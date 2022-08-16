Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
247Sports
2024 WR Donovan Hamilton opens the season with a big game
Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern went on the road and defeated Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence Central 12-7 on Friday night, with 2024 receiver Donovan Hamilton emerging as a prospect to know in the process. Down 7-0 in the third quarterback, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Hamilton got behind the Lawrence Central defense and hauled...
Fans geared up for Saturday’s IndyCar race
The fans of the NTT IndyCar Series attended Friday's practice and qualifying sessions of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
Football Friday Night: Live Scoreboard for August 19
High School football season is here! We are following 15 games in central Indiana.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
indyschild.com
7 Awesome Events Happening Around Indianapolis this Weekend
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 7 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!
WTHI
Indiana's oldest picnic to take place next weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana's oldest picnic takes place right here in the Wabash Valley, and it's just around the corner. The 154th Old Settlers Reunion Picnic is taking place Friday, August 26th, and Saturday, August 27th. It's a weekend full of food, music, and fun in the town square.
WIBC.com
Survey Says Indy Is Polite, Just Right and Outta Sight
INDIANAPOLIS–Indianapolis is the fifth most polite big city in the country, according to a survey by the website Preplay. Yet, some people in the city apparently display some of the most common rude behaviors in cities across the country. The people conducting the survey asked 1,500 people in each...
foodgressing.com
Devour Indy Summerfest 2022 Restaurant Week (Indianapolis IN): Menu Highlights
Enjoy the very best tastes of Indianapolis, IN at some of the city’s top restaurants during Devour Indy Summerfest 2022 happening August 22 – September 4. Discover the mouthwatering ingredients that make dining here so extraordinary. Things to know about Devour Indy Summerfest 2022. Experience three-course, value-priced menus...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pendleton woman's new career blossoming as she builds her field of dreams
Lawyer founded Lick Creek Flower Co. in Pendleton three years ago. She's is one of several featured farmers at this year’s Indiana State Fair.
Where to buy Hi & Mighty's Lemon Shake Up cocktails year-round
The Hi & Mighty Lemon Shake Up canned cocktails are making a splash at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Hagerstown gets win in their 1st game of Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hagerstown was able to get the win in their first game of the Little League World Series, sending them to the next round of the United State Bracket. The team from Indiana and Great Lakes Region champions took on Davenport, Iowa, winners of the Midwest Region. Both teams advanced last week with […]
Fox 59
This sweet doggo needs a home!
INDIANAPOLIS — August is National Dog Month so Colleen Walker the Marketing Coordinator at IndyHumane joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio to share the services offered through IndyHumane. Hercules is four years old and looking for a home! To learn more about Hercules and IndyHumane visit indyhumane.org.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thewhiskeywash.com
Indiana’s West Fork Whiskey Opens Large Scale New Whiskey Facility
The West Fork Whiskey Company in Indiana recently announced the grand opening of its 30,000-square-foot agritourism facility, set for the doors to open to the public on Aug. 20th. With the expanded distillery operations, West Fork will have the capacity to make up to 5,000, 53-gallon barrels each year. The...
WIBC.com
Hagerstown Defeats Iowa To Advance In Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. — The Hagerstown Little League team has advanced in the Little League World Series after knocking off Iowa in a back and forth battle in Williamsport. Indiana gave up a run early in the first, but in the next two innings went on to score seven unanswered runs to jump out to a 7-1 lead by the end of the third inning. However, Iowa battled back to tie the game over the next few innings bringing on a 7-7 tie going into the sixth and final inning.
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip Worthy
There's nothing better than fresh made foods. From homemade pies to hand-battered fried chicken, a farm market is filled with so many amazing options that they're almost always worth the drive.
Indiana basketball recruiting: 2024 big man visits Bloomington
Raleigh Burgess, a 6-foot-10 big man from Sycamore High School in Cincinnati, is visiting with the Indiana basketball program this weekend. Burgess helped lead his Indiana Elite 16U squad to an Adidas 3SSB Championship this summer and has grown his game (and offer list) over the past few months. Since...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Current Publishing
Needler’s celebrates first year in Carmel
For Julie Needler Anderson, there was much reason to celebrate the one-year anniversary this month of Needler’s Fresh Market’s opening in Carmel’s Brookshire Village Shoppes. “We’re pleased with the response we’ve gotten from the community members,” said Anderson, vice president of marketing and the chain’s co-owner with...
readthereporter.com
Millers hold off Marauders in decisive victory
NOBLESVILLE – It was assumed before the kickoff that the Week 1 Noblesville-Mount Vernon could turn into a game like it did last season in Fortville that saw 93 points scored (57-36) in a win for the Millers. This game had slightly less scoring and both offenses showed just...
earnthenecklace.com
Taylor Tannebaum Leaving WTHR: Where Is the Indianapolis Sports Reporter Going?
As one of the women covering sports, Taylor Tannebaum has immense popularity well beyond the sports scene of Indiana. But now, this talented sportscaster is moving on to bigger things in her career. Taylor Tannebaum announced she is leaving WTHR after a stellar four years there. She’s earned a passionate legion of followers there who don’t want to see her go. They naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will still be in the Indy sports scene. Fortunately for her followers, Taylor Tannebaum answered most of their questions.
wamwamfm.com
Temperatures Dropping Around Indiana
If you’ve been enjoying these temperatures in the low 80s, you may like hearing this:. Cody Moore with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says there could be some thunderstorms this weekend, but he doesn’t see there being any return of heat index values near 100. The average...
Comments / 0