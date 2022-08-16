ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints reach injury settlement with former Vol

By Ken Lay
 2 days ago
New Orleans has reached an injury settlement with former Vol defensive back Bryce Thompson.

Thompson was placed on New Orleans’ reserved/injured list Aug. 11.

The former Vol signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

In three seasons with Tennessee, Thompson recorded eight interceptions, eight pass deflections, eight tackles for a loss and two sacks.

Thompson was on the Saints’ practice squad last season. He was promoted to the team’s active roster last season and appeared in two games, playing 19 snaps on special teams.

Houston defeated the Saints, 17-13, in the NFL’s preseason Week 1. New Orleans will play at Green Bay in Week 2 of the preseason.

