in Savannah, a group of seniors cooled off in a local community center in West Savannah. Mahogany Bowers, the founder of local nonprofit Blessings in a Bookbag, joined them with some refreshments: juice, water, and on this particular day, a little something extra — box fans.
East St. Louis man charged with murder of Cahokia Heights woman
EAST ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Cahokia Heights woman. Camesha McCline, 33, was killed April 20. She was found by police about 7 a.m. near the 2600 block of Illinois Avenue in East St. Louis.
