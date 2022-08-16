Campaign to increase vote threshold for new or increased taxes in California submits signatures for a place on the 2024 ballot

Gov. Eric Holcomb is opting not to endorse any of the 12 Republicans competing to replace the late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, on the ballot. Some 500 Republican precinct leaders from Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, which includes portions of LaPorte County, are meeting Saturday in Mishawaka to nominate candidates for the special election to complete Walorski's term, as well as to substitute for Walorski on the general election ballot.

LAPORTE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO