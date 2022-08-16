ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

WJON

742 Teacher Gets Citizen Appreciation Award

WAITE PARK -- It was a special night at the District 742 school board meeting last Wednesday night. Sara Gangle, School Resource Officer for Apollo High School and Madison Elementary, presented a Citizen Appreciation Award to Courtney Guck, the Special Education Academic Coach at North Junior High. So on May...
WAITE PARK, MN
WJON

Becker Public Schools Sued By Teacher’s Union

BECKER – The Becker School District is being sued by the Becker Education Association, the union representing the district’s teachers. The lawsuit, filed in Sherburne County Court Thursday, claims a policy approved by the Becker School Board on May 2nd violates the state constitution’s right to free speech as well as several other state laws.
BECKER, MN
WJON

Foley School Board Gets Ready For The Year

FOLEY -- With the start of the school year just a few weeks away, the Foley School Board is finalizing the student handbook. At the board meeting Monday night, a number of changes to the handbook were approved. Among the changes:. Students on school grounds after the end of the...
FOLEY, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
Sartell, MN
Health
Local
Minnesota Education
Sartell, MN
Education
City
Sartell, MN
WJON

Farm Picnic in Pierz This Sunday

PIERZ -- The annual celebration of family farms and main street businesses arrives in Pierz this weekend. Minnesota COACT (Citizens Organized Acting Together) and the Morrison County Farmers Union host the 41st annual Farm Picnic Sunday, August 21st at Pierz Park. The traditional picnic of ham, sponsored by the Minnesota...
PIERZ, MN
WJON

Becker School District Responds To Lawsuit

BECKER -- The Becker School District has responded to the lawsuit filed yesterday by the Becker Education Association, the union representing the Becker School teachers. In a statement, Superintendent Jeremy Schmidt says:. We have been made aware of recent court filings in connection with a legal action challenging certain aspects...
BECKER, MN
WJON

Finishing Touches on New Pleasantview in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- The students and staff at Pleasantview Elementary in Sauk Rapids are just a few days away now from checking out the brand new school. Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says the building is about 97 percent complete now. What we're doing right now is finishing up items and then...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Little Falls Company One of Five Businesses Awarded DEED Funding

LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls business is one of five in the state to get some major funding. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has awarded $4.3-million to the five businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund. Lakeshirt LLC in Little Falls...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
WJON

Would You Live in this House? It’s About an Hour from St. Cloud

It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
MINNETRISTA, MN
WJON

Filing Period Closes for More Local Cities, School Districts

UNDATED -- The candidate filing period closed Tuesday for cities and school districts that didn't participate in the recent primary election. In St. Joseph incumbent Mayor Rick Schultz is being challenged by Kelly Beniek. And, there are three people running for two council seats, the incumbents Kevin Kluesner and Jon Hazen as well as newcomer Adam Scepaniak.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
WJON

Annual Celebration In Rice Returns Under New Name

RICE -- The annual city celebration in Rice is back this weekend, under a new name. Rice Family Summer Festival, formerly Rice Family Fun Day, will debut this Saturday. Organizer Rhonda Jeurissen says following the dissolution of the previous committee, she wanted to make sure the community continued to come together.
RICE, MN
WJON

THC Remains On Sale in Becker

BECKER – A proposed moratorium on THC products in Becker is on hold. At the Becker city council Tuesday night, the council tabled a proposed moratorium on the sale and manufacture of products containing THC. Instead, the council directed staff to create an ordinance as quickly as possible. During...
WJON

John J. Gross, 62, Holdingford (formerly of Rockville)

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 19, 2022, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for John J. Gross, age 62, who died Sunday at his home surrounded by his wife, 7 children and spouses, and his 27 grandchildren. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rockville, MN.
ROCKVILLE, MN
WJON

Minnesota Found! A Scuba Diving Blue Ox Looks Like Its Ready For Adventure

It's not like you need another reason to get out and explore here in Central Minnesota. There is just about anything you need around you, biking trails, a swimming hole in an old quarry, the Soo Line Trail, theaters, and great food can be found just about anywhere you look. But there is one special place here in Central Minnesota that might be worth the drive as it's something you don't see every day...a blue ox ready to scuba dive.
BRAINERD, MN
WJON

Thomas “Tom” C. Smith, 82, Waite Park

Thomas “Tom” Cecil Smith, age 82, Waite Park, MN, died Tuesday August 16, 2022 at his home in Waite Park, MN. Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Tom’s life will be held Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM at St. Augustine Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Monday, August 22, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. MN at a later date.
WAITE PARK, MN
WJON

Pan Towners Car Show This Weekend

SAUK RAPIDS -- The 47th annual Pan-towners car show and swap meet arrives at the Benton County Fairgrounds Sunday. The event is billed as the largest one-day car show and swap meet in Minnesota. The car show and swap meet runs 7:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Benton County...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
WJON

Sauk Rapids Adding Assistant Police Chief Position

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids is looking at adding an Assistant Police Chief Position. The new hire is included in the city's proposed budget for 2023. The budget also includes funding for a police administration position, utilities for the three government buildings, which has doubled year-over-year, more money for gas for city vehicles, and a three percent increase for contract wages.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
